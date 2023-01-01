Despite the uncertainty of today's Consumer Price Index result for November and tomorrow's updated monetary policy outlook from the Fed, stocks surged yesterday, with the Dow Jones Industrials rising more than 500 points. I think investors are starting to realize that the daily drumbeat of bad news is largely priced into this market. At the same time, there has been some good news of late for both the soft landing scenario and a less aggressive Fed in 2023.
Social security beneficiaries are about to realize their largest pay increase in 40 years at 8.7% as of January, which comes just as the rate of inflation starts to fall more precipitously. That means a form of retirement income that will see real growth next year to help cope with high prices. The average retiree benefit will increase by $146 per month to $1,827. Additionally, the standard Medicare Part B premium will decline by 3% to $164.90 per month, which covers outpatient medical care. Some will see this as another inflationary factor to contend with in 2023, but I don't see this pay raise driving more consumption as much as it helps this demographic boost savings and keep up with higher prices for food, shelter, and medical care.
In fact, the non-stop forecasting for recession next year that inundates the airwaves probably has retirees leaning towards caution rather than a spending spree. At the same time, expectations for higher prices continue to abate.
The New York Fed's November Survey of Consumer Expectations revealed a reduction in inflation expectations for all time frames and by all income groups. The median inflation expectation for the next year fell a sizeable 0.7% last month to 5.2%, while the three-year period declined 0.1% to 3%, and the five-year period also slipped 0.1% to 2.3%. The declines were also expected across a broad range of goods and services categories, including wage expectations. This is exactly what the Fed wants to see, and the current trajectory should give the Fed confidence that its rate-hike cycle can come to an end tomorrow with another 50-basis point rate increase.
The boost in retirement income pay could not come at a more opportune time, because it will serve as another buffer to slower growth while the impact of tighter monetary policy weighs on the economy next year. I think it increases the odds of a soft landing, especially when combined with the steady decrease in consumers' inflation expectations.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.
Comments (3)