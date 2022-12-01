Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a business that's easy to love. A technology company that operates in the consumer discretionary sector, items from Etsy have a feel good element to it. Most of the items it sells are niche, made to order goods done by small businesses and work perfect as gifts. But as a stock there is uncertainty on what the shareholders can expect in the short to medium term once you realize that the primary goal for a business is to increase value for its shareholders.
In essence, there are one of two things you can consider when buying a stock -
You give more focus to a company's growth characteristics and less to value
In my write-up, I will attempt to show that, in my assessment, neither the value nor growth story is appealing for Etsy, and I have a high conviction of this.
Etsy operates an online marketplace selling goods which is hard to find anywhere else. Connecting buyers and sellers through its unique market, it generates revenues through listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payments and shipping. I have been a big customer of Etsy for a long time and I was very excited initially when it became a public company. One of my go-to holiday gifts is this personalized Passport holder and I have every one of its recipients ask me where I got it made so that they can use the idea on someone else. This showed me that the Etsy bug was contagious and recently I was given the below gift which was definitely amusing and made me laugh.
And this lovable sentiment of Etsy is shared by many people. The company has reported millions of new buyers since the pandemic and has also shown significant growth in repeat buyers. But does a lovable business translate to a good stock? I myself have made this mistake before. Confusing what you like with what should be added to your portfolio is an incorrect way to invest and could drag down your portfolio. So let's pull back the curtain on this and look at the metrics that really matter (And not just the number of buyers, number of repeat buyers and other metrics that the company selectively uses to show "significant" growth)
Business had grown impressively past few years but the last few quarters have been disastrous. Bulls repeatedly quote beating expectations (a well known trick to set low expectations and then beat it) but when viewed holistically and impartially, it's quite clear that the growth has come down significantly. Last few quarters showed the slowest recorded growth in the company's history. The upcoming quarter is not expected to get any better either. At the mid-point of company's revenue guidance of $740M it would only show QoQ growth of 3% and may bring the full year growth to single digits (Historically, helped by holiday sales, Q4 has been company’s best quarter and previously showed 16% revenue growth)
There are many reasons to believe this may continue well into the future.
Viewed as a red flag for investors and in simple terms it means what a company owes is more than what it owns. For a company that showed promising growth and positive cash flows how did it get here? For this we have to look at some of the steps taken by the company in the recent years. Over the past four years Etsy has spent more than $2B in acquisitions and its most expensive acquisition to date 'Depop' came at $1.6B; a huge premium. The firm took a big impairment of $1B in its latest quarter related to this. These missteps have resulted in a big hole in its balance sheet.
In my opinion this is ample evidence for Etsy to be classified as ex-growth. Can we rule out other aspects that could propel its stock price in the near future?
Lastly from Seeking Alpha's quant ratings Etsy is rated as a Hold scoring 3/5. Poor individual scores on valuation, growth and profitability are the main factors dragging down its quant score.
The very factors that are contributing to the slowdown in growth would be the very thing that could help Etsy's business. While there are competitors that are attempting to do what Etsy has done so far, it may run into the same challenges and Etsy has the wherewithal to survive these challenges.
From my view a position in Etsy is not appealing in the short to medium term. Etsy is not only subject to company specific risks but also highly correlated with the index, trading with a Beta of 1.8. This suggests that any move in the index would be reflected even more severely in Etsy's stock price. In my view the risks to the bearish thesis are mainly on a longer time frame (> 5 years), and given it would take quite a bit to move the needle investors should be able to find better returns elsewhere with far lower risks and volatility associated with it.
Currently, I do not hold any position but I am planning to initiate a short position through the use of far OTM puts. If this stock sees a significant upward move before the next earnings, I may even initiate a direct short position on the eve of next earnings announcement.
