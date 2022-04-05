DNY59

I saw a funny tweet this week. It said that a trader, or an investor, can trade SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) on the day of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and be 100% profitable. This is that tweet:

“this strategy is 100% accurate the past 22 FOMC’s, THESE ARE 500-1000%+ PLAYS I HAVE BEEN PREACHING FOR OVER 2 YEARS NOW! You FADE the INITIAL REACTION on $SPY at 2PM EST once the Rates are given out and you PLAY the OPPOSITE when Powell Speaks at 2:30PM EST.”

I have attached the relevant screen shots below. Since the Twitter is a public space, I am not blocking the name of the person who tweeted it. The reader can go back to the twitter and see the whole thread.

In this analysis, I look at the distribution on returns on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust around the day of the Federal Reserve’s (the “Fed”, hereinafter) interest rate decision in the current interest rate cycle, to see if the strategy declared in the tweet above is an opportunity set traders/investors should take. Specifically, we will look at the distributions of returns on the day before, the day of, and the day after the Fed’s interest rate decision.

Fed's Rate Decisions in 2022

The Fed is undertaking its most aggressive year of interest rate hikes in four decades. The rate increases in 2022 is shown below.

The reader can find the “HISTORICAL CHANGES OF THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE & THE DISCOUNT RATE (1971-PRESENT) here.

The majority of traders are betting on a half-point increase. Federal funds futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange shows an 74.7% probability of a half-point hike, and 25.3% probability of a seventy-five basis point hike, as shown below.

Methodology - Distribution of Returns

Distribution of returns method on any stock or an asset allows us to make probable assumptions about future occurrences with relatively a high degree of accuracy. I use "adjusted closing price" of SPY from yahoo finance.

Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions. Data is adjusted using appropriate split and dividend multipliers, adhering to Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP) standards. It is therefore more accurate measure of stocks' or asset's value.

Readers can find the historical data for securities under the "Historical Data" tab on yahoo finance stocks quote page.

The Fed has raised the Fed Funds Rate six times in 2022 as the table above shows.

I analyzed the changes in prices in SPY around those dates. Table - 1 below shows changes in prices in SPY on the day before the fed rate decision, the day of, and the day after.

Table -1: Data comes from yahoo finance.

The dates of Fed decision are highlighted in yellow. Open, High, Low, Close and Adj. Close (Adjusted Close prices) are shown on the left (relatively). C-C is close-to-close returns, and percentage change is change from previous day's adjusted close. H-L is high to low, and O-C is open-to-close daily returns.

In Table-1, in order to get the change in adjusted price for 3/16/2022 for example, I used the adjusted price from 3/15/2022 but it is not show in the table. Similarly, percent change in price on 5/4/2022, is the change from 5/3/2022 level, and so on.

Results of Distribution of Daily Returns for SPY

Table -2 shows the distribution of returns for SPY around the Fed's interest rate decisions in 2022.

Mean - average return is -0.0028, relatively small. Standard deviation of 1.951% shows SPY volatility, measuring how widely returns on SPY is dispersed from the average.

Frequency of 6 is the highest level, showing that the probability of returns between 1.64% and -0.18% is 33.33%.

Table -2: Distribution of Returns, SPY, yahoo finance

The upper and lower bounds section of the Table -2 shows that the daily returns around the Fed's decision dates is likely to be between -4.08% and 3.72% with 100% probability. We have a sample size of 18.

And 66.67% of the times, the daily returns on the SPY is likely to be between 1.77% to -2.13%.

Negative Kurtosis of -0.825 indicates, as seen on the left side of the blue bar under "Descriptive Statistics" in Table -2, the distribution has flatter peak and thinner tails compared to a normal distribution. More of the expected returns on SPY, around the Fed's interest rate decision is located near the mean and less data values are located on the tails.

Negative Skewness of -0.066 shows left tail is longer relative to the right tail. The negative skewness of the distribution indicates that an investor may expect frequent small gains and a few large losses, or extreme negative outcomes are more likely (not certainty). Skewness shows tail risk.

"Count" shows 10 negative days, and eight positive days, so we would expect a negative mean.

One potential outcome based on the data: (Obviously investors may use many many different strategies.) This outcome below assumes the trader (twitter user above) buys and closes his positions on the same day.

Buying: Buying at the open and selling at close: 55.56% of the time investor will lose money, shown under the "Frequency %." (Negative data points)

Selling: Short at the open and cover at close: 44.44% of the time investor will lose money. (Positive data points).

One might argue that sample size is too small. We therefore look at the SPY distribution of returns from 2/1/1993 to 12/9/2022, next. Similarly, price data comes from Yahoo Finance, historical data.

Table - 3 shows the distribution of returns for SPY from 2/1/1993 to 12/9/2022. The results are also posted below in Table - 3a to read the output more easily, and further breakdown the results.

Table - 3: Distribution of Returns, SPY, 2/1/1993 - 12/9/2022, data comes from yahoo finance. Table - 3a: Distribution of Returns, data comes from yahoo finance

The sample size for the longer period is 7521, shown in Table -3a, as count = 7521. Mean return is 0.044%, standard deviation is 1.192%, and in the longer period, Kurtosis is positive 11.32. Skewness is -0.06%.

Out of total 7521 sample size, the highest count, number of days 2708, under the frequency column, showing 36.01% likelihood that the daily returns on SPY is going to fall between 0.04% and 0.94%, less than 1%, more than 1/3rd of the time. This means that that the most probably outcome is that the investor is going to make between 0.04% and 0.94%. If the investor shorts the market, the most probably outcome is, count of 2498 under frequency in Table - 3a, that the investor will make -0.85% to 0.04% with 33.21% probability.

Similarly, under frequency column, the probability of getting a return of greater than 2.73%, (count 62, 54), is 1.54% (0.82% +0.72% probability). That is one-in-37 chance of making more than 2.73%.

Average returns show 53.8% of the times trader's return is likely to be only 0.78%, and -0.83% about 45% of the times (45.39). The outcome seems to be about 50:50.

Upper and lower bound section of Table -3a shows that 95% of the time, the daily return on SPY is likely to be between 2.43% and -2.345%.

Positive Kurtosis and negative skewness means, extreme outcomes are more likely to be negative. This implies a higher risk strategy compared to the return on the opportunity set.

Investors still has to pick the right direction, enter and exit at the right time. Based on the data for SPY daily returns, distribution of returns clearly shows, trying to trade SPY around the Fed decision is a lottery, with negative tail outcomes more likely. Occasionally, an investor might happen to choose the right side and have a big day. There is no sustainable trading edge, as claimed in the tweet at the beginning of this article, that will give the investors a high probable positive outcomes.