Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 11 new highs and up 51.64% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price targets from $62.45 to $138.92.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Chinese internet retailer Pinduoduo (PDD). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/25, the stock gained 26.06%.

PDD Pinduoduo

PDD Price vs 50, 100, 200 DMA

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 29.10+Weighted Alpha
  • 44.27% gain in the last year
  • Trend Seeker buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 11 new highs and up 51.64% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.85%
  • Recently traded at $89.71 with 50 day moving average of $65.02

Fundamental Factors:

  • Market Cap $111 billion
  • P/E 28.65
  • Revenue expected to grow by 42.90% this year but be up another 25.10% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 183.50% this year, an additional 12.70% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate 8.08% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 29 strong buy, 8 buy and 3 hold opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $62.45 to $138.92 with an average of $100.47 - Pretty wide range
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 53 to 7 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 5 to 4 for the same result
  • 35,420 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 3.60
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.65
Quant Strong Buy 4.99

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D+ D- D-
Growth A A- A
Profitability A+ A+ A
Momentum A+ A+ A-
Revisions A- A- A+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Internet and Direct Marketing Retail

Ranked Overall

3 out of 4756

Ranked in Sector

2 out of 553

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 62

Quant Ratings Beat The Market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PDD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

