Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyIn this episode we’re joined by Dhirein Bechai. We’re discussing the recent Southwest Airlines (LUV) investor conference. Bechai is the author of The Aerospace Forum in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. The Aerospace Forum has a strong history of providing unique research dedicated to the aerospace, defense and airline industries. Plus, Kim Khan brings this week’s Catalyst Watch, the new poll for the week, and a preview of Boeing’s (BA) deliveries. Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha Premium.
This article was written by
Comments