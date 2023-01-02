Delisting Risk: A Growing Concern For Preferred Stock Investors

Dec. 12, 2022 5:57 PM ETBX, DLNG, DLNG.PA, DLNG.PB, HMLP.PA, PFF, PSB.PX, PSB.PY, PSB.PZ, SEAL.PA, SEAL.PB1 Comment
Downtown Investment Advisory profile picture
Downtown Investment Advisory
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • Recent delistings of preferred issues show great disrespect for preferred stockholders.
  • Large investor Blackstone (BX) recently announced a delisting related to $755 million of preferred stock.
  • The SEC, with a mission to protect investors, needs to examine this issue and take action.
  • Investors need to incorporate delisting risk in their evaluation of preferred stock.

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

Preferred stock can be a useful and important part of a diversified fixed-income portfolio, even with the decline in all segments of fixed income in 2022, however, recent events related to preferred stock delistings have put to the forefront a risk that needs to be taken into stronger consideration by investors. While the matter of delistings is certainly not new, these recent events have heightened our concerns on this risk, and we also call on the SEC to take up the issue to protect investors.

Earlier this month Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) announced that it will delist its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock units (HMLP.PA), effective January 2, 2023, to save legal, audit, and other reporting costs associated with the preferred stock listing. While the company intends to continue to pay the distribution, the withdrawal and effective loss of liquidity for unitholders is a major negative event that led to a sharp 33% plunge in the price from the low $21 range to $14.25 as of this writing, as seen in the chart below.

HMLP-A Price Chart 2022

HMLP-A Price Chart 2022 (Interactive Brokers)

While some may find value in what is now a 15% current yield, the lack of liquidity creates massive uncertainty for unitholders going forward, and it's unclear what investors should do next. HMLP management has affirmed that it does not care about its preferred investors who handed over $176 million in cash to the company in good faith, expecting that the public listing of the preferred stock would remain stable and tradable as expected when initially issued. The proper action would have been to redeem the issue as the parent company Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. did when it acquired HMLP and paid common shareholders in cash.

The action of delisting preferred issues and disrespecting preferred stock investors is not just a phenomenon of smaller and obscure issuers. The same thing is happening to the preferred issues of PS Business Parks (PSB) Series X, Y, and Z (PSB.PX) (PSB.PY) (PSB.PZ) totaling $755 million of combined face value. PSB has been reliably issuing, paying and redeeming preferred issues since 1999 when its Series A preferred was issued. Series X was issued in 2017 as a solid investment grade issue (rated Baa2) yielding 5.25% - presumably a perfect fit for a long-term, conservative income-focused investor. PSB-PY was also issued in 2017, and PSB-Z in 2019.

In July 2022 PSB was acquired by Blackstone (BX), through its Blackstone Real Estate affiliate, for $7.6 billion. The higher leverage on PSB as part of the acquisition led to a decline in the PSB preferred issues but they remained listed. However, BX decided to take advantage of the situation by announcing an offer to purchase PSB X, Y, and Z at large discounts to $25 par ($15.29, $15.33, and $14.34 per share for these issues, respectively) - in advance of a planned delisting. We have no problem with the purchase offer, but why the need to delist? The message to preferred shareholders is as follows: Sell to us at deep discounts thereby handing us about $300 million in value (i.e., the difference in the offered purchase price and combined face value of the preferred) or face a delisting and further loss of value due to illiquidity. Could BX have maintained the public listing and allowed preferred shareholders the right to decide to tender shares or hold, collect the dividend and sell whenever they wanted in the future? Certainly - and the cost of maintaining the public listing is negligible compared to the $7.6 billion valuation of PSB and $91 billion market cap of BX. But the goal is not to save on reporting costs, but to pressure preferred shareholders to sell.

These actions are legal by BX, but demonstrate egregious disrespect for the preferred shareholder, again, many who thought they were buying a low-risk issue. Especially given that BX specifically stated the following when the acquisition of PSB was announced: "PSB's three outstanding series of preferred stock, and associated depositary shares, will remain outstanding in accordance with their terms following the closing. We currently intend to continue to have the depositary shares representing our preferred stock listed on the NYSE with public reporting, so long as there is at least $75 million aggregate liquidation value of preferred stock outstanding." Only four months after the acquisition closed, BX reneged on this statement (but note a carefully worded "intention" by BX, not a commitment) - $300 million of value was more important than maintaining respect for its preferred stock investors. Nothing illegal here, just a bold-faced "screw you" from a $100 billion asset management company. Management of PSB could have also taken preemptive action to protect its preferred stockholders - after 20 years of loyalty - as part of its final agreement with Blackstone.

The matter of preferred stock delisting made its third headline in the last few weeks when on November 16, 2022 the courts approved a $13 million settlement related to the delisting of the preferred stock of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. dating back to 2019. A class action suit against the company, its CEO, and two directors alleged that they stated several times that an acquisition of the common stock would not disturb the listing of the preferred stock but soon after the acquisition closed they announced just that - a delisting.

The delisting of preferred issues is not a new occurrence, however, it seems to be happening more often, and the Blackstone announcement in our view is a particularly egregious example given the size of the combined issuance and the company taking this action. We believe the SEC needs to take a closer look at this matter, after all its stated mission is "to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation." Smaller investors, who hold lots of the preferred stock out there, are not being protected in these instances. The obvious protection is a change of control clause, which requires full redemption of preferred stock.

The final message is that investors need to be more wary of delisting risk. In our view, large companies are less likely to allow this to happen and large-cap issues (e.g., preferred stock of money center banks) appear much safer from delisting risk. While small-cap preferred stock has always been a very small allocation in our portfolios, these recent events will likely greatly reduce or eliminate small-cap preferred issues (those without a change of control clause) from consideration going forward. We have recently divested out of modest preferred positions in Seapeak LLC (SEAL.PA) (SEAL.PB) and Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) (DLNG.PA) (DLNG.PB) for these reasons, despite solid results and strength in the LNG industry. As usual, diversity is the key to proper fixed-income investing, as even with these bad outcomes, a diversified portfolio should be able to withstand negative events that can occur from time to time.

Please see the Downtown Investment Advisory profile page for important disclaimer language, which is an integral part of this article.

This article was written by

Downtown Investment Advisory profile picture
Downtown Investment Advisory
2.85K Followers
Downtown Investment Advisory (DIA)* is a New York-based investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). DIA provides customized investment advisory services to individuals, charitable institutions and retirement plans. DIA currently has over $125 million of assets under management. DIA specializes in creating custom fixed income portfolios with a core of individually selected bonds, preferred stock, exchange traded debt and other income focused investments. Please check out the firm website at www.downtownllc.com for additional information.DIA's Seeking Alpha page has over 2,000 followers. These followers have not been solicited by DIA, and the presence of these followers should not be considered testimonials or advertisements for DIA's investment management services.Important disclaimer language for all articles published on Seeking Alpha:All articles and comments published by DIA are intended as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. However, this information is not intended to be used as the sole basis of any investment decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the investment needs of any particular investor. It remains the reader’s exclusive responsibility to review and evaluate the content of the articles and to determine whether to accept or reject the content. DIA expresses no opinion as to whether any of the content of any article or recommendation is appropriate for a reader’s investment portfolio, strategy, financial situation, or investment objective. Readers do not receive investment advisory, investment supervisory or investment management services, nor the initial or ongoing review or monitoring of the reader’s individual investment portfolio or individual particular needs. Therefore, no reader should assume that any articles or comments published on Seeking Alpha is a substitute for individual personalized advice from an investment professional of the reader’s choosing. Rather, these articles and comments are designed solely to provide readers with a method to evaluate certain investment-related information.The information upon which all articles and comments are based on is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, DIA cannot guarantee its accuracy. Information regarding a company or security may be obsolete by the time it is published on Seeking Alpha and investors must therefore independently verify updated information regarding a company or investment. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Despite best efforts to provide quality investment information to our readers, DIA does not accept any liability or responsibility for any loss resulting from investment decisions based on information in any article or comment. DIA does not get paid or receive compensation of any kind by any company or any third party for discussing a particular company or investment in any article.* Downtown Investment Advisory is the "doing business as" name of Maytal Asset Management LLC. A copy of DIA's Form ADV Parts 1 and 2A disclosure documents are available via the Investment Advisor Disclosure Website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/IAPD).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.