Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 1/4 2/6 0.195 0.22 12.82% 1.93% 56 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1/12 2/15 0.47 0.51 8.51% 1.90% 10 The AES Corporation (AES) 1/31 2/15 0.158 0.1659 5.00% 2.33% 12 American Tower Corporation (AMT) 12/27 2/2 1.47 1.56 6.12% 2.92% 13 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 12/29 1/13 1.18 1.21 2.54% 3.24% 13 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/19 12/30 4.1 4.6 12.20% 3.38% 13 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 12/29 1/18 0.43 0.44 2.33% 3.06% 21 Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 12/23 1/20 0.64 0.71 10.94% 0.54% 14 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 1/5 2/1 0.54 0.57 5.56% 2.89% 14 CubeSmart (CUBE) 12/30 1/17 0.43 0.49 13.95% 4.56% 13 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 12/19 1/17 0.51 0.53 3.92% 1.41% 31 Edison International (EIX) 12/29 1/31 0.7 0.7375 5.36% 4.48% 20 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/4 1/20 1.11 1.19 7.21% 1.78% 33 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 12/15 12/30 0.2175 0.22 1.15% 1.77% 16 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 12/15 12/30 0.2 0.22 10.00% 4.89% 7 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 12/23 1/6 0.51 0.55 7.84% 2.49% 13 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 1/6 2/9 0.49 0.57 16.33% 0.65% 12 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 1/5 1/31 0.36 0.375 4.17% 0.64% 13 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 1/26 3/3 0.4 0.41 2.50% 3.17% 13 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 12/16 1/5 0.4 0.43 7.50% 1.42% 32 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 12/29 1/31 0.695 0.75 7.91% 1.23% 30 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 12/14 12/30 0.75 0.81 8.00% 2.33% 18 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 1/12 1/31 0.23 0.26 13.04% 3.50% 13 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 12/29 1/13 1.061 1.065 0.38% 5.40% 26 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 1/19 3/1 0.325 0.375 15.38% 0.98% 11 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 0.3108 0.2708 -12.87% 11 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 12 (Ex-Div 12/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12/30 1.5 156.58 3.83% 13 HP Inc. (HPQ) 1/4 0.2625 28.21 3.72% 13 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 1/4 1.725 450.2 1.53% 9 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 1/3 0.39 49.91 3.13% 27 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Dec 13 (Ex-Div 12/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 12/30 0.95 119.06 3.19% 11 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 1/5 0.725 142.11 2.04% 16 Cadence Bank (CADE) 1/3 0.22 25.92 3.40% 9 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 1/10 0.44 61.82 2.85% 31 Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) 12/30 1.565 139.82 4.48% 9 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 1/1 0.42 60.47 2.78% 11 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 12/30 0.26 25.07 4.15% 11 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 1/5 0.535 119.59 1.79% 19 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 12/30 0.52 18.27 11.38% 7 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 1/1 0.44 46.57 3.78% 42 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 1/13 1.22 106.96 4.56% 18 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 12/30 1.1 362.65 1.21% 10 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 12/30 0.24 49.03 1.96% 8 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 1/6 0.79 85.17 3.71% 12 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 1/3 0.17 35.61 1.91% 12 GATX Corporation (GATX) 12/31 0.52 109.36 1.90% 12 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 12/29 0.73 87.97 3.32% 8 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 12/30 0.73 95.03 3.07% 5 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 12/29 0.02483 13.86 2.15% 9 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 1/6 0.4 69.9 2.29% 6 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 12/30 0.32 37.54 3.41% 13 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 1/1 0.17 22.76 2.99% 10 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 12/30 0.38 103.33 1.47% 10 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 1/13 0.44 35.21 5.00% 51 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 1/3 0.07 24.86 1.13% 5 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 1/9 0.73 108.78 2.68% 12 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 1/13 0.88 265.57 1.33% 13 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 1/3 2.1 315.49 2.66% 16 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 12/23 0.5 55.18 3.62% 13 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 12/30 0.55 38.47 5.72% 8 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 12/30 0.63 57.71 4.37% 18 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 1/6 0.845 169.72 1.99% 5 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 12/30 0.42 46.47 3.62% 8 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 1/3 0.55 71.28 3.09% 25 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 12/30 0.37 186.03 0.80% 27 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 1/13 0.28 51.36 2.18% 8 Service Corporation International (SCI) 12/30 0.27 69.12 1.56% 12 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 1/3 0.19 21.19 3.59% 11 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 12/30 0.2 27.14 2.95% 8 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 1/3 0.34 39.66 3.43% 9 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 12/30 0.18 10.02 7.19% 48 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 12/30 0.81 139.33 2.33% 18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 1/16 0.3 560.23 0.21% 5 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 1/5 0.22 35.46 2.48% 9 UGI Corporation (UGI) 1/1 0.36 38.36 3.75% 35 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 12/29 0.31 52.08 2.38% 12 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Dec 14 (Ex-Div 12/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corporation (AL) 1/10 0.2 38.2 2.09% 11 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 1/3 0.395 253.25 0.62% 28 Allegion plc (ALLE) 12/30 0.41 109.13 1.50% 9 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 1/6 0.2475 34.3 2.89% 13 Chubb Limited (CB) 1/6 0.83 217.33 1.53% 29 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 1/13 0.69 105.91 2.61% 62 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 1/17 0.94 116 3.24% 12 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 12/29 0.265 56.52 1.88% 10 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 12/30 0.48 72.99 2.63% 24 Eversource Energy (ES) 12/30 0.64 84.05 3.05% 24 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 12/14 0.28 60.33 1.86% 10 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 1/3 0.29 24.02 4.83% 12 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 12/30 0.45 37.33 4.82% 11 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 12/30 0.13 22.1 2.35% 9 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 12/30 0.22 49.8 1.77% 16 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 12/30 0.22 18 4.89% 7 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 12/30 0.3 115.41 1.04% 6 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 1/20 0.341 41.94 3.25% 24 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 1/4 0.65 65.73 3.96% 9 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 12/29 1.2 119.83 4.01% 36 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/30 0.715 51.36 5.57% 37 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 12/30 0.11 27.37 1.61% 10 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 1/4 0.295 100.12 1.18% 20 Click to enlarge

Thursday Dec 15 (Ex-Div 12/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years DTE Energy Company (DTE) 1/15 0.9525 117.19 3.25% 14 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 1/10 0.7 156.27 1.79% 18 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 12/30 0.79 116.32 2.72% 9 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 12/30 0.29 36.7 3.16% 13 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 1/5 0.43 60.67 1.42% 31 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 12/27 0.31 35.15 3.53% 23 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 12/30 0.29 71.41 1.62% 13 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 12/29 1.3 211.35 2.46% 16 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 12/28 0.1 73.56 0.54% 21 The Western Union Company (WU) 12/30 0.235 13.98 6.72% 7 Click to enlarge

Friday Dec 16 (Ex-Div 12/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corporation (APH) 1/11 0.21 78.51 1.07% 11 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/30 4.6 544.72 3.38% 13 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 1/17 0.53 150.35 1.41% 30 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 12/30 0.08 13.48 7.12% 11 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 12/30 0.0458 19.09 2.88% 8 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 2/7 1.64 122.05 5.37% 7 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 1/3 0.65 232.9 1.12% 59 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 12/14 0.24 4.0% Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 12/15 0.76 1.8% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) 12/13 0.36 0.9% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 12/15 0.4 3.1% AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 12/15 0.24 0.7% Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 12/19 0.7 2.1% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 12/16 0.51 1.1% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 12/15 0.26 1.0% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 12/16 0.3 3.2% AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 12/16 0.31 2.5% Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 12/15 0.27 3.2% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 12/15 0.21 3.7% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 12/15 0.335 1.2% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 12/15 2.15 1.4% Avista Corporation (AVA) 12/15 0.44 4.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 12/15 0.445 6.6% Brunswick Corporation (BC) 12/15 0.365 2.0% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 12/16 0.26 3.4% Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 12/14 0.7 3.6% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 12/13 0.22 1.5% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 12/16 2.85 1.5% Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 12/15 0.29 2.7% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 12/15 0.5 1.6% Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 12/19 0.265 1.6% Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 12/19 0.17 2.1% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 12/15 0.87 2.5% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 12/15 0.26 5.1% CSX Corporation (CSX) 12/15 0.1 1.3% Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 12/15 1.15 1.0% Dover Corporation (DOV) 12/15 0.505 1.5% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 12/16 1.005 4.0% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 12/15 0.79 3.3% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 12/14 3.1 1.8% Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 12/15 0.67 1.2% First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 12/15 0.52 4.0% Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 12/14 0.28 1.9% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 12/15 0.89 0.8% First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 12/16 0.12 3.2% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 12/16 0.22 3.0% FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 12/15 0.09 4.5% First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 12/16 0.32 3.0% First National Corporation (FXNC) 12/16 0.14 3.2% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 12/15 0.12 10.7% Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 12/15 0.33 2.4% Griffon Corporation (GFF) 12/16 0.1 1.1% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 12/16 0.27 3.3% Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 12/16 0.18 1.5% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 12/15 0.105 2.9% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 12/15 1.9 2.4% Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 12/13 0.5 7.0% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 12/15 0.53 2.3% The Hershey Company (HSY) 12/15 1.036 1.8% Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 12/15 1.12 1.8% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 12/15 0.3225 4.5% The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 12/15 0.29 3.6% Kellogg Company (K) 12/15 0.59 3.3% KeyCorp (KEY) 12/15 0.205 4.7% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 12/13 0.13 0.2% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 12/15 0.44 2.8% LCI Industries (LCII) 12/16 1.05 4.3% LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 12/15 0.21 4.6% Linde plc (LIN) 12/16 1.17 1.4% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 12/15 0.22 7.2% ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) 12/15 1.36 3.2% Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 12/15 0.2 2.8% Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 12/14 0.32 3.9% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 12/15 1.52 2.2% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 12/14 0.7 1.0% MetLife, Inc. (MET) 12/14 0.5 2.8% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 12/19 0.33 CAD 5.4% MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 12/15 0.4075 2.3% MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 12/15 0.2375 2.8% MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 12/15 0.17 2.9% National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 12/15 0.25 2.3% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 12/15 0.3 2.8% NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 12/15 0.2075 2.0% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 12/16 0.2 1.3% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 12/15 0.425 2.0% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 12/15 0.26 1.1% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 12/14 1.73 1.3% EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 12/14 0.28 1.0% Realty Income Corporation (O) 12/15 0.248 4.6% Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 12/15 0.23 3.8% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 12/15 0.18 2.4% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 12/19 0.64 2.9% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 12/15 0.4 3.1% Polaris Inc. (PII) 12/15 0.64 2.4% Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 12/14 0.55 1.6% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 12/15 1.2 4.7% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 12/15 0.75 2.5% Ryder System, Inc. (R) 12/16 0.62 3.0% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 12/14 0.27 1.9% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 12/15 0.43 2.4% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 12/15 0.44 0.8% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 12/16 0.18 4.0% Stepan Company (SCL) 12/15 0.365 1.3% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 12/15 0.3 2.0% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 12/15 0.16 1.2% SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 12/15 0.2 1.5% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 12/15 0.121667 4.4% STERIS plc (STE) 12/16 0.47 1.0% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 12/13 0.62 2.6% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 12/13 0.2825 8.1% Tennant Company (TNC) 12/15 0.265 1.7% Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 12/15 3 0.5% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 12/15 0.445 1.5% Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 12/15 0.48 3.0% UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 12/15 0.25 1.2% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 12/13 1.65 1.2% Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 12/15 0.1 1.8% Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 12/15 1.75 4.9% Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 12/16 0.65 1.6% Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 12/15 0.12 0.5% Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 12/15 0.3 0.8% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.