CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO), a diversified REIT, recently issued 3.45 million shares, inclusive of underwriter’s greenshoe, to fund the purchase of West Broad Village, a $94 million mixed used property. Issuance funded acquisition is normal behavior for a REIT, but 2 aspects made this particular issuance notable:
REIT equity issuance has slowed to a crawl in 2022 because the market is not receptive. This makes raising capital in general difficult, but the challenge was made even harder by CTO’s large issuance that was roughly 15% of its outstanding shares.
So, while a normal equity issuance would tend to take a stock down about 3%, the size and timing of this particular issuance knocked over 10% off the pre issuance $21.15 price of CTO down to the $19.00 issuance.
Such issuance dips are often a good entry point. The $19.00 price is not a measure of what the market actually thinks the company is worth, but rather a reflection of a momentary disconnect in the supply and demand of shares as the market was temporarily flooded.
Stocks will tend to rebound back toward the pre-issuance price plus or minus and net accretion/dilution from the offering making this a quick flip trade opportunity to potentially get a few percentage points.
At $19.00 per share the offering came at a fairly high cost of equity capital based on CTO’s recently raised guidance.
With $1.80 per share of anticipated AFFO, that is a roughly 9.5% cost of equity. It was used to finance October’s acquisition of West Broad village with the company describing it as follows:
“CTO Realty Growth acquired West Broad Village, a 392,000 square foot mixed-use, grocery-anchored lifestyle property in the Short Pump submarket of Richmond, Virginia for $93.9 million. The price represents a going-in cap rate above the range of the company’s current guidance for initial cash yields.”
While the cap rate was not explicitly stated, the phrasing “above the range of guided initial cash yields” would imply somewhere in the 8% cap rate range given that 7.25% was the midpoint of guided range.
Debt cost of capital for a property like this would be around 6% in today’s environment so assuming a 50/50 debt to equity on the purchase the blended cost of capital would be 7.75%
That is quite close to the going in cash yield making the purchase approximately neutral to AFFO/share. It would be mildly accretive if the unstated cap rate is in the mid to high 8s.
One of the mistakes we frequently see REITs make is raising capital well in advance of it being deployed. The dilutive cost of equity raise starts immediately but then companies often take 6 months to a year to actually deploy the proceeds resulting in an awkward time period of reduced earnings.
CTO timed this issuance well in that it was after the acquisition was in place such that there will not be a gap of dilution without the fresh cashflows.
Given this timing and the neutral to slightly accretive spread, I think CTO is still worth roughly what it was before the equity issuance and would therefore anticipate the price recovering to pre-issuance levels.
CTO is a net lease REIT with long lease terms but usually is not valued on the same scale as the others because it has multitenant properties. It is primarily retail but also has office and mixed use properties.
Further differentiating it from the group is its pace of change. Formerly known as Consolidated Tomoka it was a land bank company. Most of the land has now been sold off with some subsurface mineral rights remaining. These too are being sold to free up capital for more property acquisitions.
“the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold approximately 14,582 acres of subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights for $1.6 million, resulting in a gain on the sale of $1.5 million. As of September 30, 2022, the company owns full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 355,000 “surface” acres of land owned by others in 19 counties in Florida.”
It is unclear whether the asset swap is accretive to NAV, but it is moving non-cashflowing assets into cashflowing assets so revenues are expanding rapidly.
12% year over year growth is not a figure often seen in companies with long leases.
That said, the transformational AFFO growth is largely complete, leaving CTO as a more traditional rental property REIT and I would anticipate its growth coming more in-line with peers.
Given the amalgamation of asset types CTO would tend to trade at somewhere between 13X and 15X forward AFFO. However, there are a couple things which I think should deduct a little bit from the multiple.
At less than $1B enterprise value, CTO should trade at a slight discount to its more established peers. I would further discount it for having 7.4% of its ABR come from a combination of WeWork (WE), AMC (AMC) and Regal.
On the conference call CTO discussed what strikes me as a reasonable plan to deal with these spaces given their strong locations so it is possible to maintain or even slightly increase rental revenues from these properties. Yet, it will be bumpy on the way so I would attribute a bit of discount to the multiple.
When looking at FFO or AFFO multiples for valuation, one should generally make adjustments for items that are not cashflowing the normal amount.
CTO owns about $35 million worth of Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) which it externally manages.
While investments in other REITs are marked to market on a quarterly basis, the changes to market price are not counted toward AFFO. Only the dividend income from other stocks counts toward AFFO.
In this case, Pine has a dividend yield of 5.7% so its cashflows are slightly below what one would expect relative to the asset value. For instance, CTO could sell this stock and use the proceeds to buy properties at a 7% cap rate which would be accretive to AFFO/share.
Additionally, CTO had 3 fairly large acquisitions in 2022, the impact of which was only partially felt in 2022.
As these begin to fully cashflow in 2023, CTO’s AFFO/share is anticipated to bump up nicely.
All in, I think a roughly 12X multiple on forward AFFO is appropriate and that would take the stock price to around $22.50.
Consensus NAV for CTO is just under $26.
Note, however, that REITs in general trade at a 10% to 15% discount to NAV so I don’t expect it to trade all the way up to NAV.
Retail is a deeply undervalued REIT sector right now which makes CTO a bit tougher to invest in due to the opportunity cost. So while it is undervalued relative to fair value, I don’t think it is quite as undervalued as certain other retail REITs.
As such, for a long term investment I would rather put the retail exposure of my portfolio in things like Whitestone (WSR), Kite Realty (KRG), or Simon Property Group (SPG).
That said, I do think the equity offering presents an interesting near term trading opportunity. I have been watching REIT equity issuance for many years and quite frequently they will trade back up to pre-offering price in a matter of a few weeks. Thus, for an adept trader CTO might be a good short term trade with the backup plan of its cashflow yield providing long term support in the event the market moves against you.
Opportunistic Market Sale: 20% off for a limited time!
Right now there are abnormally great investment opportunities. With the market crash, some fundamentally strong stocks have gotten outrageously cheap and I want to show you how to take advantage and slingshot out of the dip.
To encourage readers to get in at this time of enhanced opportunity we are offering a limited time 20% discount to Portfolio Income Solutions. Our portfolio is freshly updated and chock full of babies that were thrown out with the market bathwater.
Grab your free trial today while these stocks are still cheap!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG, KRG, WSR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Comments (1)