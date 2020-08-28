JacobH/iStock via Getty Images

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all references to dollars ($) are to the Canadian currency

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) is a junior Canadian developer focused on building its Matawinie Graphite mine in the province of Quebec. The project will also see the simultaneous construction of a graphite conversion facility that will produce battery anode material. This past August, the company filed a feasibility study and is about ready to begin construction on both facilities.

But while the NPV and IRR look promising, NMG recently issued convertible debt to shore up its balance sheet. The cash that it received is well short of what is needed to complete construction of the project and may only carry the company another year. This added layer of leverage complicates NMG’s capital structure and creates questions about its future financing options; the fact that management previously exchanged debt for perpetual royalty payments also serves to reinforce those questions. This article will discuss NMG’s development and its financing.

The Graphite Market

While graphite has many uses, what interests investors most is probably its use in batteries for electric vehicles and utility-scale power storage. Growth in these industries continues to drive battery metal demand to new heights, and that’s a trend that looks set to last for decades to come. In fact, some forecasts predict that later this decade the graphite deficit will be greater than the deficit for either lithium or nickel.

NMG believes that once its project is operational, it will provide investors with several distinct advantages aside from obvious exposure to changes in the price of graphite. Matawinie is the only major North American graphite discovery since 2001, and it was luckily discovered in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec.

Once complete, NMG says that Matawinie will be the largest graphite mine in the “Western World”. And what they mean by that is that the mine will be the largest outside of China. As can be seen in the graph below, China currently has a dominant position in the production of mined graphite and it has a complete monopoly in the refining of spherical graphite, the type of graphite that NMG hopes to eventually produce. NMG’s operations will reduce China’s advantage in the production of mined graphite and break its monopoly in the refining of spherical graphite.

Given the current geopolitical climate, this factor can be very advantageous for Nouveau Monde, especially when it comes to raising capital. However, the company has not yet been able to leverage its status as an emerging North American-based graphite miner to extract serious amounts of government financing.

Company Backgrounder

NMG has a property in Northern Quebec which it may develop in the distant future, but the company’s current focus is on the aforementioned two-part project made up of the Matawinie mine and a battery material plant. The mine’s property, which measures 8,266 hectares, has a resource size of 130.3 Mt graded at 4.26% while the reserve is 61.7 Mt at 4.23%. After production gets started and is fully ramped up, Matawinie could produce 103 ktpa of high-purity flake concentrate over the next 25 years. But the large resource size provides a lot of room for expansion.

The battery material plant will be located in the nearby town of Bécancour which lies on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River, giving Nouveau Monde access to a port. The facility will take in 64 ktpa of graphite concentrate and output 43 ktpa of anode material and other specialty products. The balance of Matawinie’s concentrate output will be sold on the open market.

The integrated project has an after-tax NPV8 of $1.6 billion and an after-tax IRR of 21%. The project will have an annual Opex cost of $195 million and CapEx is estimated to come in at $1.4 billion.

Since 2017, NMG has been “de-risking” the project through the construction of a demonstration facility capable of producing 2 ktpa of anode material. The timeline is somewhat vague, but the exhibit below seems to indicate that construction of the project should be completed within the next 2-3 years and production should be fully ramped by Q4 of 2025.

Capital Structure

In June of this year, NMG put out a press release in which it discussed having received formal Expressions of Interest from Canadian and German Export Credit Agencies that would potentially provide it with up to 70% of the total funding needed for the construction of both the mine and processing facility. It stated that the, “medium-term project finance is expected to deliver a significantly lower cost of capital than traditional financing structures.” Needless to say, this would be a tremendous advantage for the company and would greatly reduce the need for potentially dilutive equity issuances and debt offerings. Unfortunately, not much else has been heard about agency funding since the press release was issued six months ago.

Dilutive offerings are an issue of which potential shareholders should be cognizant. That’s because while NMG has been “derisking” at the operational level, it has simultaneously been increasing the risk inherent in its capital structure. Like almost all pre-production junior miners, NMG is frequently low on cash. This is not a problem in and of itself as by definition pre-production miners produce no revenue but have numerous expenses. But it does force potential investors to keep a close eye on how the company finances its development.

In August of 2020, NMG announced it had entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Pallinghurst Graphite Limited, one of the company’s major shareholders. In essence, the deal will require NMG to pay Pallinghurst a royalty equal to 3% of Matawinie’s revenue in perpetuity. NMG does have the right to buy-back a third of the royalty for about $1.3 million, but that right will expire on August 28, 2023 and management has so far signaled no intention of exercising that option.

The royalty was entered into in exchange for the cancellation of about $5 million of debt; however, that same deal also saw NMG receive $15 million from Pallinghurst in exchange for a secured convertible bond. That bond would later be converted to equity.

At the end of last quarter, NMG had $14 million of cash on its balance sheet, but it has since closed a US$50 million private placement with a group of three lenders which is comprised of Pallinghurt; the Japanese company Mitsui & Co., Ltd.; and the Canadian investment fund Investissement Québec. The deal increased NMG’s overall debt level to over $69 million.

The deal will see NMG issue convertible notes that will mature in 3 years and carry an interest rate of just under 8% (the SOFR rate plus 4%). NMG will be able to choose whether to make interest payments in either cash or shares, and the lenders will have the option to convert the notes into common shares and warrants. The warrants would have a US$5.70 strike price and would expire 24 months after being issued.

This is where the added risk comes into play. Given the capital that NMG will require to construct its integrated project, there is a possibility that it may not have the cash on hand to pay-off the convertible notes when they become due. That means that if the note holders were to indicate that they wished to be repaid in cash instead of stock when the debt matures, NMG may have to resort to offering another royalty deal in exchange for debt forgiveness. To the best of my knowledge, neither NMG nor any of the convertible note holders have discussed this as a possible option, but given the precedent set by the previous royalty deal it is a possibility that cannot be fully discarded. Needless to say, such a deal would not be advantageous to the long-term value of NMG’s stock.

Takeaway

Dilutive equity financing is usually part of the game when it comes to investing in pre-production resource companies, but I view the greater use of debt coupled with royalty deals as making the stock a riskier proposition. NMG set a precedent when it used future graphite revenues to extinguish a debt principal repayment. That has created an additional risk which shareholders who are not connected to the company must take into consideration. I believe that this added level of risk will weigh on the stock, and make any meaningful price rallies that much more difficult. For those reasons I rate this stock a sell.