Thesis

Despite Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) expectations of revenue growth in the midterm accompanied by operating margin improvement, the market appears to be adopting a "show me" attitude, skeptical that Takeda's portfolio is sufficient to offset the significant effect of generic competition to lead products Vyvanse and Trintellix. The depressed P/S multiple in 2022 reflects the market pricing in sales erosion after Vyvanse patent expiry. I currently keep a hold rating on the Takeda as I believe that the worst is priced-in and positive development on pipeline drugs (TAK-999 and TAK-573) and continued success in the plasma-derived therapy business can cause a multiple re-rating of the stock in the short-term. My FY23 target price on the stock currently stands at $17.10, calculated through forecasted FY23 sales of $28 billion and an assumed P/S ratio of 1.9x (September 2021 multiple).

Takeda's Stock Price Movement YTD (SeekingAlpha)

Company profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical is Japan's largest pharmaceutical company. The geographical breakdown of its sales revenue in FY21 was as follows: 48% in the US, 21% in Europe and Canada (combined), 18% in Japan, and 13% in emerging markets. Takeda's earnings are driven mainly by its 14 global brands, including Entyvio (for inflammatory bowel disease [IBD]), Takhzyro (for hereditary angioedema [HAE]), and immunoglobulins. It carries out R&D in four principal domains: gastrointestinal disorders, oncology (cancers), neuroscience (neuropsychiatric disorders), and rare hereditary diseases/hematology, as well as plasma-derived therapies (PDT) and vaccines.

Q2 result takeaway: Solid Progress in Debt Reduction Reassuring

Updates on growth drivers and pipeline

Management raised its peak sales estimate for Entyvio to $7.5 billion-$9.0 billion from $5.5 billion-$6.5 billion. This assumes no biosimilar entry before 2032 and Entyvio remaining the basis of inflammatory bowel disease treatment even if competing products enter the market. For TAK-861, management said it aimed to achieve proof-of-concept (POC) and initiate a Phase 2b trial by the end of FY2022. It also emphasized that it had detected no safety signal on potential side effects in the ongoing Phase 1b trial.

Strong Cash Flow Speeds Debt Repayment

Takeda has successfully executed asset sales and cost controls ahead of schedule, gaining some cushion as its pipeline candidates have data readouts and are launched. The challenge is for the remaining pipeline to reaccelerate the company's long-term growth toward its targets.

Takeda's operating cash flow has benefited from reduced headwinds from Shire integration costs, allowing for accelerated debt repayment. This is also despite the tailwinds from the effect on revenue of divesting non-core products. Takeda has quickened its initial schedule of debt repayments and now has a balanced maturity profile with 98% of debt at fixed rate. Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.8x at the end of June is targeted by Takeda to approach approximately 2x by the end of fiscal 2023.

Takeda's Net Debt (Quarterly) (Ycharts)

Limited Risk from Rival for Entyvio

Entyvio is Takeda's key growth driver (18% of 1H sales) and a critical component of Takeda's strategy to offset the effect of Vyvanse's patent expiration next year. As such, any slowdown in its growth trajectory would be a concern. It continues to benefit from a significant unmet need in irritable bowel syndrome and Takeda plans to file a subcutaneous formulation in the US in fiscal 2023 to further cement its positioning. This SC formulation continues to perform strongly in the EU and Canada. Though there are no signs yet of any adverse effect from the launch of AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, it is still under watch. Entyvio has demonstrated superiority to AbbVie's Humira in ulcerative colitis and, therefore, ought not to be meaningfully affected by US biosimilar competition to Humira in 2023. Takeda expects sustained growth by Entyvio and thinks growth momentum should strengthen. The company should be able to maintain a strong position until biosimilar versions of Entyvio enter the market.

PDT Business Evolving, Focused on Margin Improvements

Demand continues to outstrip supply in the plasma-derived therapies (PDT) business, which continues to generate double-digit revenue growth. Alongside improving product supply (a 10-20% increase in plasma donation volume is targeted this year), for example, by increasing collection centers, Takeda continues to focus on various levers (capacity increases, yield improvements, lowering donor fees) to drive profitability improvements, the midterm aim being that PDT will be non-dilutive to overall Takeda margin. Plasma donation volume was seriously hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic but has since returned to pre-pandemic levels. Maximizing the value of existing therapies via label expansion continues, as does the development of next-generation products.

Key Challenge: Patent Expiration Looms

With sales of 327 billion yen in 2021, Vyvanse comprised 68% of Neuroscience sales and 9% of group sales. Its impending August patent expiration is a key strategic challenge for Takeda and a major focus, and ahead of that event, management has suggested that it expects to keep revenues "flattish" in 2023. A greater challenge, however, may be the adverse earnings effect of such a profitable product. Trintellix is unlikely to be able to pick up much of the slack. An anti-depressant with a similar profile to the SSRI class and revenue of 82 billion yen in 2021, sales are expected to improve as the pandemic impact disappears and patients return to face-to-face physician appointments, but consensus expects low-single-digit growth at best ahead of its 2026 patent expiration.

Takeda's neuroscience portfolio breakdown (Company Presentation)

Valuation

The market appears to be currently skeptical and wondering if Takeda's portfolio is sufficient to offset the significant effect of generic competition to lead products Vyvanse and Trintellix. Takeda's multiple has fallen significantly over the past year as the market continues to price in the headwinds that may be caused by sales erosion due to generics after the patent expires. However, with several pipeline catalysts approaching including the approval of the dengue vaccine Qdenga, and success in the plasma-derived therapy business, I continue to maintain a hold rating on the stock with a possibility of a multiple re-rating as the company continues to execute on the pipeline.

My FY23 target price on the stock currently stands at $17.10, calculated through forecasted FY23 sales of $28 billion and an assumed P/S ratio of 1.9x (September 2021 multiple).

Takeda's historical P/S ratio (Ycharts)

Conclusion

Takeda has set out its stall and identified its growth pathway through 2025, but the market appears to be skeptical in the management's ability to negotiate patent-expiration headwinds. The company has successfully executed asset sales and cost controls ahead of schedule, gaining some cushion as its pipeline candidates have data readouts and are launched. Due to headwinds related to Vyvanse's patent expiry, I would not recommend a fresh exposure in Takeda until the company shows the ability to offset sales erosion through Entyvio, Livetencity, and Takhzyro. For long-term holders of the stock, I recommend a hold rating as I believe that there is a possibility of multiple re-rating with the prospects of improved margins for plasma-derived therapies (PDT) and development progress for major pipeline drugs (e.g., TAK-999 and TAK-573) that are on par with Entyvio, and proof-of-concept (PoC) trial results for major candidates such as TAK-861 and TAK-981.