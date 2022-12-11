To truly experience a fall from glory, one should have experienced glory in its fullest. Not many individuals and companies can lay claim to have reached serious glory, but Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Mark Zuckerberg certainly can. Hence, the phrase "fall from grace" fits Meta and its founder to a T as 2022 draws to a close.
This article reviews Meta's 2022 and offers a few positives and negatives for the company as we welcome 2023 in a few weeks.
Many things changed at Meta in the last year or so:
Except #1, the other 3 points fundamentally contributed to the company's horrible year to varying degrees. If you think about it, even #1 may have contributed to the downfall as the company was clearly signaling it wanted to distance itself from the controversies created by its bread-and-butter product, Facebook. Undoubtedly, the company, and in turn, the stock had their worst year ever so far. This could change a little in the remaining few weeks, but as things stand now, Meta is almost dead last, as shown below.
Meta investors will be glad to see the back of 2022. Let's evaluate how the company is setting up for 2023 and beyond.
From a technical standpoint, Meta, like many other stocks in the recent market run-up, raced past its 5-, 20-, and 50-Day moving averages but has fallen back down in last week's selloff, as shown below. The 200-Day moving average is a good 45% away from here, and that shows the base has shifted clearly, not just metaphorically. But the fact that the stock has either taken out or is extremely close to its 5-, 20-, and 50-Day moving averages indicates that the bottom may well have been in the $80s that the stock saw in November.
Obviously, Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT) are fundamentally stronger companies than Meta at this point. They perhaps deserve a bit of premium, but the following points provide the context as to how negative Meta is currently viewed by the market.
Okay, apologies to Mark Twain, but I couldn't resist using that powerful quote. Make no mistake about it, there are still just a few basic ways an advertisement can reach consumers. Seeing it, reading it, or hearing it.
With cord-cutting still being a trend and expected to keep raising, where will the marketing revenue go? Facebook remains and will remain one of the top three ways to sell online ads.
There are clearly risks associated with Meta as we head into 2023. I am listing the top three below.
As we saw in 2022, when macro conditions and a company's fundamentals worsen at the same time, it leads to a double whammy. However, when things improve, growth names accelerate your returns. When the growth name in question is coming off a terrible year where it lost 65% and is now trading at a forward multiple of 12, the returns can be turbocharged. No wonder, Meta is an early candidate being recommended for 2023, as seen here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere.
Do I expect Meta Platforms to double in 2023? Unlikely. But do I believe the risk-reward is in favor of the longs from here, especially with a 3- to 5-year horizon? Absolutely. You may not nail the absolute bottom, but the risk-reward for Meta Platforms, Inc. appears in favor of longs here.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AAPL, MSFT, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
