Equity Put/Call Ratio In Uncharted Territory

Dec. 11, 2022 3:07 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV
David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • Recent levels for the equity put/call ratio suggest investors are exhibiting extreme equity market bearishness.
  • A cluster of readings above 1.0 have occurred since November. P/C ratios above 1.0 signal overly bearish sentiment from the individual investor, as put volume outpaces call volume.
  • Sentiment data from the weekly Sentiment Survey continues to indicate investors are expressing bearishness on the equity market.

Bear Market

DNY59

Recent levels for the equity put/call ratio suggest investors are exhibiting extreme equity market bearishness. A cluster of readings above 1.0 have occurred since November. The equity P/C ratio measures the sentiment of investors by dividing put volume by call volume. Investors purchase put options to protect an equity portfolio from market declines. At the extremes, this particular measure is a contrarian one; hence, P/C ratios above 1.0 signal overly bearish sentiment from the individual investor as put volume outpaces call volume. As the below chart shows, elevated readings have been the norm of late.

Image

Equity put/call ratio December 8, 2022

A longer-range view of the chart as seen below shows the extreme high level for the ratio going back to 1997.

Equity put call ratio back to 1997

In order to smooth potential volatility in the P/C reading, reviewing the ratio's 21-day moving average can be beneficial. At a time when the average is trending higher, the equity market tends to face headwinds. As the average declines though, equities face less of that headwind in a sign investors are less bearish on the equity market.

21-day moving average of the equity put/call ratio. December 8, 2022

Lastly, sentiment data from The American Association of Individual Investors' weekly Sentiment Survey continues to indicate investors are expressing bearishness on the equity market. This week's bullish reading was reported at 24.7% versus the week earlier reading of 24.5. The bull/bear spread remains negative at -17.1%.

AAII Bullish Sentiment as of December 7, 2022

As noted in prior posts, these sentiment readings are viewed as contrarian indicators. In other words, if investors are expressing a low level of bullishness, stated another way, a high level of bearishness, then this is viewed as bullish for future equity market returns. No measure should be viewed in a vacuum; however, individual investor sentiment is leaning more bearish at this point in time.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.23K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.