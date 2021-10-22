In 1883, Thomas Edison warned that chasing the perfect battery is a fool's journey: "a catchpenny, a sensation, a mechanism for swindling the public by stock companies," he wrote. Working on the latest, greatest battery brings out a man's "latent capacity for lying."
Wow! As an ESS (NYSE:GWH) shareholder, and shareholder and director of a privately held consumer sized rechargeable battery company, Edison's century old words sting! I bought and quickly sold ESS stock in the teens, selling once I saw the S1 dealing with the lockup expiry. I have re-entered at $4, so have now been stung twice on a technology that works, I think. More on that later. I guess that's 3 stings in one paragraph.
Here's the recent report from Grizzly. And here's what I think is the company's too brief and too mushy denial.
This is not the first time short sellers have gone over this target. Here's an older report from Bonitas Research released on October 22, 2021
Grizzly's particular beef seems to be that the Australian partner of ESS has not fully broken ground and is not completely up and running. They have lots of nice satellite images of undisturbed land, ownership records, etc. To me this is not dispositive as a glaring lie on what the company has disclosed. Did I think the Australian company was farther along just glancing at the disclosures? Sure. Did I think they were at a point where they'd be pumping out batteries any day? Nope. Did I bother to go digging further on the future tense of this Australian enterprise in articles and disclosures? Nope. Was this Australian venture central to enticing me to invest twice? Nope.
Then, in a rather glaring bit of recycled copy and paste in a report preaching transparency, they lift the section from the Bonitas report, pictures and all, of prior ESS installs they say have failed. Only a slight tip of the hat to that author. If you are going to live in the glass house of urging transparency on your short sale targets you ought to be more transparent yourself. There didn't appear to be any attempt to verify the status of the previous projects outlined in the Bonitas report by, say, calling them. [Kind of like this author relying on a secondary source to hope his lead-in Edison quote is correct!]
Despite their screaming denunciation of the Australia partnership as some fraud, the company's disclosure actually looks pretty spot on. Here's part of a November 2022 article:
Also during the quarter, ESS Inc cemented a deal for its batteries to be shipped and sold in Australia, before the technology is then licensed for manufacturing and sale locally. Partner Energy Storage Industries Asia-Pacific (ESI) will distribute and manufacture Energy Warehouse units for the Australia, New Zealand and Oceania markets.
Starting with delivery of 70 units this year and next, ESI, will then build its own iron flow battery factory in Queensland by 2024. [Author's emphasis added]
Based on that I wouldn't expect Grizzly's perusal of satellite images to show a completed facility. It ain't 2024 yet.
I was interested that Grizzly came down hard on early investor BASF:
- The multinational chemical giant BASF is an ESS investor since 2017. Despite being an investor, BASF has yet to pay ESS any revenues for its product and decided to forego both Series-C rounds.
But I know from another venture investment that BASF with its German base is reeling from the cutoff of Russian gas. Pulling in their horns on ESS is not unique to this company, its across their entire portfolio. Here's the lead sentence in a recent BASF release:
FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - BASF (BASFn.DE) is to reduce annual costs by 500 million euros ($485 million) in Europe up to 2024, including job cuts, as the German chemicals group took a 740 million euro writedown linked to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
A main beef I have with the Grizzly report, and the prior Bolinas report, is the lack of primary research. Call the Queensland politicos pictured at the ground breaking of ESIAP and ask them about the situation. Call any of the prior installs of ESS batteries and ask them about their findings. File a FOIA request on the US Army Corps and tell us what comes back.
My own first call was to an Australian hedge fund guy with a deep rolodex of players over there. He looked over the names in the Grizzly report and said some of them are solid financial citizens and were not known as scumbags. If his calls on my behalf turn up anything I will post it in the comments. If his calls don't turn up anything I will ask a few others of his ilk to help out. In other words Grizzly and Bolinas: make the calls and report those findings, and not just stale pictures of installs and cute satellite photos.
I drive a Rivian R1T, having owned a Tesla Model S, and a Chevy Volt before that. My wife is a staunch believer in her Prius's NiMh technology. Those vehicles and my own exposure to consumer sized rechargeable cells via my aforementioned privately owned battery company have given me a ring side seat on the problems and promise of lithium and NiMH chemistries and the need for bigger, grid scale batteries capable of many more cycles than today's lithium cells. To me the ESS problems have been those of a plumbing nature and are surely fixable by those skilled in experience with salt water (the electrolyte in ESS's chemistry), say the ship and boat building industry. Perhaps the company's Wilsonville, OR headquarters is too land locked, but the ship and boat builders from Seattle and California can't be too far afield. Problems with corrosion and pumps? Call the guys experienced with many years of work in salt water.
Here are some of the things I like about the company and its technology:
And what are some of the cons?
OK I was being kind. They've signaled Grizzly and Bolinas that they are newbies in a war with short sellers. Here's my partial prescription of what they should have said:
As my lead paragraph indicated, I've been stung three times but am holding tight with a small long position. If the price weakens, and no more negatives emerge, I expect to expand this position.
When I passed my Series 7 exam the office manager in my brokerage firm cautioned that shorting a $3 stock "was like jumping off a pancake". On the other hand I've seen very large returns from other low priced shorts. This does not feel like that. I don't find the Grizzly and Bolinas reports the most impressive examples of their genre and are mostly looking at the rear view mirror, which only sometimes is a good predictor of what is coming down the road.
I posted some reactions to the company's last earnings call here. If they don't realize some revenue on some of the six units in the field on which they had not realized revenue, I will be worried. If they are well off the mark on shipping 20 "Energy Warehouse" units in the fourth quarter, that they predicted on the call, I will be worried.
This is a long term bet with some very interesting long term numbers on addressable market. I'm staying with it for the time being even though Edison, Grizzly, and Bolinas have all put me on notice. Good luck ESS longs!
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GWH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
