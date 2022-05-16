By a show of hands, how many of you would have bet around this time last year that International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) would outperform the likes of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by more than 50% in 2022? Okay, the two of you in the last row, please put your hands down.
I wrote this article on IBM a couple of months ago recommending investors buy in the $120s. Since then, the stock has returned almost 18%. Let's find out how things look for IBM stock as we head into 2023.
IBM is a reputed name in the dividend growth community, as the company has increased its quarterly dividend for 27 consecutive years.
While the dividend growth rate may not attract many investors, IBM's commitment to investors is underlined by the statement below in their recent Q3 earnings:
"Our portfolio mix, business fundamentals, strong recurring revenue stream and solid cash generation allow us to invest for continued growth and return value to shareholders through dividends."
IBM, as a business, appears fundamentally sound as we head into 2023.
IBM is one of those rare stocks in the market that has positive returns in almost any time interval this year, including 1-Month, 6-Month, and 12-Month time frames.
Hence, it is not surprising that the stock performs well in the moving average test as well in the Relative Strength Index ("RSI") category. The stock sits at a comfortable 10% above the all important 200-Day moving average and is only a hair below the 5-Day moving average. With a RSI of 56, IBM has enough room to the upside and the chart does not show any weakness in the short-term or medium term indicators, with only one "Sell" indicator in the long term section.
With a forward multiple of 16 and an expected annual earnings growth rate of 9%, IBM stock appears fully valued here. For now, the $120s region still remains my recommended range to add the stock as that would represent a PEG of around 1.40 and a dividend yield well above 5%.
Although analyst price targets need to be taken with a pinch of salt, a median price target of $140 does not bode for those looking at buying here. Even the highest price target of $165 represents only about a 10% upside and that does not offer much downside protection in a market looking for excuses to sell off.
IBM investors will be hoping CEO Arvind Krishna has the Satya Nadella touch in sparking a turnaround. He was credited with the Red Hat acquisition, even before he took over the reigns officially. IBM will not keep me awake at night as my position in, say, Tesla (TSLA) does at times. This also means the flip-side is true, that IBM may not provide me with the same accelerated returns as some of the more riskier names. And that is perfectly fine with me.
I know why I hold IBM as we head into 2023: a reasonably valued technology stock that not only pays a respectable dividend but also is positioning itself for a turnaround. That makes IBM a Hybrid stock, keeping in sync with its Hybrid Cloud strategy.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM, AMZN, META, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
