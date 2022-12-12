Economic Slack Is Here. Stay Defensive

Dec. 13, 2022 2:30 AM ETDHS, DLN
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • Taken at face value, the Fed’s 4.4% unemployment forecast for 2023 looks like one of those figures that you come back to 365 days later and scratch your head. We see considerable upside risk to that number.
  • Both the Philadelphia Fed General Business Activity Index and the Chicago PMI Barometer took another tumble in November.
  • These are, for all intents and purposes, telling us that the economy is in a recession right now.

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

By Jeff Weniger, CFA

We have all seen the headlines and heard the anecdotes about industries from construction to restaurants to accounting being in desperate need of workers.

With the labor shortage so well known by so many, it’s hard to conceptualize empty spots on the proverbial assembly line.

But it’s time to do just that.

Taken at face value, the Fed’s 4.4% unemployment forecast for 2023 looks like one of those figures that you come back to 365 days later and scratch your head. We see considerable upside risk to that number.

Both the Philadelphia Fed General Business Activity Index and the Chicago PMI Barometer took another tumble in November. These are, for all intents and purposes, telling us that the economy is in a recession right now. It is hard to conceptualize a three-handle or a four-handle persisting on unemployment amid the waterfalls in figure 1.

Figure 1: Chicago and Philly Fed Gauges in Freefall

Chicago and Philly Fed Gauges in Freefall

Granted, the U.S. still has a near-record 10.3 million job openings posted, so there is no doubt we have a nice buffer in the event we catch trouble in 2023.

Nevertheless, it is a reasonable base case to anticipate capacity utilization rolling over right about now, owing to the Fed being in what looks like the 11th hour of its tightening program (figure 2).

Figure 2: Capacity Utilization May Be Topping

Capacity Utilization May Be Topping

In attempting to determine how much slack is on the docket, you always want to figure out if the Chinese consumer will be playing along. Because of China’s never-ending “zero-COVID” policy, sentiment there is in the basement (figure 3).

Figure 3: China’s Consumer Sentiment Has Tumbled

China’s Consumer Sentiment Has Tumbled

China’s Macroeconomic Climate Index has also dropped precipitously. That would seemingly portend further downside to producer prices, perpetuating - at least in 2023 and maybe 2024 - the quarter-century-old theme of China exporting disinflation.

Figure 4: China’s Leading Indicators Point to Declining Producer Prices

China’s Leading Indicators Point to Declining Producer Prices

Finally, some fodder for “Team Transitory,” who prognosticated that the inflation spike would last just a few months before fading away. While the massive monetary expansion of 2020 and 2021 was so off-the-charts that it should still be respected, I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that it is now in outright decline.

The 1.06% fall in M3 money supply in the six months to October is an unprecedented reading in a series the OECD has tabulated back to 1959.

Figure 5: U.S. Broad Money and Components, M3 Money Supply (6-Mo. Chg.)

U.S. Broad Money and Components, M3 Money Supply (6-Mo. Chg.)

For the pain already meted out on stocks in 2022, it still seems some surprises are in store economically.

To me, the logical tack in 2023 is to continue shading toward defensive sectors. Using S&P Global’s definition of “defensive,” the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) has 45.4% in such sectors, while the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) has 55.5%. These are both materially above the S&P 500’s 36% in defensives.

Using MSCI’s characterizations, which call for placing Energy in the defensive basket, the differentials between the two WisdomTree strategies and the S&P 500 are even more stark.

Notice specifically the several percentage point gap between WisdomTree’s weights in Consumer Discretionary and those in the S&P 500. If we get around to late 2023 and the labor market is blowing through the Fed’s 4.4% unemployment rate forecast, I think that will take people by surprise.

I speak to a lot of people in this business daily, and a lot of them are completely content forecasting something like mid-4s on the 2023 unemployment rate.

I suspect they are underestimating the possibility of labor market deterioration.

Figure 6: Defensive and Cyclical Exposures, WisdomTree vs. the S&P 500

Defensive and Cyclical Exposures, WisdomTree vs. the S&P 500

This is not a market for heroes.

I have this itchy notion that we can’t end this bear market with an unemployment rate hanging out at 3.7%. Not after the wanton speculation of the 2009–2021 bull.

DLN and DHS provided a hedge in 2022. I’m fine staying the course with them in 2023 as the investing public reassesses risk amid what I believe will be a rolling over in the U.S. jobs market.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will work under all market conditions. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This material should not be relied upon as research or investment advice regarding any security in particular.

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Funds focusing their investments on certain sectors increase their vulnerability to any single economic or regulatory development. This may result in greater share price volatility. Dividends are not guaranteed, and a company currently paying dividends may cease paying dividends at any time. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Jeff Weniger, CFA

Jeff Weniger, CFA, Head of Equity Strategy

Jeff Weniger, CFA serves as Head of Equity Strategy at WisdomTree. In his role, Weniger helps to formulate the firm’s stock market outlook by assessing macro and fundamental trends. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he was Director, Senior Strategist at BMO, where he worked in the office of the CIO from 2006 to 2017. He served on the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee and co-managed the firm’s ETF model portfolios for both the U.S. and Canada. In 2013, at the age of 32, Jeff was chosen as the youngest member of BMO’s Global Investment Forum, which collected the firm’s top global strategists to formulate the firm’s official long-term outlook for investment trends and markets. Jeff has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida and an MBA from Notre Dame. He has been a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago since 2006. He has appeared in various financial publications such as Barron’s and the Wall Street Journal and makes regular appearances on Canada’s Business News Network (BNN) and Wharton Business Radio.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.72K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.