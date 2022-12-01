Khanchit Khirisutchalual

The Chart of the Day belongs to the investment banking and brokerage company Futu Holdings (FUTU). I found the stock by using Barcharts powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/7, the stock gained 68.92%.

FUTU price vs 20, 50 and 100 DMA

Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in New York.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

44.84+Weighted Alpha

47.09% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

12 new highs and up 69.85% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.89%

Recently traded at $67.94 with 50-day moving average of $44.22

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $9.78 billion

P/E 31.12

Wall Street presently does not have a consensus on Revenue and Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 11 strong buy, 3 buy and 3 hold recommendations on the stock

Analyst's price targets are from $40.39 to $78.12

Zacks Ranking - Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 334 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimates revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 33 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result

12,370 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

