Sentiment Staves Off Lower Readings

Summary

  • This week’s sentiment reading was actually slightly higher rising 0.2 percentage points to 24.7%, a reading in the middle of this year’s range.
  • Overall, sentiment continues to heavily favor bears with a 17.1 percentage point spread between bulls and bears.
  • Conversely, the Investors Intelligence survey saw bulls surge to the highest level since late August combined with the lowest reading in the percentage of respondents expecting a correction since June.

Financial rising graph and chart with lines and numbers

Sentiment tipped over before the S&P 500’s rough start to December. Without the market giving investors any more reason to take a bullish stance, the latest sentiment data from the AAII showed that once again less than a quarter of respondents reported as bullish. This week’s reading was actually slightly higher rising 0.2 percentage points to 24.7%, a reading in the middle of this year’s range.

AAII Bullish Sentiment 2009-2022

Although bullish sentiment was higher, bearish sentiment rose by more with the reading going from 40.4% to 41.8%. That is the highest level since November 10th. While bearish sentiment has remained in a relatively tight range just above 40% for the past four weeks, current readings are more muted than what had been observed throughout most of the past year when there have been plenty of readings above 50%.

AAII Bearish Sentiment 2009-2022

Overall, sentiment continues to heavily favor bears with a 17.1 percentage point spread between bulls and bears. That extends the record streak of negative readings to 36 weeks.

AAII Bull-Bear Spread: 2009-2022

While the AAII survey was overall little changed, other sentiment readings were a bit mixed. The NAAIM Exposure index dropped to the lowest reading in a month. Conversely, the Investors Intelligence survey saw bulls surge to the highest level since late August combined with the lowest reading in the percentage of respondents expecting a correction since June. Aggregating all of these readings points to sentiment taking a bit more pessimistic of a stance this week than what has been observed over the past month.

Sentiment Composite Returning Lower

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.69K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

