Energy Transition Intricacies: Dynamics And Investment Themes

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.42K Followers

Summary

  • The Inflation Reduction Act, funding many cleaner energy mix options, comes with mixed blessings as an investor.
  • Old energy sources don't die, they just get added to, as said by an oil major economist. Minerals' requirements are large in the new energy era.
  • U.S. LNG has tailwind fundamentals; Europe is increasing new import facilities.
  • Change is hard, and tradeoffs abound in this transforming energy landscape.
  • Government will need to partner more with "the market" for better capital allocation decisions. In Europe and the U.S., policy reversals make business think twice.
Wind power

yangphoto

After the Federal Reserve Bank energy conference, and in her deeper research about the energy transition's contours, Michael Hopkins of Seeking Alpha interviewed Jennifer Warren. It's the final installment about the Fed conference takeaways, but advances thought relative to current energy dynamics.

Video Interview: Intricacies of the Energy Transition: Renewables, U.S. Industrial Policy and Geopolitics

Video interview of Jennifer Warren

Michael Hopkins interviews Jennifer Warren, diving deeper into the energy transition (Concept Elemental, Jennifer Warren)

Below are some of the top-level thoughts connected to the slides:

Old energy sources don't die, they just get added to. Critical minerals will be more demanded depending on the energy mix choices made.

critical minerals

Minerals for today's energy (Payne Institute)

U.S. LNG is sought after in Europe and China. Texas will be playing a significant role. Europe will increase LNG imports 34% by 2024.

LNG and pipeline gas of Europe

Europe's natural gas imports (WSJ)

U.S. oil and gas firms are to benefit from Europe's LNG diversification in natural gas supply.

Mostly Texas facilities

U.S. LNG export facilities (EIA)

In a decarbonized world, oil would still require about $500 billion a year; we're spending about $400 in 2022.

trillions for decarbonization

Cost of rapid decarbonization (Fed Energy conference)

New oil price forecasts since this one of November 10 suggest $80-$100 for 2023.

scenarios

Oil price outlook (Rystad)

Government funding of new more sustainable ventures offer some interesting new investment options. Large incumbent firms of both oil and gas and electricity worlds will likely leverage these— the AESs (AES), Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY), BP (BP), Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY), Chevron (CVX), Exxon (XOM), etc.

Funding of IRA, 2022

Inflation Reduction Act (Bloomberg NEF)

This investment is already happening. Note that transportation electrification has been increasing.

sustainable energy

New forms of energy (BloombergNEF)

What's expected as a result of the IRA. It looks to me like there wouldn't be the capacity builds were it not for increased subsidization.

investment projections

Solar, wind, storage (BloombergNEF)

The IRA has $6 billion in clean fuels incentives.

renewable fuels

Sustainable fuels (BloombergNEF)

Prospects for CCS and hydrogen.

Green hydrogen, CCS plays, with 45Q credit

CCS and hydrogen (BloombergNEF)

Oil market fundamentals still apply. We're part of a global supply chain.

Consuming and producing nations

China's oil import sources (Wald, Transversal)

See past interviews noted in this interview:

Video Interview: Energy, Geopolitics And The Transition.

(or directly here on YouTube: @conceptelemental).

• New Energy Landscape: Afterthoughts from the Fed Energy Conference (Nov. 19)

and/or

Video Interview: U.S. Shale, Geopolitics, And Europe's Crisis.

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.42K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, green and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.