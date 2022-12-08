CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Call December 8, 2022 2:35 PM ET

George Kurtz - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Burt Podbere - Chief Financial Officer

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Saket Kalia

Excellent. Well, hey, I think it's still good -- good morning, everyone. Welcome to Day 2 of the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Saket Kalia. I cover software here at Barclays. Honored to have the team with us from CrowdStrike. We've got George Kurtz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. We've got Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer. We've also got Maria Riley and Will Zelver in IR around here somewhere. There we go. There's Will.

So just to frame today's discussion, we've got about 30 minutes together. Let's take maybe the first 20 or 25 minutes and do a little bit of fireside chat with the team which I know is going to be fun. And then let's make this interactive, right? If you got any questions, just pop up your hand. We've got a mic right around here. We'd love to make it interactive. So maybe all of that as a framework, George, Burt, thanks so much for being with us here today.

Always great to be here.

Great to be here, Saket.

Won’t be a conference without CrowdStrike. Guys, maybe clearly, all of us know the company. So maybe a good place to start just to level set for everybody is can we just maybe recap some of the key operational and financial highlights that you -- you guys were most proud of from the most recently reported quarter?

Well, I think there's a lot to be proud of in 2 particular areas when you look at our free cash flow, record free cash flow of $174 million plus. And I always like to -- we talked -- Burt and I talk a lot about this is we've never been a growth at all cost company. And you look at our rule of 40 which is 83%, I think it was 83% on a free cash flow basis, a $2 billion-plus ARRs were [indiscernible]. So you look at that. And then obviously, everything revolves around customer. Our net retention numbers which we’ll give out in total at the end of Q4, were at record levels for the last 7 quarters in line with Q2 and then our gross retention, same. So customers like what we have. They want to buy more and we’re generating a lot of cash flow from that.

Yes. The only other one that I'd like to highlight is the record non-GAAP operating income. That just speaks to some of the unit economics that we always watch and we're always on top of. We are not a company that grows at all costs. We want to make sure that we're handling the expenses responsibly and we've been doing that for quite some time. So we're excited about that, too.

Yes. Absolutely, lots to be excited about there. Burt, like all of our companies here at the conference, right, a lot of talk about macro. Maybe you could just tackle a little bit of that from the last quarter. Can we just walk through some of the moving pieces there with the net new ARR? And maybe part of the question as well is, at what point in the quarter did you really start to see some of the -- some of those macro items start to manifest?

Yes. So for us, we really had line of sight for hitting our expectations right until the very end of the quarter. Like the last 2 weeks, we saw a couple of things. First, big picture, we saw pronounced macro headwinds and it manifested itself in 2 ways. One was on the non-enterprise deals where we saw at the end of the quarter, we saw them push out to the tune of $15 million. And we saw sales cycles in that non-enterprise market increased 11% over the last quarter. Second place where it manifests itself is in structure for our enterprise deals, where we saw some of the enterprise folks have staggered start dates. We’ve always had staggered start dates but we saw an increase over the last quarter to the tune of about $10 million.

And that’s -- and to be very clear what that is, is that if a customer has 100,000 endpoints that they want to deploy our workloads, they might do 50,000 in this quarter and 50,000 next. That would be one example. Another example is a customer buys 7 modules, whatever it is. And the sixth or seventh they might push into the next quarter. So that’s how that manifested itself in terms of actual dollars.

Yes, absolutely.

Yes. So just to be clear on that, so ACV is there. It doesn’t convert to ARR until they start the subscription.

That's right. That's right. So closed deals. Just a matter of meeting the -- being flexible with the customer which I think makes a lot of sense. Maybe you mentioned the non-enterprise part there, Burt, so maybe a little bit of a tag-team question. First, Burt, can you just remind us roughly how big is that non-enterprise or SMB or whatever you want to call it kind of part of the business? If I remember at the time of the IPO, it was roughly, call it, 20%. You correct me there if I'm wrong. I think the -- an even more interesting question though for you, George, relatedly, is you talked about how win rates in that SMB part of the market actually went up in the quarter. So I was wondering if you could just dig into that as well. Who are you winning against? And yes, maybe we start there.

George Kurtz

And again, we’ve seen a lot of success there in the product offerings but also in things like Falcon Complete because we can -- and I use this example, I -- Burt and I were -- we look at all the deals as they come by and there was a deal that came by. It was a $2,000 just pure AV credit card buy, right? Online, no touch AV. It’s all flight. It went into the inside sales team and the inside sales team got a hold of it and convert -- well, essentially, they asked the customer like what are your challenges? What are the problems? We don’t have enough people. We can’t run it but we have PCI requirements. Great. Let’s talk about Complete.

They left the building. They came in, they bought $2,000 and they left the building with a $40,000 annual contract for Falcon Complete. Now we’re literally giving them the best security where we’re putting $1 million breach warranty on it. And it would cost a couple of hundred thousand dollars for just one security person and for $40,000 to get the best of what’s out there and we handle it full.

Yes, absolutely. Burt?

Yes. So just to remind everybody, when we started the company, when George started the company, the deals we went after were enterprise and we categorized enterprise as 7,500 employees plus. And so there was a head start on the enterprise as opposed to the SMB. And then recently, we talked about the $1 million deals in terms of how much of ARR are out there for that and it's roughly $1 billion. So you can do some of the math to kind of figure out where we are. So it's not like one divorce the other but we're really happy with the success of both actually. And really hard to do, right? Really hard for a company and George plated it this way that it's the same tech, same tech that we use for our enterprise and for our SMB. Really, really hard to do.

Cast a really wide net, right, in terms of TAM.

Yes.

For sure. George, sorry to ask this question. I know it's a fun and interesting topic but it's a question that I got a little bit after last quarter and that was around competition with Microsoft, right? I think there was a fear that maybe Microsoft was having a greater impact on the corporate endpoint security market. The question is what do you see? Is that true? I mean -- and I think even more important, why do you think CrowdStrike has a sustainable competitive advantage versus a Defender for business?

Well, I mean, certainly, you have to respect Microsoft. There are big competitors out there and they got a lot of reach, right? So I mean, I've got to say that. But in terms of the technologies, like you have to start with the technology piece. Microsoft Defender is a legacy-based, signature-based AV product. If we thought that went so well with Symantec and McAfee, they wouldn't be called Broadcom and Trellis, like? So we have to start there. Customers are looking for technologies that work and stop breaches. And in fact, we have a lot of customers that come to us that have been ransomed using Microsoft technologies and they're buying a next-gen product like CrowdStrike.

So from that standpoint and we called it out in the conference call on the SMB side, our win rates are actually up and our enterprise win rates are consistent. And we actually -- we were just -- we had a bunch of meetings here today. We were talking to another group and they were asking about it and said, there's a bunch of Microsoft E5 customers that use CrowdStrike. Why is that? Because it works and they're concerned about security, right? So they have an E5 license and they're still using CrowdStrike.

So again, we’re the -- by market share in modern endpoint at 12.7%, we’re the number one leader but it’s still 12%, right? There’s still a lot more to go. And I think that is super important when you look at the efficacy, the cost advantage to using CrowdStrike and the fact that in a heterogeneous environment, it’s not even close.

Yes, absolutely. It's funny. I mean, one of your other next-gen competitors mentioned something about the cost of going with a Defender for business actually being a lot more than the true next-gen solution.

It’s a lot more people having 5, 6, 7 consoles and a lot more people actually manage it. And there’s a little bit of the just like on Christmas. You get the toy, batteries not included. Like where are the batteries, right? Servers are not included and it’s an extra expense for the sentinel. And by the time you’re done with it all, it’s like, well, we didn’t save any money, right?

Yes. I think it was really important. That's interesting to hear. Burt, maybe shifting back to some of the financials. Again, like a lot of the other companies in security, we adjusted some of the nearer-term guide on revenue and ARR. I think the number that surprised a lot of us was the Q4 net new ARR potentially being down over Q3. I mean, just with -- just the enterprise customers at CrowdStrike service, I mean, that I don’t think we’ve really seen it be down sequentially over Q3. So maybe the question for you, Burt, is can we just talk about some of the puts and takes there, whether it’s pipeline, close rates, discount, etcetera. Open ended, how do you think about that different seasonality?

Burt Podbere

George Kurtz

Saket Kalia

George Kurtz

Saket Kalia

Burt Podbere

And then we said -- we took it a step further and we said, okay, for the full year, we’re going to be flat or modestly up. And I think that it goes to the fact that we took the end of Q3 headwinds, the sharper headwinds that we saw, we carried them all the way though.

Saket Kalia

George Kurtz

Saket Kalia

George Kurtz

Saket Kalia

Burt Podbere

Saket Kalia

George Kurtz

So in 2022, I think there's a recognition for any company, why did they want EDR? Well, they weren't stopping breaches. They were just focused on malware. Okay, they bought EDR for that. Well, in 2022, there's a huge element of non-breach-related activity that is identity-based over 80%. So if you want to stop breaches, if you bought into EDR, you're going to have to buy into identity. And that's really just the next extension of it. And the beauty of what we bought in pre-empt and now it's totally integrated into a single agent is that in order to turn it on, we'll send you a license. You know what I mean? There's nothing to do. It's already there. And that's really important because we have the high ground in many of these critical infrastructures and domain controllers. Literally just turn it on and you get immediate results.

And what are we seeing? We're seeing companies that use PAM technology, I'll give you a great example. We had a huge company, big financial services that kept failing their PAM test, even though they had PAM because the identities were -- it just wasn't working for what a real breach. And they had to buy our identity product in order to pass the audit from the red teamers, right? And they knew what they were doing with identity and they had a PAM technology. So that’s the power of what we see. And there isn’t a customer that we have that should not be an identity customer.

Saket Kalia

Burt Podbere

And I think that we've seen some great traction in identity. We've got great traction in LogScale. And we've got some other products that we think can really be disruptive in markets and I'll let George talk about that.

Well, yes, if you look at cloud, we just won CRM CNAPP Award of the Year for our cloud technology. And what’s interesting to your point is we -- there’s a couple of huge banks that use us that were just late in cloud adoption, shall we say. And the first thing they did was they put us in their cloud before we got the internal endpoint piece.

Saket Kalia

George Kurtz

Saket Kalia

George Kurtz

And then, you have all of the kind of shift left technologies, CI/CD pipeline, hygiene. How do you make sure that you're not putting tainted containers and vulnerabilities into your pipeline and you have everything in between, right? And we think it’s a massive opportunity because there’s no one there and it’s still pretty fragmented. Whoever is there, it’s still fragmented because it’s in early innings.

Saket Kalia

Burt Podbere

And I think that, that goes a long way. It's not that we're not going to hire. We're going to hire in very specific areas. We never want to sacrifice on our capacity planning. We want to make sure that, that's still going to be what we've seen in the past and what it's going to take to be successful in the future. And then we also talk about making sure that we're not going to short-change ourselves on R&D. I think that curve still needs to continue. So for us, as we think about all of our spend which has been a great opportunity for George and myself to kind of drive that efficiency throughout the entire company, we have an opportunity to continue to show that leverage. And so an uptick, modest uptick next year in terms of our NGOI.

And then in terms of the target models, from a non-GAAP perspective, we start with subscription gross margin. We took that up over the years. It's now 77% to 82% plus. In the near term, it's going to fluctuate where it's been. But I think the investments that we're making, we have line of sight to getting to that 82% -- 80% plus. It's not going to be immediate. A lot of the things and investments that we're making today, we need to continue to deploy that, those dollars to get there but we have a line of sight to get there. In terms of S&M, we look at 30%, 35%; R&D, 15% to 20%; G&A, 7% to 9%; operating margins, 20% to 22%. We're committed to getting there by FY '25. And then cash flow, we talked about free cash path to 30% for next year.

So all those things are talking about the continued leverage that we have and the model that we've built, the durable model. We've got in line of sight. We've got a really good handle in terms of our spend and a lot of that is true about tone at the top. George and I are in the -- obviously, I run the annual operating plans but George is my partner of this, right, to go through the entire organization. And I talk about it with the entire company highest and best use. I think I say that 5 times a day to my own team and we drive that through the entire company.

Saket Kalia

George Kurtz

Saket Kalia

Burt Podbere

Saket Kalia

Burt Podbere

Saket Kalia

Burt Podbere

And then finally, we do have billing schedules that are monthly or even on a consumption base. It could be whether it's our cloud offerings or MSSP. And those durations are much shorter but that's okay. That's how an MSSP runs their business on a monthly basis. That could impact our CRPO. So we can have some benefits to the company but that have headwinds on our CRPO. So that’s why, again, we focus on that ARR.

Saket Kalia

George Kurtz

The CIO is really economic buyer and your sort of budget holder to CISO. So we're at both. But if you can talk to the CIO and say, "Hey, we can add other value in these areas." Like just telling you what assets you have or providing automation. I can tell you during COVID, we were doing patch management. We did passwords resets. We did fixing people’s remote like code that they would blow things up. They would use our technology to do all of that. And that was the IT team because they couldn’t touch all these assets all over the globe.

Saket Kalia

George Kurtz

Burt Podbere

