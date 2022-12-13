What Is A Roth 403(B)?

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

How Does A Roth 403(b) Work?

A 403(b) plan is a retirement plan in the form of a tax-sheltered annuity. It can be offered by public schools, churches, and certain 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations to their employees.

A 403(b) plan is similar in concept to a 401(k) plan offered by a for-profit company. Both 403(b) and 401(k) plans can have traditional (pre-tax) and Roth (post-tax) account options.

Employees save for retirement in a 403(b) plan by contributing to their individual accounts within the plan and employers have the ability to contribute as well. A Roth 403(b) option allows employees to contribute after-tax money, which can grow tax-free and later be withdrawn tax-free as well.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, individual accounts in a 403(b) plan can be any of the following types.

An annuity contract provided through an insurance company

A custodial account, which is invested in mutual funds

A retirement income account set up for church employees, which can invest in either annuities or mutual funds.

Roth 403(b) Qualifications / Who Can Enroll?

The following employees are eligible to participate in a 403(b) plan:

Employees of 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations

Employees who are involved in the day-to-day operations of a public school

Employees of cooperative hospital service organizations

Civilian faculty and staff of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS)

Employees of public school systems organized by Indian tribal governments

Ministers who are: employed by Section 501(c)(3) organizations or self-employed

Chaplains who are both: employed by organizations that are not 501(c)(3) organizations and who function as ministers in their day-to-day professional responsibilities with their employers

What Is The Difference Between A Roth IRA And A Roth 403(b)?

Roth IRAs and Roth 403(b) plans both allow after-tax contributions that can grow tax-free and be withdrawn tax-free at retirement. The main differences are shown below:

Roth IRA Roth 403(b) Eligibility Anyone with taxable compensation and income that does not exceed the income restrictions (below) Must be an employee of an organization such as a school or charity that has a 403(b) with a Roth option Contribution limits 2022: $6000 if under 50 years old $7000 if older than 50 2023: $6500 if under 50 years old $7500 if older than 50 2022: Up to $20,500 if under 50 years old Up to $27,000 if older than 50 (Up to $61,000 with employer contributions added) 2023: Up to $22,500 if under 50 years old Up to $30,000 if older than 50 (Up to $66,000 with employer contributions added) Income restrictions If your Modified Adjusted Gross Income is greater than the following amounts, you cannot contribute: 2022: $214,000 if married filing jointly; $144,000 if single; or $10,000 if married filing separately and living with your spouse 2023: $228,000 if married filing jointly; $153,000 if single; or $10,000 if married filing separately and living with your spouse 2022: None 2023: None Required minimum distributions (RMDs) None Yes, required upon reaching age 72 Click to enlarge

What Is The Difference Between A Roth 401(k) And A Roth 403(b)?

A Roth 401(k) and a Roth 403(b) both offer employees a retirement plan that can accept after-tax contributions, which can be withdrawn tax-free at retirement. The main differences are as follows:

Roth 401(k) Roth 403(b) Eligibility Must be self-employed or an employee of a company that has a 401(k) plan with a Roth option Must be an employee of an organization such as a school or charity that has a 403(b) plan with a Roth option Click to enlarge

Roth 403(b) Contribution Rules And Limits

Basic limits for a Roth 403(b) plan are as follows:

For 2022, the limit on employee contributions is $20,500 for those under 50 years old, and $27,000 for those over 50 years old

For 2022, the total limit (including any employer contributions) is $61,000

For 2023, the limit on employee contributions is $22,500 for those under 50, and $30,000 for those over 50

For 2023, the total limit (including any employer contributions) is $66,000

(including any employer contributions) is $66,000 Roth contributions are treated the same as pre-tax contributions for most purposes, including the annual contribution limits, maximum employer annual contributions, nondiscrimination testing, and required minimum distributions.

Tip: Details of 403(b) plans can be found in IRS Publication 571 and details of qualified plans with Roth options can be found in IRS Publication 560.

Advantages And Disadvantages Of A Roth 403(b)?

Pros

Contributions to the plan can grow and be withdrawn without taxation

Loans and hardship distributions are available

Cons

Contributions are not tax deductible

Roth 403(b) is only available to employees of schools and charitable organizations

Investments may be limited to those offered by the employer

Administrative and management fees on the investments will apply

Roth 403(b) Taxation Considerations

Contributions to a Roth 403(b) are after-tax and are therefore not deductible. They can accumulate tax-free and all withdrawals and distributions are tax-free as well. (Penalties may be imposed for withdrawals prior to age 59½ unless they qualify for a hardship withdrawal.)

Note: Individual 403(b) plans may have additional rules regarding length-of-service or features such as life insurance. Be sure to check your specific program for all relevant details.