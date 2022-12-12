Barry Winiker/Stockbyte via Getty Images

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) provides an attractive 10% distribution yield. However, if investors look a little deeper, they will notice that the fund has not been earning its distribution, as it only generates an average annual total return of 4.3% from 2012 to 2021 versus a 9%+ distribution yield. Instead, investors have been paid back a portion of their own principal in the monthly distribution. Over the long run, this is unsustainable.

Fund Overview

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that aims to provide a high level of current income. The fund has approximately $150 million in assets.

Strategy

The EVG achieves its investment objective of high current income by investing at least 25% of net assets in each of the three main investment strategies: 1) senior, secured floating rate loans to non-investment grade corporates and other business entities; 2) foreign currency bank deposits, debt obligations of foreign governments and foreign currency denominated corporate debt; and 3) mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies.

The fund may also invest in high-yield corporate bonds commonly referred to as "junk" bonds as part of the senior, secured loan strategy and may employ leverage to enhance returns.

Portfolio Holdings

As of September 30, 2022, the EVG fund had 30% of net assets invested in domestic senior loans, 26% invested in MBS, 11% invested in collateralized loan obligations ("CLO"), 10% in foreign obligations, 8% in high yield bonds, and 8% in commercial MBS (Figure 1). The fund has a leverage-adjusted duration of 1.8 years.

Figure 1 - EVG asset mix (EVG Q3/2022 factsheet)

Returns

Returns for the EVG fund have been mediocre. As of November 30, 2022, the EVG fund has 1/3/5/10 Yr average annual total returns of -8.5%, -1.2%, 0.8%, and 2.6% respectively (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - EVG returns (eatonvance.com)

Even if we ignore the especially poor 2022 performance, we can see the EVG fund only generated an average annual total return of 4.3% from 2012 to 2021 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - EVG annual returns (eatonvance.com)

Distribution & Yield

Like many closed-end funds, the main attraction of the EVG fund is its high distribution yield, with a trailing 12-month distribution of $1.17/share or 10.9% yield on market price (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - EVG distribution (Seeking Alpha)

EVG's distribution is paid monthly and is variable. The latest monthly distribution amount of $0.0896 / share was announced on December 1, 2022 (payable on December 30), and annualizes to a 10.0% yield on NAV.

EVG Fails To Earn Its Distribution

To Eaton Vance's credit, they have posted a document 'demystifying' return of capital ("ROC") distributions. CEF investors are encouraged to read this document in full. In the document, Eaton Vance tries to dispel the misconception that ROC is somehow less legitimate. They write:

A common misconception about return of capital distributions is that they are somehow less legitimate, or less valuable, than other fund distributions. In this thinking, dividends and capital gains distributions are based on fund returns, and therefore earned, while return of capital distributions are not based on fund returns, and therefore unearned. A key distinction that may elude those who take this view is the difference between return of principal (economic concept) and return of capital (tax concept). While they sound like the same thing, they are not.

I wholeheartedly agree with what Eaton Vance wrote and have added the term 'return of principal' to my vocabulary. It neatly summarizes the economic concept I have been writing ad nauseam about on various funds like the BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) and the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX).

As these fund do not earn their distributions, they must fund their high distribution yields through 'return of principal'.

The best measure of whether a fund has earned its distributions is the change in its NAV net of distributions. Regardless of how distributions are characterized, if a fund's NAV increases, the fund earned its distribution. If not, the fund did not earn its distribution - the economic concept of return of principal.

Unfortunately for the EVG fund, it has not earned its distribution, with the fund's NAV declining by almost 40% in the past decade as it only earns a 4.3% average annual returns (from 2012 to 2021) but pays out a 9%+ distribution yield (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - EVG's NAV has shrunk by almost 40% in the past decade (cefconnect.com)

As the NAV shrinks, there are less assets to earn income to pay future distributions, creating a negative spiral.

Fees

EVG charges a 1.63% total expense ratio (Figure 6). This expense ratio appears high relative to the 10-year average annual total return of 4.3%.

Figure 6 - EVG fees (eatonvance.com)

Conclusion

The EVG provides an attractive 10% distribution yield from its investments in senior secured loans, foreign debt, and mortgage-backed securities. However, the mediocre long-term average annual return and shrinking NAV suggest the EVG fund has not been earning its distributions. Instead, investors have been paid back a portion of their own principal in the distribution yield.