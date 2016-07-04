IQDG: Balanced, But Unattractive Dividend Growth ETF

Summary

  • IQDG is a large-cap, ex-US dividend growth ETF.
  • 79% of asset value is in European companies.
  • It is well-balanced across sectors, but quite concentrated in the top holdings.
  • Past performance is underwhelming relative to its peers.
IQDG's strategy and portfolio

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) tracks the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index. It started investing operations on 04/07/2016. It has a portfolio of 249 stocks, a 12-month distribution yield of 3.17%, and a total expense ratio of 0.42%. Dividends are paid quarterly.

As described in the prospectus by WisdomTree, the underlying index "is comprised of the top 300 companies from the WisdomTree International Equity Index with the best combined rank of growth and quality factors. The growth factor ranking is based on long-term earnings growth expectations, while the quality factor ranking is based on three-year historical averages for return on equity and return on assets. Companies are weighted in the Index based on annual cash dividends paid". The index excludes Canada and the U.S.

The fund invests mostly in Europe (79% of asset value) and in large companies (82%). The next chart lists the countries weighting more than 1% of asset value, which represents an aggregate weight of 97%. Switzerland and the U.K. are almost on par at about 18%, followed by France (13.2%) and Japan (8.4%). Hong Kong weighs 3.8%: direct exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China is low.

IQDG countries

IQDG countries (Chart: author; data: WisdomTree)

The fund is quite balanced in the top 3 sectors: healthcare (19.5%), consumer staples (19.4%), and consumer discretionary (18.7%). Then, come industrials (14.5%) and technology (11.7%). Other sectors weigh no more than 5% individually and 16% together.

IQDG sectors

IQDG sectors (Chart: author; data: WisdomTree)

The fund has over 200 holdings, but it is not widely diversified: the top 10 names, listed below with some fundamental ratios, represent over 37% of asset value. The top 5 companies weigh over 4% each.

US Ticker

Held Ticker

Name

Weight

EPS Growth % TTM

P/E TTM

P/E fwd

Yield %

OTCPK:LVMUY

MC FP

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

5.57%

32.52

25.52

26.24

1.65

UL

ULVR LN

Unilever PLC

4.71%

3.55

19.68

19.01

3.57

NVS

NOVN SW

Novartis AG

4.30%

124.29

9.29

15.15

3.66

GSK

GSK LN

GSK plc

4.21%

177.92

4.36

11.09

5.19

OTCPK:NSRGY

NESN SW

Nestlé S.A.

4.15%

29.98

18.43

23.70

2.53

OTCPK:IDEXY

ITX SM

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.

3.21%

36.90

19.12

N/A

3.67

OTCQX:RHHBY

ROG SW

Roche Holding AG

3.05%

6.23

17.04

15.17

3.04

NVO

NOVOB DC

Novo Nordisk A/S

2.74%

4.80

38.19

38.58

1.24

OTCPK:LRLCY

OR FP

L'Oréal S.A.

2.68%

28.36

33.28

33.90

1.35

SAP

SAP GY

SAP SE

2.65%

-48.10

35.78

23.60

1.94

Past performance compared to competitors

The next table compares IQDG's performance since 04/13/2016 with four international dividend growth ETFs:

Since 4/13/2016

Total Return

Annual.Return

Drawdown

Sharpe

Volatility

IQDG

48.51%

6.11%

-35.54%

0.34

17.06%

IGRO

42.45%

5.45%

-35.30%

0.34

16.42%

PID

53.67%

6.66%

-43.36%

0.37

18.32%

VIGI

52.83%

6.57%

-30.29%

0.44

14.60%

DNL

64.78%

7.78%

-35.92%

0.45

17.27%

Data calculated with Portfolio123, reinvesting dividends.

IQDG is second to last in total return. As a reference, SPY has returned 113% in the same time (12% annualized). In 2022 to date, IQDG is also second to last in the same group (see next chart).

IQDG vs. competitors in 2022

IQDG vs. competitors in 2022 (Portfolio123)

Distribution history shows an increase in annualized values since 2017, with occasional setbacks (see next table). The augmentation from 2020 to 2021 (+76.6%) is not indicative of the future trend.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

0.52372

0.49206

0.62179

0.60295

1.06509

Takeaway

IQDG holds 249 dividend stocks, mostly large caps from developed countries. Europe represents 79% of asset value. The top 3 countries are Switzerland, the U.K., and France. The fund is well-diversified across sectors, but it is quite concentrated in the top 10 holdings (37%). Historical performance is underwhelming: IQDG has been lagging behind at least 3 international dividend growth ETFs since inception, as well as in 2022. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (IQDG is not part of it) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk and Value.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

