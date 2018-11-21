Psychedelic Sunday!

Summary

  • Welcome to the first ever Psychedelic Sunday episode!
  • There is a lot of overlap between the cannabinoid and psychedelic experiences and today we launch our coverage of the psychedelics industry.
  • Challenges and opportunities within psychedelics.
  • Highlighting 4 stocks: Compass Pathways, Cybin, Atai Life Sciences, and MindMed.

Mushrooms And Mental Health

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the first ever Psychedelic Sunday episode! There is a lot of overlap between the cannabinoid and psychedelic experiences and today we launch our coverage of the psychedelics industry. Challenges and opportunities within psychedelics; highlighting four stocks: Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Cybin (NYSE:CYBN), Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), and MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD).

