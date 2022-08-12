In normal times, the calendar 4th quarter is a time for investors to harvest tax losses by selling shares for losses that can wash realized capital gains from other issues. In our inflation fighting, rapidly rising interest rates, high anxiety 4th quarter 2022, things seem more complex than normal which may have contributed to both investment peril and opportunity. As an example, we will look at the trading in Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) equities and Gladstone Commercial Series G preferred (NASDAQ:GOODO), specifically.
GOOD has been a solid monthly dividend producer since its IPO in 2003. We didn't really get involved with GOOD until after the financial crisis when its outsized dividend yield made it stand out amongst other triple net REITS. In 2012, after CEO David Gladstone pointed out the tax advantages of that high monthly dividend, GOOD became a staple in our taxable portfolios.
It has been a tough year for REITs in general, but by the end of September GOOD shares were nearly in freefall. Nothing unusual was happening with Gladstone Commercial on an operational basis, we suspect it was just REIT investors wanting to quickly get to cash in the absence of anyone wanting to buy their shares.
Fortunately, by early November GOOD regained some footing and in December has again traded above $19.00. The anomalous and interesting activity, however, has not been in the Gladstone common, but in its preferred shares.
Over time, Gladstone has gone to the capital markets with many series of preferred share offerings that they redeemed with proceeds from follow-on offerings of lower coupon preferreds. Today, only the 6.625% Series E (GOODN) and the 6.00% Series G (GOODO) remain outstanding.
Over the last 52 weeks, both GOODN and GOODO traded above their $25 par values ($27+ each), but that premium started to fade about the time the Fed started hiking interest rates. In late October, a true dislocation between buyers and sellers opened up on higher than normal volume and both preferred issues experienced double digit price declines.
The dislocation continues today.
It is hard to pinpoint what might be motivating investors to sell their shares. It might be a general anxiety and a desire to get to cash, get to the sidelines. Since it is the close of the year, it might be a need to harvest losses in an investor's tax planning. What is strange, and what the SA chart illustrates below, is that the common shares and the preferred shares are trading disparately across the calendar. The common shares cratered in September, but the preferred shares didn't really fall apart until the end of October and they have not yet stabilized. To the intrepid, this might look like an opportunity to improve yield from the same issuer.
If we examine the dividend schedules for each of the three Gladstone equities, the yield advantages of the preferreds at current market pricing are obvious.
The other striking factor is GOODO's 37% upside to call; if the Fed defeats inflation and we return to the idyllic, post-pandemic economy of early 2021, maybe GOODO can trade at par again and deliver capital appreciation along with superior yield.
It might seem an obvious choice for a holder of GOOD to swap shares for the superior yield and appreciation potential of GOODO, but for taxable accounts the decision is a little subtler than that. In my July report detailing GOOD's significant tax advantages, I described that 71% of the common's 2021 dividend was characterized as a return of capital (taxation is deferred until shares are sold). That translates to a much higher after-tax, carrying yield for GOOD vs. GOODO because GOODO's dividend is characterized as ordinary dividend income (taxable currently).
If we held GOOD in IRA/tax sheltered accounts, we swapped the shares for GOODO or GOODN. We improved the current yield by 40 basis points and can wait to see if the markets deliver capital appreciation in 2023. For taxable accounts, we may continue to hold the common and collect the steady, tax advantaged monthly dividends.
For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Portfolio Income Solutions. As a member you will get:
You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Portfolio Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and help you become a better investor.
We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $33.25/month (paid annually) before it expires!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Dane Bowler.
Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOD, GOODO, GOODN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
2MCAC does not provide tax advice. The material contained herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace the advice of a qualified tax advisor. The information is not intended to serve as a basis for any investment decision. While every care has been taken in compiling the information contained in this document, 2MCAC makes no representation or warranty regarding the accuracy and completeness of any information, facts, and/or opinions contained herein.
Comments