Buyandhold 2012 is a legendary commenter on Seeking Alpha who has been investing since the 1970s in mostly blue-chip dividend stocks.
His dividend income has swelled to more than $600,000 per year, and he's achieved all our dreams of true financial freedom. Consider this.
October 2008: The S&P plummets 17% in a single month: His income keeps rolling in.
Pandemic crash: Market falls 34% in a single month; he's ecstatic because he's investing a fortune in excess dividends at very safe yields as high as 19%.
December 2018: S&P was down 9%, and he couldn't be happier because his annual income growth hasn't been negative in decades.
September 2022: the market was down 9%, and he couldn't care less because his excess dividend stream had never been higher.
This is a man who truly has learned the lessons of Buffett and has trained himself to focus purely on fundamentals and to be "greedy when others are fearful."
No matter how crazy the economy or market gets, he only cares about one thing, generous, safe, and steadily growing income. And thanks to blue-chip dividend stocks, his dividend stream is the stuff of legend.
His wealth is incredible, over $15 million. His fear during market crashes? Absolutely none.
This is a man we should all strive to emulate, no matter if we're investing $500 per month of $500,000.
Today I wanted to highlight five ultra-yield blue chips that offer incredible safe income growth opportunities. Not just in 2023 but far beyond.
What's coming in 2023? No one knows for sure, but we're likely facing a recession and a potentially painful final leg lower to the bear market in the first half of the year.
But if you buy these five ultra-yield blue-chip screaming bargains, then you can be like B&H 2012 and sleep well at night, awash in safe income no matter what happens with the economy.
Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs off the DK 500 Master List, to find the best ultra-yield blue chips.
The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:
Here's a quick and easy screen for finding the best ultra-yield sleep well at night blue-chips... in one minute flat.
|Step
|Screening Criteria
|Companies Remaining
|% Of Master List
|1
|Strong Buy, Very Strong Buy, Ultra Value Buy (Never Overpay For Stocks)
|127
|25.40%
|2
|10+ Quality (Blue-Chip Or Better)
|121
|24.20%
|3
|Non-Speculative Blue-Chips
|98
|19.60%
|4
|10+% long-term return potential (Market's historical return)
|74
|14.80%
|5
|6+% ultra yield
|5
|1.00%
|Total Time
|1 Minute
It's really that easy when you have the right tools. From 500 of the world's best companies to just the five that best fit our particular goal today.
I've linked articles that dive deeply into each company's investment thesis, growth outlook, and risk profile.
In order of most to least undervalued, here are the best Ultra-Yield blue chips for 2023.
Now compare that to the S&P 500.
The consensus growth rate for earnings next year has fallen from 10% to 3% and is likely still too high.
And yet even with earnings estimates likely still too high you can see that market return potential is solid, but basically at historical levels.
But my goal isn't to help you earn a quick 30% or even 70% over two years. I want to help you generate sensational safe income for years and decades to come.
These aren't just Ultra-yield blue-chips; they are 13/13 Ultra-yield Ultra SWANs (sleep well at night). That means wide moat, very safe dividends, and exceptional dependability. Or, to put it another way, as close to perfect quality ultra-yield blue-chips as exist on Wall Street.
Let's see why.
Their average dividend cut risk in a historically average recession since WWII is about 0.5%.
Their average recession-cut risk in a Pandemic or Great Recession-level downturn is approximately 1.63%.
Ben Graham considered a 20+ year streak without dividend cuts an important sign of quality. A 20+ year dividend growth streak is the Graham standard of excellence.
Their average dividend growth streak is 25.4 years, making this effectively a dividend aristocrat ultra-yield portfolio bucket.
That's dividend growth every year through:
S&P estimates their average 30-year bankruptcy risk at 6.7%, a BBB stable credit rating.
Most important for long-term investors going into a 2023 recession, S&P estimates their average long-term risk management global percentile at 73rd.
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
These 5 Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Long-Term Risk Management Is The 185th Best In The Master List (63rd Percentile In The Master List_
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|5 Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Bargains
|73
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Their risk-management consensus is in the top 37% of the world's best blue chips and is similar to:
So now that you know why these are five Ultra-yielding Ultra SWANs you can trust, here's why you might want to buy some of them today.
For context, the S&P trades at 17.2X forward earnings and a 2% historical discount.
These ultra-yield ultra SWAN bargains trade at 8.5X earnings or cash flow.
The S&P bottomed at 11.7X earnings in March 2009, the darkest days of the Great Recession.
The last time the S&P traded at 8.5X earnings? 1982, 41 years ago.
You can buy these Ultra-yield Ultra SWAN aristocrats at a lower price than the S&P has seen in four decades or likely will ever see again.
That's why analysts expect them to deliver 24% total returns in just the next year alone.
Their fundamentally justified 12-month total return potential is 46%.
But my goal isn't to help you earn 24% in one year, 46% within 12 months, or even 70% within two years, all of which these ultra-yield bargains are capable of.
My goal is to help you drown in safe dividends while potentially earning 50X returns over 30 years.
Not only do these Ultra SWAN aristocrats offer one of the safest 7.2% yields on earth, but they're also growing at almost the same rate as the S&P 500.
That means the potential for almost 14% long-term total returns.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5 Ultra-SWAN Ultra-Yield Bargains
|7.2%
|6.7%
|13.9%
|9.7%
|7.3%
|9.8
|2.03
|Safe Midstream
|5.9%
|6.4%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|11.6
|1.83
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.6%
|15.7
|1.57
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.5%
|8.5%
|12.0%
|8.4%
|6.0%
|12.1
|1.78
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
|2.6%
|27.3
|1.30
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.7%
|15.2
|1.59
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.8%
|12.6%
|8.8%
|6.4%
|11.2
|1.87
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, Ycharts)
7.2% yield and higher long-term return potential than just about any popular investing strategy. That includes the S&P 500, dividend aristocrats, SCHD, and even the Nasdaq.
What does that potentially mean for long-term investors? About a potential 50X return over the next 30 years.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|8.0% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|11.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 5 Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Bargain Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted 5 Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Bargain Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,453.75
|$1,469.33
|$1,723.35
|$269.60
|10
|$2,113.39
|$2,158.92
|$2,969.95
|$856.56
|15
|$3,072.33
|$3,172.17
|$5,118.27
|$2,045.94
|20
|$4,466.40
|$4,660.96
|$8,820.58
|$4,354.18
|25
|$6,493.02
|$6,848.48
|$15,200.98
|$8,707.96
|30 (retirement time frame)
|$9,439.23
|$10,062.66
|$26,196.67
|$16,757.44
|35
|$13,722.27
|$14,785.34
|$45,146.11
|$31,423.84
|40
|$19,948.73
|$21,724.52
|$77,802.70
|$57,853.97
|45
|$29,000.45
|$31,920.45
|$134,081.55
|$105,081.10
|50
|$42,159.37
|$46,901.61
|$231,069.90
|$188,910.52
|55
|$61,289.14
|$68,913.86
|$398,215.08
|$336,925.94
|60 (investing lifetime)
|$89,099.03
|$101,257.06
|$686,265.30
|$597,166.28
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over the next 30 years, these Ultra-Yield Ultra SWANs could potentially deliver 50X returns or 26X adjusted for inflation.
That's almost 3X more than the S&P 500 or dividend aristocrats.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 5 Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Bargain Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 5 Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Bargain Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.17
|1.19
|10
|1.38
|1.41
|15
|1.61
|1.67
|20
|1.89
|1.97
|25
|2.22
|2.34
|30 (retirement time frame)
|2.60
|2.78
|35
|3.05
|3.29
|40
|3.58
|3.90
|45
|4.20
|4.62
|50
|4.93
|5.48
|55
|5.78
|6.50
|60 (investing lifetime)
|6.78
|7.70
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
And over an investing lifetime, they offer about 7X better return potential than the S&P or aristocrats and could deliver life-changing wealth growth.
Think that tobacco and pipelines won't exist in 60 years? The bond market disagrees.
OK, so this all seems too good to be true. What evidence is there that these ultra-yield Ultra SWANs can actually deliver anything close to Nasdaq-beating 14% annual returns?
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
Remember, "past performance is no guarantee of future results."
But studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals offer predictable returns based on yield, growth and valuation mean reversion over time.
Nineteen years is a time period when 91% of returns are a result of fundamentals, not luck.
14% long-term returns? Check.
Market and Nasdaq-beating return? Check.
Relatively low volatility due to the defensive nature of these Ultra SWANs? Check.
Average rolling returns of 12.5% to 15.5% for two decades, just like analysts expect in the future.
Oh, and let's not forget about the main purpose of ultra-yield blue chips, life-changing income.
|Metric
|S&P 500
|Nasdaq
|5 Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Bargains
|Total Dividends
|$855
|$522
|$7,044
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends
|$531.06
|$324.22
|$4,375.16
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|7.9%
|17.8%
|15.8%
|Total Income/Initial Investment %
|0.86
|0.52
|7.04
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment %
|0.53
|0.32
|4.38
|More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P 500
|NA
|0.61
|8.24
|Starting Yield
|2.1%
|0.4%
|6.9%
|Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost)
|8.3%
|6.5%
|96.7%
|2022 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost)
|5.2%
|4.0%
|60.1%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
After 20 years of 16% annual income growth, courtesy of numerous bear markets in which dividend reinvestment turbocharged income compounding, the Ultra-Yield Ultra SWANs delivered 8X more inflation-adjusted income than the S&P 500.
Their inflation-adjusted yield on cost is 60%, 12X more than the S&P and 15X more than the Nasdaq.
Investing 100% of your savings into tobacco and pipelines isn't good risk management. But here's how we fix that.
Now instead of 100% tobacco and pipelines, we have 20% pipelines and 12% tobacco, a concentrated but still diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.
This is a ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN portfolio.
ZEUS Portfolios are long-term recession optimized "set and forget and rebalance once per year" sleep-well-at-night portfolios that are far superior to the 60/40 retirement portfolio or even the S&P.
Here is the power of the ZEUS:
|Metric
|60/40
|ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Portfolio
|X Better Than 60/40
|Yield
|2.1%
|5.6%
|2.67
|Growth Consensus
|5.1%
|4.8%
|0.94
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|7.2%
|10.4%
|1.44
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.0%
|7.3%
|1.44
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|2.8%
|5.0%
|1.81
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|26.0
|14.4
|1.81
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Almost 3X the yield of a 60/40, with 44% better return potential, 81% higher safe withdrawal rates, and an 81% faster conservative doubling time.
|Metric
|S&P 500
|ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Portfolio
|X Better Than S&P 500
|Yield
|1.8%
|5.6%
|3.20
|Growth Consensus
|8.5%
|4.8%
|0.56
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|10.3%
|10.4%
|1.01
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.2%
|7.3%
|1.01
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|4.9%
|5.0%
|1.02
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|14.7
|14.4
|1.02
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Same returns as the S&P 500 but with more than 3X the yield and half the peak declines during even the most extreme market crashes.
ZEUS isn't just for retirees - it works wonderfully for young investors as well.
|Time Frame (Years)
|4.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 60/40
|8.0% Inflation-Adjusted ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN
|Difference Between ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Consensus and 60/40 Consensus
|5
|$644,728.09
|$737,978.55
|$93,250.47
|10
|$815,047.66
|$1,067,867.35
|$252,819.69
|15
|$1,030,361.01
|$1,545,221.96
|$514,860.95
|20
|$1,302,554.28
|$2,235,962.10
|$933,407.82
|25
|$1,646,653.58
|$3,235,474.66
|$1,588,821.08
|30 (retirement time frame)
|$2,081,654.53
|$4,681,786.10
|$2,600,131.57
|35
|$2,631,570.86
|$6,774,623.01
|$4,143,052.15
|40
|$3,326,760.08
|$9,802,993.13
|$6,476,233.04
|45
|$4,205,599.33
|$14,185,095.48
|$9,979,496.15
|50
|$5,316,603.94
|$20,526,071.09
|$15,209,467.16
|55
|$6,721,105.64
|$29,701,569.15
|$22,980,463.51
|60 (investing lifetime)
|$8,496,638.38
|$42,978,668.75
|$34,482,030.37
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over a 30-year retirement, ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN could potentially deliver an extra $2.6 million in inflation-adjusted returns for the average retired couple.
Over an even longer time frame, the potential extra returns climb into the tens of millions.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN Portfolio Vs. 60/40 Consensus
|5
|1.1
|10
|1.3
|15
|1.5
|20
|1.7
|25
|2.0
|30 (retirement time frame)
|2.2
|35
|2.6
|40
|2.9
|45
|3.4
|50
|3.9
|55
|4.4
|60 (investing lifetime)
|5.1
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
This is the power of combining the best blue-chip assets, including the best individual stocks. This is the power of ZEUS.
3% more annual returns than a 60/40? Market-like returns? Check.
But with 40% less annual volatility than the S&P and 25% less than a 60/40.
A peak decline that's half as much as a 60/40 during the Great Recession and 60% less than the S&P 500.
Negative-volatility-adjusted total returns are 2X more than a 60/40, 33% more than the Ultra SWANs alone, and 50% more than the S&P 500.
Smooth and consistent superior returns to the 60/40, and just take a look at the low volatility.
In the last 15 years, the S&P has had four bear markets and 60/40 two.
ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN hasn't suffered one. Not even during the second-largest market crash in US history.
The statistical probability of this portfolio suffering a 20+% bear market in the next 75 years is approximately 5.33%.
In any given year, ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra-SWAN is 235X less likely than the S&P 500 to suffer a bear market.
What about a 40+% crash?
Approximate probability 0.06% = 1 in 1,667
In any given year, ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra-SWAN is 2,501X less likely than the S&P 500 to suffer a 40%-plus crash.
Do you see why I call the ZEUS portfolio strategy the king of sleep-well-at-night portfolios?
OK, so maybe ZEUS did really well during the Great Recession, but what about all the other bear markets the US market has suffered over the last 15 years?
During the ultimate baptism by fire for any sleep-well-at-night retirement portfolio ZEUS was spectacular.
During the 2011 bear market, the S&P hit -22% intra-day, including a 7% decline in September 2011.
ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN went UP 3.4% while the market fell off a cliff and a 60/40 fell 16%.
Like riding over a major market pothole in hovercraft.
During the 2018 bear market, the S&P hit -a 21% peak intra-day, including a 9% decline in December.
ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN fell just 8% at its peak, including 1/3rd the market's decline in December.
And this was with 33% of the portfolio in a deep bear market (tobacco and pipelines).
During the pandemic, oil hit -$38 in the worst oil crash in human history. The Ultra-Yield Ultra SWANs fell 75% more than the S&P, but ZEUS Ultra-Yield Ultra SWAN fell just 15%, barely more than a 60/40 and 25% less than the S&P 500.
The peak decline so far in this bear market:
During the worst bond bear market in US history and the fifth worst bond bear market in human history, ZEUS still did its job, falling 60% less than the S&P 500.
That includes falling 6% during the market's 9% decline in September and just 1% in the 9% April decline.
In December, when the market is down 4% so far, ZEUS is down 1.4%, about one-third as much.
This is the power of a diversified blue-chip portfolio; this is the power of ZEUS.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in any of these Ultra SWANs (I'm not a market timer).
Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about BTI, MO, EPD, ENB, and KEYUF.
Here they are if you're looking for the most outrageously attractive ultra-yield Ultra SWANs for 2023.
If you're looking for the safest 7.2% yield on Wall Street, they don't come any safer than this.
And if you're looking for a great core ultra-yield bucket around which to construct a diversified and prudently risk-managed ultra-yield retirement portfolio that runs circles around the 60/40 or even the S&P 500, then combine these with EDV, SCHD, and DBMF.
This is how you go into 2023, sleeping well at night and full of holiday cheer.
This is how you take charge of your financial destiny and stop obsessing about what the Fed or inflation is doing.
This is how you harness the power of the world's greatest blue-chips to work hard for you so that one day you won't have to.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, MO, EPD, ENB, KEYUF, DBMF, SCHD, EDV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BTI, MO, EPD, ENB, KEYUF, DBMF, SCHD, and ZROZ in our portfolios.
