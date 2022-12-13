Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Here at the Lab, we are particularly delighted with our analysis on Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF). This year, we have already covered the company four times with many updates in its single investments (Ferrari, CNH, and Stellantis are all covered by the Mare Evidence Lab team). In our last publication, our conclusive paragraph was related to the company's valuation. We emphasised how:

Exor is still worth 40% less than the sum of its jewels and we believe that this discount is not justified, Exor portfolio is safer and more resilient than in the past. Speaking of numbers, the NAV discount is above Exor's historical average (25% versus 40%); however, we continue to apply a 20% discount, reaffirming our target price at €96 per share.

Source: Supportive Track Record

Starting with our conclusive remarks, today we provided the latest company news thanks to a recent Capital Market Day release and a follow-up note on how Mare Evidence Lab sees a likely future reduction in Exor NAV discount.

At Exor's Analyst Day, the company discussed that it's ready to invest €6.5 billion. About €5 billion will be allocated to new acquisitions, one of which will be a large cap. The remaining €1.5 billion will be entrusted to the managers of Lingotto, the new asset management company, and Exor Venture, the venture capital arm of the holding company. The holding company's new asset management company is itself divided into two branches. A hedge fund with a NAV (net asset value) of €1.7 billion, managed by Matteo Scolari and dedicated to investments in listed companies, and a fund specialized in private markets led by Nikhil Srinivasan. Lingotto will receive about €1.1 billion from Exor and a similar sum from Covéa, the French reinsurer, to which Exor recently sold Partner Re for €9 billion. However, the asset manager will also be open to contributions from other external investors.

Exor Firepower (Exor Analyst Day Presentation)

At the same time, Exor will continue investing in startups, one of John Elkann's favorite sectors. The venture capital arm of the holding company already has around 70 investments for a total of around €500 million but intends to increase the pace in the coming years. Elkann specified that the annual availability of Exor Ventures will rise from €100 to €150 million and that the Italian innovation ecosystem will be among the main beneficiaries.

Where will Exor look for the next company? Health, luxury, and technology are the company's favorite hunting grounds, which also does not rule out seizing opportunities in other sectors. In recent years, the company's CEO recalled that the companies operating in the three markets identified have enjoyed high evaluations, sometimes unjustified with respect to their fundamentals. The recent stock market correction has generated opportunities above all on listed markets, where Exor is focusing its attention.

As for the large companies already in the portfolio, Exor limited itself to highlighting their excellent results and guaranteeing support for their transformation plans. At the request of the analysts, a brief analysis was dedicated to CNH Industrial. Confirming what was written on this site, Suzanne Heywood, general manager of Exor, revealed that the tractor group is weighing the pros and cons of the dual listing in Milan and New York. Here at the Lab, we already covered this topic in CNH's latest publication.

Our take on NAV and Conclusion

During the summer, Exor moved its listing headquarters from Milan to Amsterdam. From Monday 19th December, the company will enter the AEX, the index of securities with the largest capitalization of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Following the periodic review of the indices, the holding company of the Agnelli-Elkann family takes the place of Just Eat Takeaway. Exor will also enter the AEX ESG index in place of a historic Dutch bank, ABN Amro. The AEX comprises the 25 largest listed companies in the Netherlands by free-float market capitalization and includes firms such as consumer goods giant Unilever as well as brewer Heineken. We believe that the transition to the two Euronext Amsterdam indices will help to increase the liquidity of the stock and indirectly could help reduce the discount on the NAV, which still remains at 40%. The recent presentation to investors did not highlight particular catalysts at an operational level that could significantly affect the discount in the short term. However, as already mentioned, the NAV discount is around 40% compared to an average of 26% since 2013. Thanks to a positive track record, a solid financial structure, and the high firepower of €6.5 billion, we reaffirm our target price at €96 per share.