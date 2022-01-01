Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Rising interest rates have inflicted much pain on the bond market this year. But as the rate hike cycle moves closer to the end, could a generational opportunity in fixed income be emerging? Kim Parlee speaks with Anna Castro, Senior Portfolio Manager, who leads the Multi-Asset Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management.

A transcript will be added soon. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.