smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

Nobody likes to see distribution cuts in their CEFs, but when it's intended to better align a fund's future distributions with its expected income, then what may be taken as a short-term negative will end up being a long-term positive as pressure is taken off the NAV.

I prefer fund sponsors that are proactive and are willing to get ahead of what still might be coming in 2023 rather than fund sponsors who roll the dice and hope that their funds will be able to cover their 12% or higher NAV yields.

I have found that 7% to 9% NAV yields are the sweet spot for most equity CEFs which allows the fund to cover the yield while also giving the opportunity of NAV growth too. The problem with 12% or higher NAV yields is that if a fund can't reasonably be expected to cover their distributions, and each distribution shortfall just means that much less NAV to derive the next distribution.

This can create a spiral down in NAV erosion, and if a fund sponsor refuses to adjust the fund's distribution when needed, like during a bear market, then all it means is that there will need to be a much larger cut in the future and an inevitable market price collapse down the road.

This was the basis of many articles I wrote about the PIMCO Global StocksPlus & Income fund (PGP), $6.98 current market price, from 2015 to 2017 when the fund got as high as a 106% market price premium due to PIMCO maintaining the fund's $0.1834/share monthly distribution for far too long.

I said in many articles over the years that it was only a matter of time before PIMCO would have to cut PGP's distribution and that finally happened on October 3rd of 2016.

I wrote this article, Equity CEFs: The Sum Of All Insanities - Part II, the day after. At the time, PGP was priced at $20.43. Today, after four distribution cuts later, PGP is at $6.98 and is now at a discount.

That is an extreme example of what can happen when a fund sponsor refuses to adjust a fund's distribution while shareholders assume everything is fine, even while its NAV erodes and the market price premium skyrockets.

CEF NAV Distribution Policies

Today, many CEFs are set up automatically to adjust their distributions based on an annual NAV distribution policy that can adjust every year, every quarter and in some cases, every month now.

Some funds use a 6% NAV distribution policy, some use 8% to 10% NAV distribution policies, largely dependent on how aggressive the fund's income and appreciation strategy is, and one fund sponsor, Cornerstone, goes to the extreme and sets a 21% NAV distribution policy each year even though they admit, that has nothing to do with the actual yield of the funds to expect.

Personally though, I would much rather own funds from a CEF sponsor like Eaton Vance, which doesn't use NAV distribution policies but instead uses a managed distribution approach that doesn't necessarily have to change their funds distributions at certain times but will adjust based on what they project the funds should comfortably be able to cover while maintaining their NAVs.

So here's how all of the 12 Eaton Vance equity CEFs look YTD as of December 8th, 2022, sorted by their total return NAV performance.

Note: Green in the YTD NAV Total Return column means the fund's NAV is beating the S&P 500, -16.5% YTD, while those in red are trailing the S&P 500

Capital Income Management, LLC

The far-right column in yellow shows all of the fund's NAV yields since the distribution cuts and as you can see, all of the funds are now in the 7% to 9% sweet spot range.

Note: Funds in light blue above use an option income strategy while the 3 Eaton Vance funds in orange use a leveraged income strategy.

I should also mention that two of the Eaton Vance equity CEF funds, the Tax-Managed Buy/Write Strategy fund (EXD), $9.85 current market price, and the Enhanced Equity Income fund (EOI), $16.48 current market price, did NOT have a distribution cut on November 1st.

Here's the Nov. 1 distribution declaration from Eaton Vance for all of their CEFs, fixed-income and equity: