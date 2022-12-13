What Is A Roth 403(B)?
- How Does A Roth 403(b) Work?
- Roth 403(b) Qualifications / Who Can Enroll?
- What Is The Difference Between A Roth IRA And A Roth 403(b)?
- What Is The Difference Between A Roth 401(k) And A Roth 403(b)?
- Roth 403(b) Contribution Rules And Limits
- Advantages And Disadvantages Of A Roth 403(b)?
- Roth 403(b) Taxation Considerations
A 403(b) plan is a retirement plan offered by a school, church, or nonprofit entity to its employees. A Roth 403(b) plan offers participants an account that can be funded with after-tax contributions and will thus be tax-free upon withdrawal.
How Does A Roth 403(b) Work?
A 403(b) plan is a retirement plan in the form of a tax-sheltered annuity. It can be offered by public schools, churches, and certain 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations to their employees.
A 403(b) plan is similar in concept to a 401(k) plan offered by a for-profit company. Both 403(b) and 401(k) plans can have traditional (pre-tax) and Roth (post-tax) account options.
Employees save for retirement in a 403(b) plan by contributing to their individual accounts within the plan and employers have the ability to contribute as well. A Roth 403(b) option allows employees to contribute after-tax money, which can grow tax-free and later be withdrawn tax-free as well.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, individual accounts in a 403(b) plan can be any of the following types.
- An annuity contract provided through an insurance company
- A custodial account, which is invested in mutual funds
- A retirement income account set up for church employees, which can invest in either annuities or mutual funds.
Roth 403(b) Qualifications / Who Can Enroll?
The following employees are eligible to participate in a 403(b) plan:
- Employees of 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations
- Employees who are involved in the day-to-day operations of a public school
- Employees of cooperative hospital service organizations
- Civilian faculty and staff of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS)
- Employees of public school systems organized by Indian tribal governments
- Ministers who are: employed by Section 501(c)(3) organizations or self-employed
- Chaplains who are both: employed by organizations that are not 501(c)(3) organizations and who function as ministers in their day-to-day professional responsibilities with their employers
What Is The Difference Between A Roth IRA And A Roth 403(b)?
Roth IRAs and Roth 403(b) plans both allow after-tax contributions that can grow tax-free and be withdrawn tax-free at retirement. The main differences are shown below:
|
Roth IRA
|
Roth 403(b)
|
Eligibility
|
Anyone with taxable compensation and income that does not exceed the income restrictions (below)
|
Must be an employee of an organization such as a school or charity that has a 403(b) with a Roth option
|
Contribution limits
|
2022:
$6000 if under 50 years old
$7000 if older than 50
2023:
$6500 if under 50 years old
$7500 if older than 50
|
2022:
Up to $20,500 if under 50 years old
Up to $27,000 if older than 50
(Up to $61,000 with employer contributions added)
2023:
Up to $22,500 if under 50 years old
Up to $30,000 if older than 50
(Up to $66,000 with employer contributions added)
|
Income restrictions
|
If your Modified Adjusted Gross Income is greater than the following amounts, you cannot contribute:
2022:
$214,000 if married filing jointly; $144,000 if single; or $10,000 if married filing separately and living with your spouse
2023:
$228,000 if married filing jointly; $153,000 if single; or $10,000 if married filing separately and living with your spouse
|
2022:
None
2023:
None
|
Required minimum distributions (RMDs)
|
None
|
Yes, required upon reaching age 72
What Is The Difference Between A Roth 401(k) And A Roth 403(b)?
A Roth 401(k) and a Roth 403(b) both offer employees a retirement plan that can accept after-tax contributions, which can be withdrawn tax-free at retirement. The main differences are as follows:
|
Roth 401(k)
|
Roth 403(b)
|
Eligibility
|
Must be self-employed or an employee of a company that has a 401(k) plan with a Roth option
|
Must be an employee of an organization such as a school or charity that has a 403(b) plan with a Roth option
Roth 403(b) Contribution Rules And Limits
Basic limits for a Roth 403(b) plan are as follows:
- For 2022, the limit on employee contributions is $20,500 for those under 50 years old, and $27,000 for those over 50 years old
- For 2022, the total limit (including any employer contributions) is $61,000
- For 2023, the limit on employee contributions is $22,500 for those under 50, and $30,000 for those over 50
- For 2023, the total limit (including any employer contributions) is $66,000
- Roth contributions are treated the same as pre-tax contributions for most purposes, including the annual contribution limits, maximum employer annual contributions, nondiscrimination testing, and required minimum distributions.
Tip: Details of 403(b) plans can be found in IRS Publication 571 and details of qualified plans with Roth options can be found in IRS Publication 560.
Advantages And Disadvantages Of A Roth 403(b)?
Pros
- Contributions to the plan can grow and be withdrawn without taxation
- Loans and hardship distributions are available
Cons
- Contributions are not tax deductible
- Roth 403(b) is only available to employees of schools and charitable organizations
- Investments may be limited to those offered by the employer
- Administrative and management fees on the investments will apply
Roth 403(b) Taxation Considerations
Contributions to a Roth 403(b) are after-tax and are therefore not deductible. They can accumulate tax-free and all withdrawals and distributions are tax-free as well. (Penalties may be imposed for withdrawals prior to age 59½ unless they qualify for a hardship withdrawal.)
Note: Individual 403(b) plans may have additional rules regarding length-of-service or features such as life insurance. Be sure to check your specific program for all relevant details.
