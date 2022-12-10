AsiaVision

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Chinese internet retailer Pinduoduo (PDD). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/25, the stock gained 26.06%.

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

29.10+Weighted Alpha

44.27% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 51.64% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.85%

Recently traded at $89.71 with 50 day moving average of $65.02

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $111 billion

P/E 28.65

Revenue expected to grow by 42.90% this year but be up another 25.10% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 183.50% this year, an additional 12.70% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate 8.08% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 29 strong buy, 8 buy and 3 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $62.45 to $138.92 with an average of $100.47 - Pretty wide range

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 53 to 7 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 5 to 4 for the same result

35,420 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Internet and Direct Marketing Retail

Ranked Overall

3 out of 4756

Ranked in Sector

2 out of 553

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 62

