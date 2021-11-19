megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

Large glacial events are set to impact the Canadian EV scene. Parts are moving on the world chess board that will impact Canada and EV. These events have been announced, but are quickly forgotten like a flash in a pan to the mind of investors. Yet, these large events push forward. Hints are dropped and few put together the puzzle pieces. Few are seeing the shift occurring.

Investors need to take a moment from the daily doom and gloom noise and reflect on the big picture of billions flowing into Canada for EV projects. This could impact Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) directly. Canada is set to become a lithium hub and I think part of the strategy will involve Nano One. That makes it worth your consideration. In this article, we will explore Nano One's relationship with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), the Government of Canada, and all the billions of Canadian funding coming down the pipe.

Big Picture Strategy - The Economic Spider Web

I've heard all the nay-sayers talking points concerning EV such as "The charging is not great in the cold. Range is limited. Not enough charging stations." Guilty as charged.

However, the above problems will be solved in time (with BMW making progress) but the above issues are nothing burgers when pondering a multi-decade timeline. Look at the big picture and pretend you are Canada trying to lay down multi-decade economic benefits. If you plant the seeds of mining, refinement, parts production, and final automotive assembly to your country, you stand to benefit for decades as these investments grow from billions into long term trillions of economic impact.

Imagine the jobs and tax base you will create. Ponder the second and third order impact of associated service businesses (food, fuel, housing, etc). The long-term impact is in the trillions for a country such as Canada. Given the proximity, the United States stands to benefit as well. Canada will need lithium and while they do have many lithium (and cobalt) projects pending, some of this supply could come from the United States.

Given that outlook, this is why Canada (and the U.S.) are supporting EV projects and trying to attract not just a singular company to locate in the land of maple syrup, but rather they are trying to land a broad ecosystem. Let's look at some of the economic spiderwebs they are spinning and how Nano One might factor into it.

The Big Picture for Canada Lithium Projects

Let us view some big picture items that will quickly alter the lithium scene in Canada. Do note how much money will be flowing into Canada and recognize this is just a small part of the larger picture for North America.

$4.9 billion in EV upgrades for Ontario per Stellantis & LG Energy Solution.

$1.6 billion per the Canadian gov.

$1.5 billion for Ottawa and Ontario per Umicore.

$1.4+ billion over five years for Ontario per Honda.

$1 billion CDN per General Motors.

$400 million for a GM / Poscho CAM plant in Canada.

$50 million expansion for a Ford supplier in Ontario.

$45 million for EV chargers / Hydrogen refueling.

Tesla hires critical minerals strategist (Quebec, Canada)

Tesla in talks with the Canadian government to explore manufacturing cars.

While some of these are mentioned above, we can see below, per the Critical Minerals Strategy PDF, that quite a bit of investment is coming to Canada be it international or domestic investment:

International Investment In Canada (OTC:CCMS)

Domestic Investing In Canada (OTC:CCMS)

Looking at the United States we see:

Goition to invest $2.36 billion in a Michigan battery component plant.

Nano One and Volkswagen Speculation

While the above plants will require lithium, nickel, cobalt, and such, what we really should focus on is do we think Nano One will benefit? Let us look at a few events to form a basis for speculation if VW will be in bed with Nano One.

1. Fact: Volkswagen joins Nano One consortium, while Nano One lands 2x car deals. We know one is for a "North American car company", while the other is an "International car company". I explained it in details in one of my older articles.

Timeline of deals:

Nano One Car Deals (Nano One graphic and authors text in red)

Speculation: It is possible VW is part of those car deals, but this is unconfirmed, yet Nano One has VW listed as an OEM partner per the November 2022 IR slide deck. We simply do not know the nature or the full extent of relationship.

VW Partnership (Nano One Nov 2022 IR Slide Deck)

2. We see Nano One buying an LFP plant and per the graphic from the November slide deck we can see future plans for a commercial demo plant. Speculation: This might tie into a potential VW deal where you use the small plant to show VW that Nano One technology works.

Demo Plan Plans (Nano One Nov IR Deck)

3. Next, we see German BASF sign a joint development agreement for lithium ion-batteries. It is interesting that a German powerhouse like BASF would pair up with Nano One. Where it goes is anyone's speculation, but it gives weight to Nano One and the technology.

4. Next we see BASF and GM-Posco joint venture acquire site in Bécancour, Quebec and planning a CAM production and recycling plant with an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes for precursor production.

It would make sense if you leverage Nano one technology and apply it to this plant. Especially if the end user might be carmakers Nano One has signed agreements with.

5. We can see Volkswagen is serious about EV with plans to invest $20.4 billion in EV via six gigafactories in Europe. However, not all is well in Europe. Energy costs are out of control and VW is hinting they might shift more production to North America, which brings us to point #6.

Volkswagen Signs MOU #2 for Canadian Plant

6. The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne mentioned Nano One at a recent event per the South Korean trip. Realize that this is one of the politicians Nano One has been in lobbyist talks with and he wrote the opening notes of the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy (covered later in this article).

Later we can see him talking to Volkswagen in this video and the 2nd MOU with VW. Nano One is mentioned by the Minister at the 5 min mark. The takeaway is VW is looking at building a battery cell manufacturing facility in Canada.

Lithium Politics

Nano One has been very active in the political scene in Canada, often receiving support via capital injections. Here we can see recent talks between Nano One and the government of Canada. We can see 25 such meetings with various officials to include the Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry (highlighted in yellow below and just mentioned in point #6 above). As a fun side bar, you can plug in all sorts of company names. It should be noted that Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) appears. If you find more, mention them in the comments section.

Nano One Lobbies Canadian Gov (Lobbycanada.gc.ca)

Now why is this minister important? Simple. He wrote the foreword for the 49 page "The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy" AND he is in talks with Volkswagen. Yes, the same Volkswagen that is talking to Nano One. Per the CCMS (Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy), we can see the intent to fund various projects:

Through the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, we are putting our vision into action. We will incentivize new connections and linkages across Canada’s upstream and downstream critical minerals value chains, allowing us to build a strong critical minerals ecosystem while supporting leading-edge digital, clean technology and advanced manufacturing sectors. This strategy will help create and support hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs across the country, and it will cement Canada’s position as a leader in the low-carbon economy. Together, we must be bold, we must be ambitious, and we must seize the moment. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry Click to enlarge

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy

If you are serious about lithium (and cobalt) then you really need to sit down and read the 49-page PDF. It is your guide and blueprint to what Canada and North America in general are going to carry out concerning critical elements and in particular lithium. Per the CCMS, the initial Federal funding focus will be six elements and (as you guessed) lithium is listed first. (As a writer, whoever crafted the CCMS could have simply listed the elements in alphabetical order. They did not. This could be a sly hint by them in listing lithium first.)

Of Canada’s 31 critical minerals, six are initially prioritized in this Strategy for their distinct potential to spur Canadian economic growth and their necessity as inputs for priority supply chains. These six minerals are lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements (Annex B). While these minerals represent the greatest opportunity to fuel domestic manufacturing and will be the initial focus of federal investments, many other minerals present notable prospects for the future.

Nano One Funding

Looking at past actions, we can see Canada has helped fund Nano One several times. With lobbying, we might assess with a high confidence that additional funding will flow like a light warm maple syrup into Nano One.

It should be noted that the CCMS lists the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) and it has quite a budget:

Budgets 2021 and 2022 include multiple initiatives to help accelerate project development: $1.5 billion for the SIF to support critical minerals projects, with prioritization given to advanced manufacturing, processing, and recycling applications. $40 million to support northern regulatory processes in reviewing and permitting critical minerals projects; and $21.5 million to support the Critical Minerals Centre of Excellence (CMCE) to develop federal policies and programs on critical minerals and to assist project developers in navigating regulatory processes and federal support measures.

Hence, on one side we have funding and below we have tax credits.

A 30% Incentive Tax Credit for Canadian Lithium

Reading over the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy document, it should be noted they are promoting a 30% tax credit for mining of "targeted" critical minerals.

30% Tax Credit for Lithium / Cobalt (OTC:CCMS)

These credits will spur additional investment in mining. More mining = more battery cell production. Hence more EV automobiles. This plays into the technology that Nano One is offering.

Risk

With 24 patents as of Nov 2022 and 47 pending from an IP standpoint the company is sound. Rio Tinto (RIO) bought 4.9% of the company to become a partner. This could be viewed as a validation of the technology. This brings it to financial health. Per the November 2022 IR slide deck, we see the company has C$46 million as of September 30, 2022. The risk is simple. If no one embraces the technology, then Nano could be confined to the small cathode plant. 2,400 tonnes of production is not a tremendous amount but it would keep the lights on.

Conclusion

Nano One has had talks with VW in the past. We know they have two deals with car companies. With all of the money flowing into Canada and the support of the Canadian government, one might venture Nano One will sign additional deals.

Ponder the relationship of the Canadian Minister and how he is in South Korea with Nano One and then talking to the Germans while mentioning Nano One. This is the same Minister that wrote the foreword for the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy pdf. While this article does not prove relationships, we can make educated guesses and with all the capital and projects flowing into Canada (along with government backing), we assess it is likely Nano One will land deals and benefit.

Then factor in VW signing an MOU with the Canadian government. Could Nano be involved? It is possible.

At a mere $276 million USD market cap Nano One might be an undiscovered gem given the potential to sign the likes of VW or other car makers or cathode producers to its patented technology.

Notes:

An interview with CEO of Nano One Dan Blondal. While the 1-hour interview is too long to cover here in its entirety, Mr. Blondal mentions that Korea is looking at ways to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act. It should be noted he just returned from Seoul, Korea.