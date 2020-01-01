AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) saw above-average attention over the past week as its largest real estate fund closed the gate, limiting redemptions - never a great sign. The business is a bit complicated as it uses a lot of other people's money to generate fee income and performance-related income.

This results in very volatile revenues and earnings numbers, albeit that variable compensation expenses mitigates some of the very variable performance income.

A Grasp Of The Business

Blackstone is active across many segments, with an above-average focus on infrastructure and real estate, having grown among the most important players in the investment field, notably with real assets.

The business generated a total of $7.3 billion in revenues in 2019, split roughly half-half between management fees and investment (performance-related income) on assets of over half a trillion at that time. Operating profits came in at $3.8 billion, for margins in excess of 50%, resulting in net earnings of $2.0 billion after account for large minority interests.

Total revenues fell "only" to $6.1 billion in the tough year 2020, with net earnings cut in half to a billion, for earnings of $1.50 per share. The company kept on gathering assets under management, increasing the fixed fee component, while the performance fee obviously fell, albeit that investment marks recovered towards the end of the year.

2021 was a boom year for financial markets, easily seen in the results of the business. Management fees rose in a modest fashion, up from $4.1 billion to $5.2 billion, yet investment income exploded to $16.8 billion. A lot of this money was paid out in terms of incentive payments, as operating earnings were reported at $13.6 billion, resulting in earnings of $5.9 billion for its shareholders, equal to $8.13 per share.

The numbers behind the investment operations are staggering as the company managed $881 billion in assets by year-end 2021, seeing $271 billion in inflows, and even greater profits for limited partners. The company maintained a 50% dividend policy, for a dividend of $4.06 per share, earmarking additional funds for buybacks as well. The business thrived on real estate, responsible for nearly half of earnings. This was complemented by a large private equity earnings contribution, and smaller profit engines called hedge fund solutions and credit & insurance.

Despite the solid payout to investors, Blackstone remains incredible well capitalized, as its own balance sheet reveals a net cash position of $9.8 billion. Amidst these boom times, the well-capitalized firm was awarded a near $150 per share peak valuation, translating into a market multiple based on earnings power of $8 per share. That being said, revenues tripled compared to 2020, indicating and testifying that 2021 was not a normal year, and nor were its earnings.

Resetting

Forwarding between 2021 and today, shares have lost nearly half their value, trading at $78 at this point in time. So far this year, the performance has normalized. The increase in assets under management continues, resulting in $6.1 billion in trailing management fee income, up from $4.8 billion this time last year, with assets under management on the verge of breaking the trillion mark. This comes amidst $183 billion in inflows so far this year, including $45 billion in the third quarter.

The variable component has been struggling this year amidst more difficult circumstances in financial markets, for well-documented reasons, with incentives and other income falling, for a mere $6.8 billion revenue number so far this year in total. This comes in part because of losses realised on the principal investments (where Blackstone commits its own money).

This make that earnings so far this year only come in at $1.2 billion (after a break-even result in the third quarter) for earnings of $1.61 per share. Some buybacks made that net cash has fallen about $9 billion, still translating into a solid balance sheet. Striping out these volatile items, including principal losses, fee related earnings have risen to $4.29 per share so far this year, providing some fundamental support to the shares here.

About BREIT

The issue with privately held real estate assets is that mark-to-market is an issue during downturns. Listed markets reflect their own estimates for lowered marks, but this is not the same for Blackstone as the valuations are marked internally, and if this happens to be less aggressive than listed peers (or market estimates), this could result in too high marks and, hence large outflows.

The BREIT funds contained over $70 billion in assets under management through the end of the third quarter and while the third quarter earnings report still touted inflows for this fund the reality is a bit more complicated as it seems. With redemptions capped at 2% per month (and 5% per quarter), that adds up to $1.4 billion a month (or $3.5 billion a quarter), still a big amount. This ring fence if of course instated to prevent the fund from having to sell at a discount in a rush and perhaps at discounted prices.

The issue is that waiting lines will persist and given that the NAV determination lies with Blackstone instead of the free market, potential overvaluation makes selling power persistent as people are waiting to get out of the line, as smart investors probably put in a redemption request as they could (at these marks). After all, one could invest in public REITs which offer better value-for-money while offering instant liquidity as well.

Of course this results in low, or lower incentive fees, but at some point this hurts fee related income as well, the stable growing business here as asset outflows in this category might be seen. Likely, the rest of the franchise will probably do fine and be isolated, but at some point this might spill over into the rest of the business. Moreover, PR problems could be real as redemptions at too high valuation by the lucky investors which can step out now, could saddle other investor with (higher) losses.

This means that large redemptions at higher prices impose potential impairment losses for other investors. On the other hand, leverage appears to manageable, as Mr. Schwarzman confirmed that the fund bought huge interest rate hedges and indexation practice have been very strong, both strong arguments related to the quality of the investments made.

What Now?

Despite a big >40% pullback, shares of Blackstone still trade comfortably above the $60 mark, levels at which they entered the pandemic early in 2020. This marks a decent 30% performance, certainly if we include the dividends paid under the generous 50% dividend payout policy.

The reality is that performance-related income will be very limited or a while and hence it is all about fee income and asset gathering and that is exactly what Blackstone continues to do. BREIT is important as its flagship fund, but in terms of asset under management it only represents 8% of Blackstone's assets under management here, a small number as the redemptions are capped at 20% per annum.

The biggest risk, other than a slowing or stabilization of fee income is that of reputational damage, depending on what is happening to the principal investments here, as Blackstone remain a savvy investor, for itself and in general for its investors as well.

Given all of this, I remain upbeat in the long haul, as Blackstone is all about reputation and globalization (wealth concentration play). The question is if current value looks opportunistic already.

These are the real risks as Blackstone's direct risk is limited, amidst a very strong (net cash) balance sheet. Given all of this, I am leaning more upbeat, albeit that I would favor a dripping buy the dip strategy from levels in the low- to mid-seventies going forward.