Robyn Bradbury - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Steve LeClair - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Witkowski - Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

David Manthey - Baird

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Vivek Srivastava - Goldman Sachs

Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America

Asher Sohnen - Citi

Robyn Bradbury

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Robyn Bradbury, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Core & Main. I am joined today by Steve LeClair, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Witkowski, our Chief Financial Officer. Steve will lead today’s call with a business update and an overview of our recent acquisitions. He will then highlight an example of how we help build sustainable water resources for the communities we serve, followed by a discussion on the resilience of our end markets. Mark will then discuss our third quarter financial results and full year outlook followed by a Q&A. We will conclude the call with Steve’s closing remarks.

We issued our fiscal 2022 third quarter earnings press release this morning and posted a presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website. As a reminder, our press release, presentation and the statements made during this call include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. Such risks and uncertainties include the factors set forth in our earnings press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are useful to assess the operating results of our business. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in our earnings press release and in the appendix of our fiscal 2022 third quarter investor presentation.

Thank you for your interest in Core & Main. I will now turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Steve LeClair.

Steve LeClair

Thanks, Robyn. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. If you are following along with our investor presentation, I will begin on Page 5 with a brief business update. I am pleased to report another strong quarter as we continue to build on our momentum, achieving double-digit growth in both net sales and adjusted EBITDA. This marks our eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit net sales growth, with third quarter net sales exceeding our expectations due to healthy end market demand, robust performance across our growth initiatives, and continued price realization. This is an impressive accomplishment considering the 39% sales growth we achieved in the same period last year.

Our teams continue to execute at a high level to grow the business and support our customers, suppliers and communities. We achieved strong volume growth in the third quarter, driven by a combination of end market growth and share gains from the execution of our product, customer and geographic expansion initiatives. Municipal repair and replacement activity was strong. We expect it to remain positive through the end of the year and beyond. Municipalities continue to benefit from healthy budgets, allowing them to invest in improvements to their aging water infrastructure. Additionally, we believe the funding available through the Infrastructure Bill will start to flow to municipalities at some point in 2023.

During the quarter, we saw non-residential construction activity strengthen as suburban communities expand, which increases the demand for our waterworks, storm drainage and fire protection products. Historically, non-residential construction activity has lagged residential housing development by roughly 12 to 18 months. We believe we are currently seeing non-residential construction strengthen due to the growth in residential development we experienced in late 2000 and 2021. We expect continued strength and resilience from both our municipal and non-residential end markets.

Shipments for residential projects were healthy throughout most of the quarter. However, we began comparing against very strong volumes at the end of the quarter, both year-over-year and sequentially. Residential bidding activity varies across the country. Many areas remain positive, but in some areas, project scopes are shrinking in size as developers assess the evolving economic environment and the recent reduction in housing starts. Over the long-term, we believe homebuilders will continue developing lots and that the lack of home supply will continue to drive growth in residential market over a multiyear period.

Supply remains constrained for many of our products. Certain products continue to have long lead times or lead times that are inconsistent which has made it difficult to fully optimize our inventory levels. As the quarter progressed, we began to see product availability and lead times improve for certain products, including PVC pipe. We saw PVC pipe prices stabilize and remained elevated during the quarter, despite the improvement in lead times and availability. We believe the specificity of our products to our industry has provided resilience against price volatility, but we are monitoring closely to assess the impact of improving product availability and slowing demand due to normal fourth quarter seasonality.

As product availability improved and lead times became more predictable for certain products, we began to reduce inventory levels for those products as the quarter progressed. In such cases, we no longer need to carry as much inventory to maintain service levels with our customers. We expect to continue optimizing inventory levels in the fourth quarter and into next year as supply chains improve for other product categories.

On the M&A front, we welcomed four new companies to Core & Main during and subsequent to the quarter, strengthening our product lines, geographic footprint and talent, while highlighting our ability to drive sustainable growth through M&A. We have now surpassed $800 million in combined annualized historical net sales from acquisitions since becoming an independent company in 2017.

Acquisitions are a key source of new talent and expertise and they continue to enhance our competitive position as we grow. Our pipeline remains robust with significant opportunity for continued growth through M&A. We also opened a new location in Fort Collins, Colorado, our second greenfield this year. This new location extends our waterworks product offerings in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming, building in our commitment to make our products and expertise more accessible in every region we serve.

We issued our 2022 environmental, social and governance report in October. At Core & Main, ESG and sustainability is an integral element of our business. We are focused on supporting our nation’s critical water infrastructure needs, while delivering long-term value to our stakeholders. Our approach to ESG is holistic strategy that spans from our vision to our core principles and policies to how we meaningfully engage with our associates, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities. As we continue to make progress toward our ESG priorities, I am pleased to share Core & Main’s accomplishments in our second ESG report, which demonstrates the impact of this important work and the goals we strive to achieve in the coming years.

I will now discuss each of our acquisitions in greater detail on Page 6. Inland Water Works Supply is a single branch full service distributor of water and wastewater products space in Southern California. With a focus on personal service and attention to detail, Inland Water Works has proven itself to be a supplier of choice in its local market for 70 years. This strategic acquisition will allow us to better serve our combined customer base alongside a highly experienced and passionate team.

Trumbull is a distributor of pipes, valves and fittings, storm drainage products and meter products with additional capabilities that will significantly expand our private label offerings. Trumbull operates out of three locations, two of which are distribution facilities and one of which specializes in private label products serving municipal and industrial end markets. Trumbull brand is well-known and trusted throughout the industry for their tools and accessory kits using the maintenance and repair of water infrastructure products and facilities. We will leverage our scale, internal purchasing processes, sourcing network and distribution footprint to grow the Trumbull brand as we expand our product offering into new categories.

Distributors, Inc. is a full-service distributor and fabricator of fire protection products located in Hawaii. Operating out of its facility in Honolulu, Distributors, Inc. provides fire protection contractors with quality products and services for new fire protection systems and the maintenance and repair of existing systems. Our recent acquisition of Pacific Pipe expanded our waterworks product offering in Hawaii for the first time. After more than a year of building our capabilities in this market, we are excited to now offer a complete line of fire protection products through the acquisition of Distributors, Inc.

Linear municipal supply is a full-service distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and meter products operating out of 4 locations across Florida and Georgia. They have spent the last four decades building a reputation as a leading distributor in the Southeast. The depth of knowledge and expertise they bring to us strengthens our position as a leading specialty distributor in the region. This acquisition adds key talent and expands our product offering in an underserved market. Each of these businesses align well with our core M&A strategy, offering expansion in new geographies, access to new product lines and the addition of key talent while adding approximately $115 million of combined annualized net sales.

On Page 7, we highlight an example of how we build sustainable water resources for the communities we serve. The City of Waukesha, Wisconsin needed a new sustainable water solution to continue supplying clean water to its community of 72,000 residents. The area relies primarily on a local sandstone offer for their water, but the water levels in the aquifer were dwindling as time passed due to a growing population. The city formed a specialized task force to address this issue and completed thorough studies to find a sustainable solution that would serve the community’s clean drinking water needs for the long-term. It involved transporting water from Lake Michigan to the City of Waukesha and then transporting the water back after it was used and treated.

Core & Main was selected to help address this infrastructure challenge. Our local experts led training to educate project partners on potential solutions and supplied 26 miles of 30-inch ductile iron pipe, including all the necessary valves, fittings and accessories to build a new pipeline from Lake Michigan to Waukesha. Our product expertise, combined with the lead contractor, provided an all-encompassing approach to developing a complete and environmentally effective water infrastructure solution. We are proud of the work we do to support local communities, whether it be supporting access to clean drinking water, water conservation efforts, solutions to reduce the impacts from droughts and flooding or through the safety provided by our fire protection systems. We believe that our people, products and services make a positive impact to communities.

Now, turning to Page 8, I’d like to spend a few minutes discussing our end markets and the resilient demand for our products and services. We have diversified end market exposure between municipal, non-residential and residential construction markets nationwide. We maintain a balanced mix between new development and repair and replacement projects. Our municipal end market, which makes up roughly 39% of our net sales, consists primarily of repair and replacement projects to existing infrastructure. Municipal repair and replacement demand has exhibited stable growth over the long-term due to the consistent and critical need to replace aged water infrastructure. However, the pace of investment in our nation’s water infrastructure has lagged the need for investment, especially over the last decade and an estimated $2.2 trillion is required for repairs and upgrades over the next 20 years to close the growing water infrastructure gap.

In recent years, access to capital increased water utility rates and necessity of increased municipal investment in water. We expect funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to strengthen investments in municipal water infrastructure in 2023 and beyond. The first tranche of funding has been distributed to the state revolving funds and municipalities are in the process of applying and evaluating whether their projects qualify. Once funds are awarded and allocated, municipalities will begin building them into their fiscal budgets. At that point, we expect they will begin spending these funds on new projects.

Our non-residential end market, which makes up roughly 39% of our net sales, consists of a balanced mix between new development and repair and replacement projects. It includes everything from commercial and industrial development to less cyclical road and bridge rehabilitation projects, which benefits our storm drainage product lines. This market also encompasses most of our fire protection projects, including the installation of fire protection systems and new buildings, along with the retrofit of existing systems to comply with changing regulations or redesigns.

Our residential end market, which makes up roughly 22% of our net sales, consists primarily of the water, sewer and storm drainage products supporting new lot development for residential building sites. Land developers often purchase large tracks of land for development that were not previously connected to utility infrastructure. We supply our products to the underground contractors installing the infrastructure to support the community.

Over the long-term, we believe the lack of developed lots and the undersupply of new homes will continue to drive growth in our residential end market. I am proud of how our team continually executes and want to thank our associates for their dedication and commitment to customer service. I also want to thank our customers and suppliers for their continued partnership. We continue to execute across our key growth strategies, deepening our competitive advantage and building on our foundation of long-term profitable growth.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Witkowski, to discuss our third quarter financial results and full year outlook. Go ahead, Mark.

Mark Witkowski

Thanks, Steve. I will begin on Page 10 with highlights of our third quarter results. We reported net sales of $1.8 billion, an increase of 29% compared with the prior year period. The increase was partly due to price inflation from passing along rising material costs to our customers, mid single-digit volume growth, driven by a combination of end market growth and share gains and approximately 3 percentage points of contribution from acquisitions.

We outperformed our end markets and gained share in the quarter due to our strong execution across our product, customer and geographic expansion initiatives. We continue to experience rising material costs across many of our product lines in the third quarter. As supply chains improve for certain products, we are beginning to see those costs stabilize, most notably in our municipal PVC pipe category. If prices hold steady from where they are today, we expect price contribution to moderate in the fourth quarter, as we anniversary the price increases from a year ago.

Gross profit increased 35% to $500 million in the third quarter and gross profit margin increased 110 basis points to 27.5%. Gross margin was positively impacted by our margin enhancement initiatives, accretive acquisitions, utilization of lower cost inventory, and a favorable mix benefit.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased approximately 23% to $231 million in the third quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel expenses, which was driven by higher incentive compensation costs from higher sales and profitability. In addition, distribution and facility costs increased due to higher volume and inflation. SG&A as a percent of net sales improved 70 basis points to 12.7%. The improvement was due to our ability to leverage our fixed cost on the increase in net sales.

Interest expense in the third quarter was $16 million compared with $12 million in the prior year. The increase was due to our borrowings on the senior ABL credit facility and an increase in interest rates on the unhedged portion of our short-term – our senior term loan. Our effective tax rate in the third quarter was 18.3% compared with 18.6% in the prior year. The reduction reflects certain fixed tax expenses and permanent differences decreasing as a percentage of pre-tax income, partially offset by a higher percentage of income attributable to taxable entities due to the secondary offerings that were completed in January and September of 2022.

During the third quarter, a secondary public offering of 11 million shares of Class A common stock was completed, our largest current shareholder, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. We did not issue any new shares in the offering and we did not receive any proceeds from the sale. Following the offering, CD&R affiliates ownership in Core & Main decreased to roughly 65%.

We recorded adjusted net income in the third quarter of $165 million compared with $105 million in the prior year. The improvement was due to our strong sales growth, gross margin improvement and SG&A cost leverage partially offset by higher interest expense and an increase in income taxes. In preparing adjusted net income, we exclude the effects of non-controlling interest as we evaluate and manage the business as a whole.

Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 46% to $275 million compared with $189 million in the prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA margin improved 160 basis points to 15.1% due to our strong net sales growth, gross margin improvement and leveraging our cost structure and the increase in net sales.

Now, I’d like to provide a brief update on cash flow and balance sheet on Page 11. Net cash generated from operating activities during the quarter was $154 million, an improvement of $121 million compared with the prior year period. The improvement was primarily due to higher profitability and actions we took to optimize inventory, partially offset by higher cash taxes. We expect to generate stronger operating cash flow in the fourth quarter from normal seasonal working capital unwind in addition to our inventory optimization efforts if our supply chains continue to improve.

Net debt at the end of the quarter was nearly $1.6 billion. The decrease in net debt from last quarter reflects a $52 million reduction in borrowings under our senior ABL credit facility. Net debt leverage at the end of the quarter was 1.7x, a 1.1x improvement from the prior year period due to an increase in adjusted EBITDA. At the end of the quarter, we had over $1.1 billion of liquidity consisting of excess availability under our ABL credit facility.

Turning to Page 12, we highlight our capital allocation priorities. Over the long-term, we envision maintaining a balance sheet with significant available liquidity and a net debt leverage target of 2x to 3x. Historically, we have had generated significant levels of cash flow from operations and we have been able to make continued investments in organic growth and operational initiatives as well as acquisitions, while simultaneously deleveraging our balance sheet. We expect to keep organic and inorganic growth as our top priorities for deploying cash. In addition to these opportunities, we expect to continuously evaluate our capital deployment opportunities, including returning value to shareholders through share repurchases. While share repurchase programs are often utilized in such situations, our current float is modest relative to our market capitalization and open market purchases would likely not be our initial path. Considering that CD&R is our current largest shareholder and is likely to monetize its ownership position over time, it may make sense to consider a repurchase directly from them from time to time, which maybe directly negotiated or in conjunction with concurrent secondary share sales to the market.

I will wrap up on Page 13 with a discussion of our outlook for the rest of the year. We have sustained great momentum through our summer and fall selling seasons, delivering impressive results despite the strong prior year growth we are comparing against. Demand indicators remain positive for our municipal and non-residential end markets and our customers remain busy with strong backlogs.

Municipal repair and replacement activity, which makes up roughly 39% of our net sales, continues to grow. This market has proven to be more durable than new construction and we expect it to remain positive in the fourth quarter. We are seeing an acceleration of non-residential construction activity as suburban communities expand, which increases the demand for many of our products. Non-residential bidding activity and backlogs are both positive and we expect demand to remain positive through the end of the year.

As Steve indicated earlier, we are beginning to comp against strong residential volumes in the fourth quarter of last year and single-family housing starts have continued to weaken in recent months. We are gauging the health of residential market by assessing our bidding activity and by having discussions with our customers and field teams. Based on these factors, we are expecting pressure in the residential market during the fourth quarter. Despite the potential for near-term pressure, we remain positive over the long-term, believing that homebuilders will continue developing lots and the lack of available home supply and developed lots will continue to drive growth in this market. As a reminder, residential lot development makes up roughly 22% of our net sales.

In total, we expect our end markets to provide a solid foundation for us to continue driving above-market growth from the execution of our product, customer and geographic expansion initiatives, while delivering tremendous value to our customers. As a result of strong demand and continued supply chain challenges for many of our products, we have experienced a better pricing environment for longer than anticipated. This has resulted in elevated prices through the third quarter, which we expect to persist through the remainder of the year, though price contribution will be sequentially lower as we anniversary the price increases from a year ago.

If supply chains continue to improve and demand softens, it is possible we could start to see the cost of certain products come down in 2023. However, based on our current demand and supplier indications, we expect cost increases to continue for many product lines and we will work to pass them on accordingly. Potential inflation in these product categories, are likely to offset a portion of the potential future deflation on certain commodity-based products. With respect to gross margin, we delivered another strong result in the quarter, some of which was driven by a mix benefit that is likely temporary. We could see a sequential margin rate decline in the fourth quarter as our inventory cost catch up with market prices and mix returns to normal.

Given the continued benefits from our inventory investments, the favorable pricing environment and our recent mix benefit, we now estimate that roughly 100 to 150 basis points of our year-to-date gross margins maybe temporary in nature and could reset once supply chains and costs fully normalize. However, we expect continued margin enhancement from our gross margin initiatives, including private label and synergies from accretive acquisitions which would help offset this potential reset and gross margin rate.

Taken altogether, we are raising our expectations for fiscal ‘22 net sales growth to be in the range of 31% to 33% and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $910 million to $930 million. Consistent with the expectations we have shared since the beginning of the year, we anticipate normal fourth quarter seasonality this year. We had 50% net sales growth in the fourth quarter last year, which included a longer selling season due to unusually moderate weather.

Regarding operating cash flow, we saw steady improvement in the third quarter and we anticipate stronger operating cash flow in the fourth quarter from normal seasonal working capital unwind in addition to our inventory optimization efforts. We expect to end the year with 40% to 45% operating cash flow conversion from adjusted EBITDA.

In closing, we have a resilient business model and a leadership team capable of quickly adjusting to changes in the market. We are strategically positioned with multiple paths of sustainable growth and we remain focused on executing at a high level and delivering value to our customers, suppliers, communities and shareholders.

At this time, I'd like to open it up for questions.

Matthew Bouley

Hey, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the results. I wanted to ask a question on – you mentioned in the prepared remarks around pricing kind of commodities versus some of your other product lines. I think I heard you say that you are expecting cost increases for many product lines and that could offset commodity-based deflation in other categories. I am just curious if you can kind of expand on both of those? I know you mentioned a lot around PVC, but just kind of any specifics around what level of commodity deflation we could expect into the new year and then where are you seeing those kind of offsetting product line increases? Thank you.

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

Matthew Bouley

Matthew Bouley

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

Matthew Bouley

Matthew Bouley

Steve LeClair

Thank you.

David Manthey

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. First question probably for Mark. A lot of distributors these days are flagging elevated variable comp expenses in the inflationary environment. Could you talk to us in dollar terms, approximately by how much is your variable comp elevated relative to what you would consider normal right now?

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

David Manthey

David Manthey

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

David Manthey

David Manthey

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

David Manthey

David Manthey

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Kathryn Thompson

Hi, thank you for taking my questions today. Just – the first one is just a cleanup from your guidance question or your guidance from today, and I appreciate all the color you’ve given. But what is embedded in terms of volume assumptions going for Q4? And then as you look into either the balance of calendar ‘23 or for the next fiscal year, what are your high-level expectations of that balanced contribution price versus volume?

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

On the non-resi side, we have seen strong construction activity and that should continue to benefit us and certainly is a lagging end market relative to resi. So I do expect non-residential be a positive contributor, but that’s an area we are watching pretty closely. And then from a municipal standpoint, that’s been very steady and we would expect that to continue. So as you kind of take those together, I think that sets us up again pretty strong foundation as we go into 2023 from a volume standpoint. And I’d say, beyond the market, we do expect to continue to grow in excess of the market by 200 to 300 basis points. And that’s really a result of the – our organic growth initiatives that we continue to deliver on. And then the acquisitions for another 100 to 400 basis points similar to our historical results that we’ve seen there.

Kathryn Thompson

Kathryn Thompson

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Kathryn Thompson

Kathryn Thompson

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Kathryn Thompson

Kathryn Thompson

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Mike Dahl

Mike Dahl

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Mike Dahl

Mike Dahl

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

Mike Dahl

Mike Dahl

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

Keith Hughes

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Keith Hughes

Keith Hughes

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Keith Hughes

Keith Hughes

Steve LeClair

Yes.

Vivek Srivastava

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Vivek Srivastava

Vivek Srivastava

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

Vivek Srivastava

Vivek Srivastava

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

Patrick Baumann

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

Patrick Baumann

Patrick Baumann

Mark Witkowski

Mark Witkowski

Patrick Baumann

Patrick Baumann

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

David Ridley-Lane

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

David Ridley-Lane

David Ridley-Lane

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

David Ridley-Lane

David Ridley-Lane

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Asher Sohnen

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Asher Sohnen

Asher Sohnen

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Asher Sohnen

Asher Sohnen

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Steve LeClair

Well, thank you all again for joining us today and your interest in Core & Main. We are very proud of our third quarter performance and our ability to drive profitable growth and operating cash flow. We are confident that our underlying demand trends and impending investment in the U.S. water infrastructure paired with our robust M&A pipeline and key growth initiatives will position us to achieve sustainable growth for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. Thank you for your interest in Core & Main. Operator that concludes our call.

