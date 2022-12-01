The redemption requests seen in November are just the tip of the iceberg. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) closing the gates on BREIT redemptions will stimulate more withdrawals both from the signaling aspect and because withdrawals are frankly rational.
The assets under management, or AUM, were largely raised in recent years, aided by the outperformance that private vehicles like BREIT had over public REITs. As it becomes clear that the outperformance will likely reverse as markets normalize I think investors will flood to the exits.
The world of asset management is often focused on assets under management. Managers are paid to grow assets under management and indeed a large chunk of Blackstone's income comes from fees.
This problem is not unique to Blackstone, but it is epitomized by them as the extraordinary AUM growth at BREIT fueled BX earnings.
Back in July I warned about Blackstone's AUM growth as they used NAV numbers that were unrealistically high relative to public REIT valuations at BREIT, its flagship product, to suggest an outperformance over public REITs.
Somehow, Blackstone's industrial and residential properties managed to deliver strong NAV growth when publicly traded industrial and residential properties were crashing.
What was really happening was a disconnect between the prices paid in the private market and the sentiment of public markets. The actual property level NOI performance was nearly identical yet BX reported somewhere around 20%-40% outperformance depending on asset type and timing.
They discussed the nature of outperformance as superior asset selection.
BREIT was founded in 2017 and acquired most of its properties in 2019 or later due to timing of capital raise. They invested most of their capital in rental housing and industrial.
Sure, these are fine sectors, but at that point in time these were already the hot sectors. Cap rates were low and to get the high quality properties BX was seeking they had to pay top dollar.
These assets have legitimately performed well at a property level. Net operating income has generally increased and occupancies remain healthy. That is also true of publicly traded residential and industrial REITs.
As you know, interest rates rose dramatically this year and caused a repricing of all assets. So while the fundamentals remained strong, higher discount rates caused values to drop significantly.
Public markets are forward looking and reacted very swiftly, selling down the industrial and residential REITs.
Private markets are much slower to react. Property values largely stayed up.
Thus, the only difference between BREIT and the public REITs of similar sectors is really just the method with which they display their price. BREIT uses a Blackstone determined NAV while public REITs use the collective wisdom of the market.
I think actual value is probably somewhere in the middle, but the point here is that there is no significant difference in actual performance, so Blackstone's extreme outperformance was really just reporting methodology differences between public and private markets.
The asset management of BREIT is largely fine. They may have slightly overpaid for some of their properties, but generally they are buying reasonably good real estate.
The problem here, is that investors chased the outperformance and likely did not understand the temporary nature of it.
Money came pouring in.
Stephen Shwartzman on the 3Q22 call:
"Our clients entrusted us with $45 billion of inflows in the third quarter and $183 billion year to date, and we grew total assets under management 30% year over year to a record $951 billion. The Blackstone brand has never been stronger."
Today, with the wave of redemption requests at BREIT, that flow of capital is starting to reverse. Investors likely bought assuming the 30% outperformance would continue and it is now clear that such performance cannot realistically be repeated and in fact is likely to reverse.
Over time public and private valuations realign and that means there will be a 30% delta the other direction. Either private market NAVs are coming down or public market REITs are coming up or some combination of the 2.
The good way to raise AUM is to have a project lined up in which you intend to invest the capital such that the money can be put to work immediately. It also allows the money manager to discuss the specs of the project with the investor so that they can have a realistic expectation of return profile.
Everybody wins. The manager gets the AUM and fee while the investor gets roughly the return they were anticipating (subject to real world risks and future uncertainty).
I don't think this is what happened at BREIT.
Blackstone already had more capital than they had investment ideas. Their dry powder was $182B, $60.5B of which was in real estate where BREIT lies.
At a certain point, investments get sloppy. There are very intelligent people working at BX and at BREIT specifically. I have no doubt that they can come up with some really good purchases but the thing about real estate is that it is very local. Individual buildings need to be examined within the context of their individual submarkets and it is this granular approach that can lead to real outperformance in property selection.
It is not possible to take that granular approach to hundreds of billions of investments over the course of just a few years. Thus, in order to put that much capital to work that quickly they start having to do portfolio deals.
When portfolios get involved there is something called the portfolio premium. While the individual assets may have gone for 6% cap rates, their assembly into a portfolio causes them to go for maybe a 5% cap rate. Blackstone has been buying up public REITs at 10%-30% premiums to their market prices.
That is not granular, intelligent asset selection. That is investment driven by needing to get the freshly raised billions put to work.
I believe BREIT will materially underperform public REITs going forward.
Investors in BREIT may be wise to put in a redemption request to avoid the future underperformance. They could put that same money into public REITs and get close to 30% more property per dollar invested.
It may also be wise to sell BX. I think the roughly 3% outflows from BREIT per month are just the tip of the iceberg. There are 2 catalysts for further withdrawals
Outflows reduce BX fee income which could have an adverse impact on the stock.
Many of the withdrawals were coming from Asian investors, presumably as a result of weakness in related markets/economies causing people to need liquidity. That driver of withdrawal will potentially subside which does provide a pathway for overall withdrawals to slow down.
Opportunistic Market Sale: 20% off for a limited time!
Right now there are abnormally great investment opportunities. With the market crash, some fundamentally strong stocks have gotten outrageously cheap and I want to show you how to take advantage and slingshot out of the dip.
To encourage readers to get in at this time of enhanced opportunity we are offering a limited time 20% discount to Portfolio Income Solutions. Our portfolio is freshly updated and chock full of babies that were thrown out with the market bathwater.
Grab your free trial today while these stocks are still cheap!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Comments (8)