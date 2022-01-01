Kwarkot

By Matthew Wolpert, CFA

As uncertainty clouds the coming year, there are a handful of themes we believe real estate investors should bear in mind.

In a world of macro cross-currents, we think there are several key themes public real estate investors should focus on in 2023:

Why the Fed stops hiking is more important than when it stops hiking. While the stock market has seemed excited by the prospect of the Fed concluding rate hikes in 2023, we believe that is only good if inflation is truly retreating toward the 2% target—and bad if in response to rising unemployment. Labor markets have remained strong this year despite tightening financial conditions, but it is not clear that can go on indefinitely, and we continue to worry monetary policy actions of 2022 could crimp growth in 2023. With a potentially slowing U.S. economy and persistent inflation, it appears an attractive time to focus on real estate sectors with high-quality current cash flows and embedded future growth—namely in industrial real estate, digital infrastructure as well as select residential markets. We believe that cap rates will be difficult to estimate in the near-term as the return of liquidity in the private market is likely to be slow, which means public market investors should focus more on multi-year cash flow forecasts and relative-value estimates than on spot absolute discounts to private market value. Highly-levered balance sheets with pending maturities or exposure to floating-rate debt may continue to be a material risk in 2023, so beware the urge to take on excess leverage to drive returns off what may look like a bottom. A combination of expanding rent rolls, we believe rising construction costs and declining new supply should lead to relatively healthy returns for real estate broadly—yet this multi-year story may benefit private markets more than public markets, as 2023 new supply is elevated in certain subsectors and public investors are likely to overstate the negative impact a recession would have on replacement costs. Over a 12-to-24-month period, public REIT returns may outperform private-market real estate benchmarks, thanks to appraisal lag and growing redemptions in open-ended funds. Debt securities with attractive absolute yields and equity subordination appear a compelling investment opportunity as they potentially provide protection from a decline in real estate values while generating current cash flow.

As we enter a year filled with uncertainty, we think a focus on price, growing cash flows and strong balance sheets will serve real estate investors well in 2023.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Commodity futures and forward contract prices are highly volatile, and the commodity markets can also lack sustained movements of prices in one direction, whether up or down, for extended periods. Participation in a market that is either volatile or trendless could produce substantial losses. Price movements of commodity interests are influenced by, among other factors: changing supply and demand relationships; governmental, agricultural and trade programs and policies; climate; and national and international political and economic events. None of these factors can be controlled by the manager.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.