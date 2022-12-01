Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

When one sees a mark of 4.0, it usually signifies academic perfection. As the investment game is different from other realities, so too are our measurements and goals. As much as we try, none of us has established a long-term investment record where each investment in each period produces a satisfactory performance record. We need a different type of measure to produce a learning device to improve performance.

These thoughts led to four inputs for investment action. After listing the four, it became clear that each label ends in an “o”. Recognition of these inputs might help sum up the importance we attach to each and explain what type of an investor we are and the performance we generate.

The four main inputs are:

Macro

Micro

Politico

Psycho

Macro is the generalized investment thinking of most people. As discussed in recent blogs, most pundits and their dedicated investors are in one of two camps. They either believe or don’t believe that investment gains are being held back by inflation, with changes in the level of interest rates the only way to cure the problem. The second group believes that current performance is due to broader structural problems and basic imbalances. Among these problems and imbalances are the lack of constructive leadership throughout society, including politics, education, the non-profit sector, and businesses.

As a lifelong student of investment performance, I suggest that it is extremely rare that the current generally accepted macro view will correctly predict the future.

Micro inputs can be translated into “God is in the details”. Some of these details are derived from audited statements where there are very few mathematical errors. (Other than measuring the wrong things in the wrong way.) As an investor, I value incomplete observations of changing elements more. Such as changing of the number of workers doing different tasks, changing the number of customers making spending or selection decisions, or the number of customers consuming specific goods and services. My interest is not the raw numbers themselves, but their volatility and where they fall in the range of past actions. The key is to recognize changes in people’s behavior and try to guess their motivations.

Politico also consists of two parts, what is likely to happen and what one hopes will happen. The closer the two are, the less likely the result will occur. Interest at various levels may also influence perception, be it international, national, local, industry, organization, or family. As a practical matter, the interest of greatest impact will likely be the reverse of the order above.

Psycho deals with our optimism and pessimism, including the confidence in our personal ability and willingness to make meaningful change.

Applying Inputs

As with any composite of inputs, one can treat each equally or weight them appropriately. For example, I might weight macro 2, micro 4, politico 3, and psycho 1.

In this situation, it would be difficult to select investments that didn’t have strong micro attributes. Politico would also be an important consideration. Both macro and psycho would only be important if micro and politico were not individually selected. Under these conditions I would be unlikely to act on macro influences but would probably make moves if micro or perhaps politico exerted strong directional inputs. In general, I would need more evidence to make major changes to my portfolio based on macro events. (A second-level adjustment could be applied to the strength of my belief in each. For example, 90% for micro and 10% for psycho.)

There are many other selection processes. Some work better than others under different circumstances. The value of understanding one’s selection biases is to direct focus to what is important.

Clues of the Week

Each journey starts with a first step, as does each long-term investment record. Our problem is that we don’t know which week is the beginning week. Additionally, no long-term record has each week moving in lockstep with the long-term record. That is why we search for clues each week. As with many investigations, we look at many clues, some of which will be wrong. I summarize in these blogs the most likely.

In terms of forward motion, there wasn’t much this week, but it is possible the ratios of new high/new lows, volumes, leading/lagging sectors, and news from beyond the stock markets could be instructive.

On the NYSE, new lows were larger than new highs each day. (Only true for 3 days on the NASDAQ.) More shares were sold at declining prices than rising prices in 4 out of 5 days, with weekly volume -2.6% for the NYSE and -6.1% for the NASDAQ compared to the prior year. Of 32 S&P Indices, only the Asian Titans 50 rose for the week. The prior leaders, energy and financials, turned down, while healthcare and tech rose. Personal savings were +2.3% vs. +7.3% a year ago. Steel capacity usage was 73% vs. 82% a year ago. A Jeep Cherokee factory will indefinitely lay off workers in February.

Despite the “happy talk” of inflation peaking and interest rate hikes slowing, investors and consumers are not buying a turnaround.

Incomplete Strategy Labels

Pundits and marketeers prefer short, snappy labels for various portfolio strategies. These are typically one-sided, as they only describe the purchase side, not the other strategies excluded. Below are some examples of more instructive labels:

S&P 500 Index - Market cap or equally weighted

“Go to Cash”- Freeze the rest of portfolio

All investors - Traders, investors, taxable or tax exempt (deferred)

High/low P/E without identifying the date - Price is current when earnings lag. (I prefer to use operating or net cash flow after debt payments.)

High/low volatility without identifying the period of volatility -Intra-day, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly.

Readers may have their own examples of mis-labeling.

