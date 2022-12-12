Campbell Soup: Difference Of Opinions

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 14 new highs and up 16.21% in the last month.
  • Wall Street analysts price target consensus of $51.84, which is lower than today's close of $56.91.

Campbell Soup Company Reports Quarterly Earnings

The Chart of the Day belongs to the more than just soup company Campbell Soup (CPB). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 11/18 the stock gained 10.38%.

CPB Campbell Soup

CPB Price vs 20,50,100 DMA

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 36.10+Weighted Alpha
  • 31.89% gain in the last year
  • Trend Seeker buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 16.21% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 68.05%
  • Recently traded at $56.91 with 50 day moving average of $51.31

Fundamental Factors:

  • Market Cap $16.7 billion
  • P/E 19.22
  • Dividend yield 2.66%
  • Revenue expected to grow by 7.50% this year and another 0.90% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 4.60% this year, an additional 5.00% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate 5.01% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy, 13 hold and 6 under perform opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $39.00 to $61.00 with an average of $51.84 - That's below today's close
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted481 to 65 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 137 to 9 for the same result
  • 22,560 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 2.66
Wall Street Hold 2.75
Quant Hold 3.39

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D C C
Growth D- D- F
Profitability B+ B+ B+
Momentum A B+ A
Revisions B+ B+ A-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Packaged Foods and Meats

Ranked Overall

1146 out of 4763

Ranked in Sector

49 out of 193

Ranked in Industry

12 out of 56

Quant Ratings Beat The Market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety C+ C+ B-
Growth A- A- B+
Yield B- B B
Consistency C- C- A-

Dividend Grades Beat The Market »

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments (1)

