hallojulie

VanEck Gold Strategy Deputy Portfolio Manager Ima Casanova discusses how the recent demand for gold and the Fed’s actions have impacted the price of gold.

What impact has recent demand had on the gold price?

Despite very strong jewelry demand out of China and India and a Q3 2022 quarterly record of 400 tons of gold purchased by central banks around the world, the gold price was under pressure due to weak Investment demand. Persistent outflows from the gold bullion ETFs in the third quarter more than reversed all the gains from earlier in the year. Bar and coin demand was strong but not enough to offset the ETF outflows.

Investors are tasked with deciding whether to hold gold to protect their portfolios from high inflation and geopolitical tensions or to reduce their holdings as global interest rates rise. In an environment of rising rates and the outlook for inflation to come down as a result of the monetary tightening programs by the [U.S. Federal Reserve] Fed and other central banks, investors have chosen the safety of the U.S. dollar, propelling it to 20-year highs which has been the biggest headwind for gold in 2022.

What is your near-term outlook for the Fed and its impact on the gold price?

Gold has a historically strong correlation with negative real rates (which are inflation adjusted rates). If inflation remains at or near the current levels, real rates are likely to stay in negative territory and we would expect this to be positive for gold. We expect gold to continue to consolidate around the $1,650-$1,750 level in the near term. A pause of the Fed’s tightening program would likely be a strong catalyst for gold. However, gold may rally even ahead of a Fed pause or pivot, as the market anticipates the end of the rate hikes and/or if the Fed is no longer seen as being in control of inflation.

The recent gold price action, following the last CPI Report for October here in the U.S., is a perfect example of how expectations of a Fed pivot getting priced in can be very beneficial for gold.

The gold price broke out the recent downward trend and traded up well above $1,700 per ounce, and it now looks like it may be back on the longer-term bullish trend that it has been in since 2016.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this video.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its employees.

CPI – US CPI Urban Consumers YoY NSA Index measures US consumer prices (CPI) as a measure of prices paid by consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. The yearly (or monthly) growth rates represent the inflation rate.

The Gold strategy is subject to the risks associated with concentrating its assets in the gold industry, which can be significantly affected by international economic, monetary and political developments. The strategy’s overall portfolio may decline in value due to developments specific to the gold industry. The strategy investments in foreign securities involve risks related to adverse political and economic developments unique to a country or a region, currency fluctuations or controls, and the possibility of arbitrary action by foreign governments, or political, economic or social instability. The strategy is subject to risks associated with investments in Canadian issuers, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives tax, gold-mining industry, derivatives, emerging market securities, foreign currency transactions, foreign securities, other investment companies, management, market, non-diversification, operational, regulatory, small- and medium-capitalization companies and subsidiary risks.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of Van Eck Securities Corporation.

© 2022 Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

666 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.