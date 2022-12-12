Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) operates 1,022 Burger King Restaurants in the US (Carrols represents 14% of total US Burger King restaurants) as well as 65 Popeye's Restaurants. Burger King's Parent company, Restaurant Brands (QSR), owns 15% of Carrols.
While the company is currently going through a rough patch (described below), as show below, historically Carrols has outperformed the Burger King system as a whole.
While Adjusted EBITDA for the first 3 quarters of 2022 is down ~40% year-over-year. The company has been hit hard by inflation which has led expense growth to outpace revenue causing EBITDA to plummet. Further, inflation has put the most pressure on lower income consumers (target market). While Carrols has seen positive same store sales over the past year, this has all been driven by price (inflation), while transactions have declined.
While it has been a tough 12-18 months for Carrols, things seem to have stabilized - 3Q22 year-over-year adjusted EBITDA was down just 5% versus 3Q21 and increased sequentially versus 2Q22.
The left side of the slide above shows that Carrols is very highly leveraged with Net Debt to EBITDA approaching 9x. This is a very high level of leverage, especially for a challenged business like Carrols. However, the notes on the right side of the above slide contain important information which makes me reasonably comfortable that Carrols will not file for bankruptcy for several years.
While Carrols does not come across as inexpensive based on current financial performance, I see a reasonable probability that either through the company's own initiatives (improved operations, new products, more effective advertising) or changes to the external environment (lower commodity costs, improved customer traffic as inflation recedes) that results return to historical levels.
During the most recent 5 year period (2017-2021) prior to the surge in inflation, Carrols was able to generate $98,000 in adjusted EBITDA for each restaurant it operated.
If we assume that the company must close 5% of its total restaurants (assume they are structurally unprofitable) but that the company is able to achieve historical profitability levels on its remaining restaurant base, Carrols would generate $101 million in adjusted EBITDA (slightly below 2020 levels). Assuming a 6.5x EV/EBITDA multiple (which is toward the very low end of its historical trading range of 6-12x) and deducting debt gets me to a value of $2.78 per share which is nearly 100% upside.
Carrols is a highly leveraged, low quality business suffering in a difficult economic environment. That said, I believe that the company's debt maturity and liquidity profile will enable it to survive and that EBITDA levels will eventually revert back to recent historical levels. Should this occur, as I show above, there is a path to nearly 100% upside. Given my belief that the company does not face near-term bankruptcy risk and the attractive level of upside, I've taken a small position in the stock.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TAST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments