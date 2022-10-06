Michael Vi

Elevator Pitch

I rate Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) shares as a Hold.

I reviewed PLTR's Q2 2022 financial results and evaluated the company's FY 2022 guidance as part of my prior update for Palantir Technologies written on October 6, 2022. Palantir Technologies' 2023 business outlook and financial forecasts are the focus of the current write-up for PLTR.

Investors should watch or pay attention to PLTR's recent quarterly metrics and its potential catalysts in assessing the company's prospects for the coming year. After analyzing the company's metrics and catalysts, I come to the conclusion that a Hold is the most appropriate rating for Palantir Technologies.

PLTR Stock Key Metrics

There is a mix of positives and negatives relating to Palantir Technologies' recent metrics.

On the positive side of things, both PLTR's Q3 2022 top line and its forward-looking FY 2022 revenue guidance met the market's expectations.

Revenue for Palantir Technologies expanded by +21.9% YoY from $392 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $478 million for the most recent quarter as indicated in its Q3 earnings media release. PLTR's actual Q3 2022 revenue turned out to be +0.6% higher than Wall Street's consensus top line estimate.

The company's marginal top line beat for the third quarter was largely attributable to the above-expectations performance of its US government business. As disclosed in its third quarter results presentation slides, Palantir Technologies' revenue derived from its US government business increased by +25.7% YoY from $218 million for Q3 2021 to $274 million in Q3 2022. This was ahead of the analysts' consensus US government revenue growth forecast of approximately +19% as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Also, PLTR left the company's full-year fiscal 2022 top line guidance of $1.900-$1.902 billion unchanged. The mid-point of Palantir Technologies' FY 2022 revenue guidance at $1.901 billion is slightly better than the sell-side's consensus top line estimate of $1,900 million according to S&P Capital IQ. More significantly, Palantir Technologies emphasized that its FY 2022 mid-point revenue guidance would have been even higher at $1.907 billion, if adjusted for an expected $6 million negative foreign exchange headwind for Q4 2022.

On the negative side of things, Palantir Technologies' profitability deteriorated in the most recent quarter.

PLTR's non-GAAP adjusted operating profit dropped by -30.2% YoY to $81 million in Q3 2021, as the company's non-GAAP operating margin contracted by -13 percentage points to 17% for the recent quarter.

At a time when many high-growth technology companies are slowing the pace of hiring or even laying off their staff, PLTR has continued to increase its headcount. The company revealed at its Q3 2022 earnings briefing that it added a significant 450 net new employees in the recent quarter. This makes it clear that PLTR is still very committed to making new investments even at the expense of higher costs, and this has been a drag on Palantir Technologies' profitability.

As such, Palantir Technologies' actual third quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share or EPS of $0.01 came in lower than the sell-side analysts' consensus bottom line forecast of $0.02.

What Are Palantir Catalysts To Watch For?

There are catalysts which could drive a positive re-rating of Palantir Technologies' shares in 2023, but PLTR also has catalysts that might lead to a de-rating of its valuations next year.

The two re-rating catalysts for Palantir Technologies relate to its US commercial business and US government business.

The company's US commercial business saw a +124% YoY growth in clients from 59 for the third quarter of 2021 to 132 for the most recent quarter. This helped to drive a +53% YoY increase in revenue generated by the US commercial business. Looking ahead, PLTR's US commercial business should benefit from investment in new headcount and its growing reputation. I have already highlighted PLTR's aggressive hiring in the preceding section. Palantir also mentioned at its recent quarterly earnings call that "IDC ranked Palantir as the #1 AI software platform worldwide", while "Forrester (FORR) named Palantir as the leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms."

The better than expected performance of PLTR's US government business was the key reason for the company's above-expectations revenue for Q3 2022, as noted earlier in this article. Moving forward, there are signs that Palantir Technologies' US government business might deliver stronger-than-expected growth going forward. Firstly, PLTR reported a substantial $1 billion in TCV or Total Contract Value for its US government business in Q3 2022. Secondly, Palantir noted at its most recent quarterly results briefing that it "received DoD IL-6 accreditation" which allows it to provide its "SaaS offering on secret networks."

On the flip side, PLTR's two de-rating catalysts are linked to the company's international commercial business and its cash flow and working capital.

Palantir Technologies' international commercial business achieved flattish revenue growth in YoY terms for the third quarter of this year. Assuming that the US dollar continues to strengthen and global ex-US economic growth remains sluggish, PLTR's international commercial business might take a longer than expected time to deliver positive growth again.

Separately, PLTR's average receivable days rose from 49.0 days in Q3 2021 and 50.3 days in Q2 2022 to 58.6 days for Q3 2022 as per S&P Capital IQ data. This resulted in Palantir Technologies' operating cash flow contracting by -53.3% YoY and -24.6% QoQ to $47 million in the third quarter of the current year. In the current market environment where cash is king, a further increase in receivable days and decline in Palantir Technologies' future operating cash flow might not be viewed favorably by investors.

In summary, the outlook for Palantir Technologies is mixed, taking into account both the positive and negative catalysts for PLTR.

What Is The Forecast For 2023?

The sell-side's consensus financial forecasts for PLTR suggest that the company will still deliver reasonably good top line and bottom line growth next year. However, Palantir Technologies' 2023 revenue growth isn't likely to be as strong as it was in the past, and the company's normalized EPS probably won't return to 2020 levels in the following year.

Based on financial data taken from S&P Capital IQ, Palantir Technologies' top line expansion will moderate slightly from 23.4% in fiscal 2022 to 21.2% for FY 2023. This is also inferior to PLTR's revenue increase of +47.2% and +41.1% for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. Also, while analysts expect PLTR's normalized EPS to jump from $0.05 in FY 2022 to $0.17 for FY 2023, the company's expected FY 2023 bottom line will be still lower than its non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.19 for FY 2020.

Analysts' 2023 financial projections for Palantir Technologies are consistent with what I highlighted in the prior section. There are tailwinds for PLTR pertaining to its US commercial and US government businesses, but its international commercial business and negative working capital trends pose downside risks.

What Do Analysts Predict About Palantir?

Wall Street's current consensus investment rating for Palantir Technologies is a Hold. This implies that analysts predict that Palantir Technologies' shares should either trade sideways or be range-bound in the very near term.

Taking into account PLTR's mixed Q3 2022 performance and the presence of both positive and negative catalysts for 2023, it is reasonable that analysts don't think that PLTR's share price will either rise or fall significantly in the short term.

Is PLTR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PLTR stays as a Hold-rated stock. My analysis suggests that Palantir Technologies' 2023 prospects aren't sufficiently good to justify a Buy rating, but the company's outlook for the following year isn't that poor to warrant a Sell rating either.