JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) is a specialty retailer that we have liked and traded in the past, both long and short, since it became public in 2021. However, it has been a horrible market and a horrible few quarters for most retail stocks. Fundamentally, JOANN faces a lot of headwinds that it is trying to work through.

Although this is a retailer, it was really one of the companies that strongly benefitted from "staying at home" during COVID-19. This is because they are a company focusing on sewing and fabric supplies within the arts and crafts category. Lately, they are trying to shift more into the crafting side of things, as the "avoid going out at all costs due to COVID" paranoia has now passed. People are not staying at home. The company rode a wave of growth during the pandemic, but that growth path has turned into one of decline. As a stock, it is still searching for a bottom, but it will not be able to find a bottom until there is a real shift in the fundamental deterioration that can put the company back on a path to growth.

We think this stock could actually be a fantastic long idea, when things stabilize, but as of now, like others in the specialty retail space, it is those who are best managing their inventory, using tactical promotion, and watching costs that are doing well in this environment. Inflation has been a killer on JOAN. Rising input costs coupled with a consumer whose dollar does not go as far has been a headwind. Another factor working against this stock is a high rate of short interest, over 20% at last check. While that can set the stock up for a nice squeeze, this is without a question adding to the pressure on the stock, since the news has not been positive enough to spark buying pressure and/or short covering. In this column, we check in on the struggling retailer and discuss the just-reported earnings.

Performance discussion

So JOANN, unfortunately, has been a loser the last few months, and we think momentum to the downside is likely to continue in this tough macro environment. We think that today's CPI inflation report showing some disinflation is a positive, but the just reported earnings reflect ongoing pressure. The company missed consensus estimates on the top and bottom line. Earnings were significantly lower than expected overall.

The topline revenue figure in the Q3 report showed declines from last year. It has been a struggle for many in the retail space this year as inflation has run rampant, and this impact of inflation was noted by management in the press release:

...it's clear that consumers are increasingly pressured by inflation and are being more selective with their purchases in the current holiday season, prioritizing household essentials over many discretionary activities.

It is our belief that based on the trends we are seeing for the company, the stock suffers through the holiday shopping season. This statement was a clear indication that they are seeing a weakness in sales this holiday season. That is not good, especially after a Q3 where sales fell from a year ago. Sales came in at $562.8 million and dropped 7.9%. Total comparable sales are a key indicator we watch for retailers, and those fell off 8.0% compared to last year and were down 1.1% from the comparable 2020 quarter.

Profit, of course, matters to investors. Gross profit fell as well, and dropped off more than sales did on a percentage basis. Gross profit was $281.0 million, falling 11.9% from a year ago. Gross margin was also crimped as these came in at 49.9% on a GAAP basis, a decrease of 230 basis points from last year. Making adjustments for some freight-related issues, adjusted gross margin of 53.2% decreased by 80 basis points versus last year.

Now here is what is unacceptable. You have falling sales. You have a gross profit issue, and yet you inexplicably see selling and administrative costs rise 4.4%. This is not good. There were higher stock-based compensation expenses (we despise these), some higher costs to open and close stores, and perhaps one good thing here is costs associated with the new distribution center they opened. The company saw adjusted EBITDA fall to $40.2 million from $72.6 million a year ago, while EPS was a loss of $0.43. It was not pretty.

Now, look. The company is not going bankrupt, at least not yet. Yes, trends are poor. Sales are down. Inflation is a killer, but this is a company with a market cap that is not even one-third of this quarter's sales. That may be a bit overdone, frankly, especially as the company is taking measures to save money now, which we view as bullish, frankly.

What are they doing to right the ship? First, the dividend is now on pause, and that means dividend investors are abandoning ship here. That creates selling pressure. There is a ton of tax loss harvesting too, adding pressure. But it may soon reverse, because management is taking steps to optimize JOANN's cost structure while continuing to drive multiple growth strategies. Management forecasts their actions will result in $200 million of annualized cost savings over the next 18 months. That is welcomed.

Inventory is actually not too bad of an issue here, as inventory is about flat from a year ago. However, cash and equivalents is just $27.5 million, while long-term debt is $1.06 billion. Interest expenses are up now, and were $18 million in the quarter. There is a lot of debt here. That is a major issue, especially with a weighted interest rate of 6.41%. Folks, we are at a 6.6X leverage ratio looking at debt to credit facility adjusted EBITDA. This is not one to touch until things improve.

Take home

There is a lot of debt here. JOANN Inc.'s performance is falling, badly. Cash flow has weakened. They have paused the dividend and are undergoing a big move to save money through cost savings, which is bullish. They continue to open stores carefully, but any meaningful impact to EBITDA is several quarters away. The company is also fighting for sales, which are falling, and so is being more promotional, and that is hurting margins.

There is just too much going wrong here, that buying JOANN Inc. here is a gamble. It is best to wait to see if management's actions can right the ship. You may be able to execute some quick swing trades, but as far as investing is concerned, this is a very uphill battle.