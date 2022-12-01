The Chart of the Day belongs to the investment banking and brokerage company Futu Holdings (FUTU). I found the stock by using Barcharts powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/7, the stock gained 68.92%.
Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in New York.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
Zacks Ranking - Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 334 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimates revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
|SA Authors
|Hold
|3.00
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.47
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.95
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C+
|D
|D-
|Growth
|A+
|A
|A
|Profitability
|B-
|C+
|B-
|Momentum
|A+
|A+
|C
|Revisions
|B
|B-
|D
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FUTU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
