The Chart of the Day belongs to the more than just soup company Campbell Soup (CPB). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/18 the stock gained 10.38%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

36.10+Weighted Alpha

31.89% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 16.21% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.05%

Recently traded at $56.91 with 50 day moving average of $51.31

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $16.7 billion

P/E 19.22

Dividend yield 2.66%

Revenue expected to grow by 7.50% this year and another 0.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 4.60% this year, an additional 5.00% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate 5.01% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy, 13 hold and 6 under perform opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $39.00 to $61.00 with an average of $51.84 - That's below today's close

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted481 to 65 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 137 to 9 for the same result

22,560 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

