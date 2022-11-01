PashaIgnatov

The precious metals trading on the U.S. futures exchange includes gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Gold and silver trade on the CME’s COMEX division, while platinum and palladium futures are on the CME’s NYMEX division. Each metal has distinctive qualities. Gold and silver are financial and industrial assets. Gold is a highly efficient conductor which can carry tiny currents and remain corrosion free. Connectors, switch and relay contacts, soldered joints, connecting wires, and connection strips require gold. Gold also is a primary ingredient in jewelry, as fabricated demand accounts for a significant percentage of annual production.

Meanwhile, gold is a reserve asset held by central banks, governments, and monetary authorities worldwide. In Q3 2022, the official sector purchased a record 399 metric tons, adding to reserves and further validating gold’s role as a reserve asset, hard currency, and money. Gold is the leading precious metal.

Silver also is a hybrid metal with applications in electronics, solar panels, electrical switches, chemical-producing catalysts, and other industrial uses. Nearly every computer, mobile phone, automobile, and appliance contains silver. While silver’s role in the global financial system has declined, it remains the second-leading precious metal and a favorite of trend-following speculators who embrace silver because of its penchant for volatility. Silver tends to outperform gold on a percentage basis on the upside and underperforms when prices decline.

Platinum and palladium are industrial precious metals with applications in automobile catalytic converters, electrodes in medical equipment, and fine jewelry. Platinum also is necessary for dentistry in the form of surgical instruments and electrical contacts and the production of strong, permanent magnets. Mining for platinum group metals is primarily in South Africa and Russia. In Russia, the PGMs are a byproduct of nickel output in the Norilsk region of Siberia.

The Aberdeen Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) holds a portfolio of the four most liquid precious metals, with over 57% exposure to gold.

Precious metals have outperformed stocks in 2022

The most diversified U.S. stock market index, the S&P 500, closed at 4,766.18 on Dec. 31, 2021.

The chart highlights at 3,995.49 on Dec. 13, 2022. The top stock market index was 16.2% lower in 2022.

Precious metals have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022:

At the $1,812 level on Dec. 13, nearby COMEX gold futures were only 0.85% lower than the $1,827.50 December 31, 2021, closing price.

At $23.735 on the same day, nearby COMEX silver futures were 1.74% higher than the end of 2021 $23.328 per ounce closing level.

Nearby NYMEX platinum futures at $1,021 on Dec. 1 were 5.87% higher than the $964.40 2021 closing price.

NYMEX palladium was 0.32% higher than the Dec. 31, 2021, $1,908.10 closing level at $1,914.30 per ounce on Dec. 13, 2022.

Protecting capital has been critical in 2022, and precious metals have done a far better job than stocks, bonds, and many other assets.

Inflation supports higher precious metals prices

The most recent producer and consumer price index data shows that inflation remains an ongoing danger that erodes money’s purchasing power.

November 2022 PPI came in hotter-than-expected at 0.3% for the month and 7.4% from the same time in 2021. The consensus estimates were for a 0.2% monthly gain.

November 2022 CPI came in cooler-than-expected at 0.1% for the month at 7.1% from a year ago. The market had expected a 0.3% and 7.3% increase. Core CPI rose 0.3% and 6.0%, respectively, compared to estimates of 0.3% and 6.1%.

Precious metals prices rose on Dec. 13 in the wake of the November CPI data. February gold futures were up nearly $30 per ounce, while March silver rose almost 50 cents. January platinum gained $30.90, and March palladium was $52.60 per ounce higher.

While inflation fell, the rate remains above the current 3.75% to 4.00% Fed Funds Rate. Even if the Fed hikes by 50 basis points on Dec. 14, pushing the upper end of the band to 4.50%, short-term rates remain negative, given the current inflation rate.

Rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar have weighed on prices to an extent

Over the past few months, a hawkish Fed began increasing interest rates from the zero percent level in March 2022 via Fed Fund Rate increases and quantitative tightening. The rate hikes curb the market’s enthusiasm for precious metals. Gold dropped from a record high at over $2,070 per ounce in March. Silver corrected from over $27, platinum fell from a 2022 high of above $1,150, and palladium plunged from a record $3,380.50 peak.

Higher U.S. interest rates pushed the U.S. dollar, the world’s reserve currency and benchmark for precious metals pricing, to a multi-decade high.

The chart shows the U.S. dollar index rose to its highest level since 2002 when it traded to 114.745 in September when gold, silver, and platinum reached respective 2021 lows. Typically, a strong dollar and rising interest rates weigh on precious metals prices because they increase the cost of carrying long positions, and fixed-income assets offer attractive returns. While the metals prices declined, they found bottoms as 2022 is no ordinary year.

Inflation and geopolitics support precious metals

Inflation is an insidious economic beast that erodes fiat currencies’ purchasing power. While the hawkish Fed has pushed rates higher, real interest rates remain negative even after the recent decline in the consumer price index.

Aside from rates and currency differentials, fear drives precious metals prices. The war in Ukraine, political divisions in the U.S., and geopolitical bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers have increased the fear factor in 2022. The world emerged from the 2020/2021 global pandemic that claimed millions of lives and caused central banks and governments to unleash unprecedented liquidity and stimulus that planted the inflationary seeds. However, 2022 began with a handshake between Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin that led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the first major European war since WW II. In December 2022, the conflict continued to rage.

Russia’s invasion increased fears that China would force reunification upon Taiwan. The geopolitical bifurcation between the world’s nuclear powers has significantly impacted and increased the potential for a third World War.

Meanwhile, sanctions on Russia and Russian retaliation have caused energy prices to soar. While oil, gas, and coal prices have declined from the 2022 highs, they remain at multi-year highs in late 2022. Moreover, the war in Ukraine has turned Europe’s breadbasket and the critical Black Sea Ports, a crucial logistical hub, into battle zones. Russian retaliation has impeded the flow of food, energy, and related products like essential fertilizers to “unfriendly” countries supporting Ukraine.

While the Fed can address the economy’s demand side issues, the impact of geopolitical conflicts is beyond the central bank’s pay grade. Higher interest rates are no solution for inflation from supply-side economic problems caused by war and geopolitical bifurcation.

A golden year on the horizon for the GLTR ETF

We head into 2023 with geopolitical uncertainty at the highest level in decades. A tight U.S. job market continues to push wages higher, even though the Fed Rate hikes attempt to cool off the economy. While the odds of a recession will rise with the Fed Funds Rate and quantitative easing, the job market and geopolitical landscape could continue to support inflation, resulting in stagflation. This economic condition is a dilemma for central banks as recession and inflation require opposing monetary policy paths.

While inflation erodes the fiat currency’s purchasing power and recession causes GDP declines, the world’s oldest means of exchange, precious metals, have the potential to continue to outperform markets across all asset classes. Central banks and governments do not talk much about their gold holdings, but actions speak louder than words. The World Gold Council reported that in Q3 2022, “Central banks continued to accumulate gold, with purchases estimates at a quarterly record of nearly 400 metric tons.” The world’s government continues to validate gold’s role in the worldwide financial system. Gold is the leader of the precious metals that trade on the CME’s COMEX and NYMEX divisions, and silver, platinum, and palladium prices are likely to follow the yellow metal. Moreover, Russia is a leading platinum and palladium-producing country, and the war in Ukraine and geopolitical bifurcation could limit supplies over the coming years.

The most direct route for a risk position in precious metals is via the international market for bars, ingots, and coins. The futures arena provides an alternative as COMEX and NYMEX futures have delivery mechanisms, forcing price convergence with physical prices during delivery periods. There are many options for investors looking for exposure to precious metals, including precious-metal-specific ETF and ETN products and mining shares. The Aberdeen Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) owns a portfolio of physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium:

At $89.39 per share on Dec. 13, GLTR had $965.16 million in assets under management. The ETF trades an average of 59,687 shares daily and charges a 0.60% expense ratio. Gold and silver are the most liquid precious metals, and GLTR holds over 83% of its assets in the two metals.

The chart shows at $89.35 per share on Dec. 13, GLTR was only 0.11% lower than the $89.45 closing price on Dec. 31, 2021. GLTR has outperformed most assets in 2022, and I expect that to continue in 2023.

In the current environment, preserving capital is critical for investors and traders. Precious metals have done an excellent job in 2022, and the landscape for 2023 supports continued outperformance. Precious metals have held up well, considering the moves in bonds, stocks, and currency markets in 2022, which is a sign of underlying strength in the metals that are stores of value.