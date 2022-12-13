designer491/iStock via Getty Images

What Is A Keogh Plan?

Sponsored by Rep. Eugene Keogh and put into effect by the Self-Employed Individuals Tax Retirement Act of 1962, Keoghs (also referred to as HR-10 plans) were set up as deferred retirement accounts specifically for small businesses and sole proprietors. Today, the laws governing retirement accounts no longer distinguish between incorporated and unincorporated businesses, so there are additional options available to self-employed persons, including SEP IRAs and 401(k)s.

The term "Keogh" is no longer even listed on the IRS website as a separate type of account. It is now viewed as a "qualified plan" specific to sole proprietors and small businesses. Qualified Plans are defined by the IRS as being accorded special tax considerations as long as they comply with IRS requirements, which include such things as contribution limits, discrimination rules, vesting standards, and participation minimums.

Types Of Keogh Plans

Keogh plans can be one of three types:

Profit-Sharing Keogh – a defined contribution plan where the employer pays into the plan for employees on a voluntary basis. (The business does not actually need to have profits to make contributions.) Money Purchase Keogh – a defined contribution plan similar to a profit-sharing plan but which commits the business to make fixed contributions for the employees. Defined Benefit Keogh – a plan that contributes money to employee accounts based on predetermined benefits upon retirement.

Keogh Plan Qualifications / Who can enroll?

Sole proprietorships and non-incorporated businesses may have a Keogh plan. If you are an employee of a business that has a Keogh plan, are over 21 years old, and work at least 1,000 hours per year for the business, then the business must include you in the plan. The business must make the plan available to all employees who qualify.

If you are an employee of a large company and have a side business, you can have a Keogh for your side business, but your total contribution to all plans cannot exceed the IRS limits.

Since the contribution limits for a Keogh tend to be higher than other available plans, such as IRAs or SEP IRAs, they appeal to doctors, consultants, lawyers, and other high earners who work for themselves or have very few employees.

Keogh Plan Rules

The IRS rules for Keogh plans are similar to those of other retirement plans and include the following:

Keogh plans can only be used by self-employed individuals and unincorporated businesses (but are not available to contract workers).

Contributions are tax-deductible.

Assets grow tax-deferred until withdrawal.

Withdrawals or distributions may begin at age 59½ without penalty but are subject to income tax. Earlier withdrawals are subject to tax plus a 10% penalty unless exempted by a hardship.

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) must begin at age 72 and a 50% excise tax may be applied to the amount of the RMD that is not taken.

All withdrawals and RMDs are subject to ordinary income tax.

Tax-free rollovers can be made to another qualified plan or IRA. Rolling into a Roth IRA, however, will subject the proceeds to taxes.

To start a Keogh plan, you must adopt a written plan that meets the requirements of IRS Publication 560. (IRS-approved prototypes are available from many financial institutions.)

Participants are required to file IRS Form 5500 annually.

Contribution limits are shown below:

Plan type Contribution limit Profit-Sharing Keogh (Defined contribution) The lesser of 25% of compensation or: $61,000 in 2022, and $66,000, in 2023 if under 50 years old; $67,500 in 2022, and $73,500 in 2023, if 50 years or older Money Purchase Keogh (Defined contribution) (same as above) Defined Benefit Keogh The lesser of 100% of employee compensation or $245,000 in 2022 and $265,000 in 2023 Click to enlarge

What Is The Difference Between A SEP IRA And A Keogh Plan?

Both Keoghs and SEP IRA (Simple Employee Pension) plans are available to sole proprietors and small businesses They also follow similar IRS rules for taxation and contributions. The main differences are shown below:

SEP Keogh Plan types SEPs are defined contribution plans May be a defined contribution or a defined benefit plan Forms Form 5305-SEP (Said to be an easier form that does not require any outside assistance) Form 5500 (May require added expertise and the expense of an outside professional) Reporting requirements None Annual reporting requirements Click to enlarge

What Is The Difference Between A 401(k) And A Keogh Plan?

Defined contribution Keogh plans share most of the same tax and contribution rules as 401(k) plans, which are also defined contribution plans. The main differences are shown below:

401(k) Keogh Plan types All 401(k)s are defined contribution plans Keoghs can be defined contribution or defined benefit plans Contributions Contributions are primarily from employees on a voluntary basis. The company may contribute or match employee funds but is not obligated to do so All contributions come from the company. Contribution limits Employees can contribute up to $20,500 in 2022, and up to $27,000 if over 50 years old. For 2023, the limits are $22,500 under 50, and $30,000 over 50 Keogh defined contribution limits for 2022 are $61,000, and $67,500 if over 50 years old For 2023, the limits are $66,000 under 50, and $73,500 over 50 Roth account options 401(k) plans can be set up to allow Roth account options Keogh plans do not allow Roth account options Ease of admin 401(k) plans can be easier to set up and administer than Keogh plans More cumbersome set-up and administration Click to enlarge

Advantages And Disadvantages Of A Keogh Plan

Pros

Can be either defined contribution or defined benefit plans

A defined benefit Keogh allows sole proprietors to defer more of their income than any other qualified plan

Cons

Keoghs do not have Roth account options

Other options such as SEP plans and 401(k) plans are now available to sole proprietors and small businesses, which may be easier and cheaper to set up and administer. They may also be more widely available from financial institutions.

What Are The Distribution Rules?

Keogh Plan Taxation Considerations

