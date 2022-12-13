Oyster Point Pharma: Interesting Opportunity To Acquire Undervalued CVR

Summary

  • Oyster Point Pharma is being acquired by Viatris.
  • The tender offer includes a contingent value right that's based on full-year 2022 metrics.
  • The company reported bad numbers, which give the appearance the milestones are unlikely to be reached.
  • Digging deeper into the conditions I think the CVR could be undervalued.
Winter cold weather causing eye dryness and irritation

eternalcreative/iStock via Getty Images

Viatris (VTRS) initiated a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Oyster Point Pharma’s (NASDAQ:OYST) common stock at $11.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a contingent value right. Oyster Point is a $300 million market cap company. Viatris is a much larger $13 billion generic pharma company. Oyster Pharma trades above the cash portion of the tender offer:

I dug into this earlier on The Special Situations Report here but the contingent value right works like this:

The amount (if any) payable under the CVR will be based on the following performance targets to be achieved by Oyster Point Pharma for the full year 2022:

  • An additional $1.00 per share in cash if Oyster Point Pharma generates equal to or greater than $21.6 million of net product revenues and 131,822 total prescriptions of TYRVAYA; or
  • An additional $2.00 per share in cash if Oyster Point Pharma generates equal to or greater than $24.0 million of net revenue and 146,469 total prescriptions of TYRVAYA.

Oyster just reported a really bad quarter with a substantial slowdown in sales growth and now it looks like it will be very hard to hit the above milestones.

To meet these milestones, Oyster will have to achieve at least the following in the final quarter: 48,822 prescriptions AND 8.6 million in revenue.

That looks like a very tall order because the track record of TYRVAYA (since launch) looks like this:

Q4 2021* Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022
revenue 1.2 2.7 4.7 5.6
growth rate 125% 74% 19%
prescriptions 5500 19000 30000 34000
unique prescribers 1900 4500 5700 6100

* From launch Nov 1

The company now needs 53% revenue growth (minimum) for Q4 to hit the $1 milestone.

Prescriptions also need to increase by 43%. That's a bit less. Maybe this gives them a little room to use pricing as a lever. With them being acquired, they don't have to worry about managing burn as much.

The 60-day refill rate appears to be around 65%.

The deal was announced on Nov. 7, and the 10-Q (with bad numbers) was filed two days later. They must have known the numbers were going to be unimpressive.

But the CVR suggests they believe there's the possibility for solid growth. Viatris is likely skeptical of the growth required hence this CVR to bridge the gap between the bid and the ask in negotiations.

Dry eyes isn't necessarily something patients suffer from year round. It can be seasonal (more on that later). On the Q2 earnings call the company pointed out TYRVAYA has not just a high persistence rate but also a high restart rate:

TYRVAYA has the highest persistence rate of all prescription dry eye medications in the first six months after initiation of therapy. In addition, from that same data set and time period, TYRVAYA has the highest percentage of restarts after any interruption in therapy. This data highlights the leading patient adherence and restart profile for TYRVAYA, characteristic not common with other branded dry eye therapeutics, which can often take a long time to work. We believe that this data illustrates how TYRVAYA has quickly become an important part of the current treatment paradigm for ECPs and how patients suffering from dry eye disease are positively responding to TYRVAYA.

Aug. 17, the company issued a PR saying the largest Medicare pharmacy benefit manager would now cover TYRVAYA in the U.S. You would expect that to boost growth but the impact wasn't immediate. My understanding is they have now signed up the top-4 PBM'.

Although there were 6,100 prescribers, there have been at least 9,000 prescribers who have prescribed the product at least once.

The salesforce has only just been ramped up, I can imagine it takes a little bit of time to get going:

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $48.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher payroll-related expenses of $25.8 million, which was primarily driven by the growth of the Company's sales force since 2021

The main reason I think this CVR could hit is that it appears that Dry Eye symptoms are quite significantly influenced by seasonality. Here's a paper showing a big increase in Boston patients in Winter: Seasonal Variation in Dry Eye.

Seasonality of Dry Eyes

Seasonality of Dry Eyes (PubMed)

Environmental factors such as humidity, temperature, and wind speed are known to influence the signs and symptoms of dry eye. It may be suggested that seasonal changes in the weather may exacerbate this disease. We examined the effect of winter, spring, summer, and fall on subjective assessments of dry eye among patients residing in the Northeast.

Here's a study with a much larger European population that shows Summer and Winter as seasons with a big increase in patient complaints.

It appears wind and cold are important risk factors, and although it's not officially winter yet, it seems logical this would ramp up into winter-like weather. Depending on your area, you're currently experiencing a cold spell, and the outlook until the end of the year (the most relevant period here) is for below-average temperatures and higher-than-average precipitation (especially in more populous areas of the U.S.).

3-4 week weather Outlook / Climate Prediction Center

3-4 week weather Outlook / Climate Prediction Center (National Weather Service)

Pre-market Oyster Point is trading at $11.10, which is a very attractive price point.

Unfortunately, the Q3 results were bad but I think the market underestimates the potential for a seasonal boost here.

Assuming the deal closes, and I think there's an extremely high probability that it will, the CVR costs around ~$0.10.

But you can get paid $1 or $2 as soon as Q1 2023 (when the deal's supposed to close). That's a 10x or a 20x.

The number suggests it is a long shot but I'd argue the company has a much better than 1:10 chance of succeeding here. Revenue is likely to get a boost because the company can reach more and more prescribers but it will also get a boost from the seasonal effect. This year a lot more people will be aware of the option to go with TYRVAYA vs last year. I'm buying Oyster Pharma. I've allocated ~5% of the net asset value of my portfolio towards this name.

Professional risk-taker focused on smart bets and risk control.
15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p$ker (I'm not that immature but the real word gets censored) professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OYST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

