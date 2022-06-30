Khosrork

Over much of this year, the biggest problem facing many people in the United States has been the incredibly high inflation rate. As this inflation has been largely centered around necessities such as food and energy, it has been especially crippling for those of limited means. In fact, nine million people aged 26 to 41 were forced to move in with their parents this year because inflation pushed their rents up well past half of their income. Many of those that did not have that option have taken on second jobs or sought out other things to do in order to earn the extra money needed to keep the bills paid and their families fed.

Fortunately, as investors, we have other options that we can utilize in order to get the extra money that we need to support ourselves. One of the best of these methods is to purchase shares of a closed-end fund ("CEF") that specializes in the generation of income. These funds are not always the most heavily-followed sector but they provide an easy way to gain access to a diversified portfolio of assets that can in many cases deliver a higher yield than any of the underlying assets possesses.

In this article, we will discuss the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF), which is one fund that falls into this category. I have discussed this fund before, but that was more than a year ago so obviously, a great many things have changed. This article will therefore focus specifically on those changes as well as provide an updated analysis of the fund’s finances. Let us proceed onward then and see if this fund could be a good addition to your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s webpage, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This is hardly surprising considering that the fund’s name implies that it invests heavily in preferred stocks. Preferred stock delivers the overwhelming majority of its returns in the form of direct payments made to investors. This is because these securities have no actual link to the growth and prosperity of the issuing company. Unlike the situation that we see with common stock dividends, preferred stock dividends do not typically increase when the profits of the issuing company do. Rather, the dividends paid by these securities are fixed at issuance. However, in most cases, they do have a higher yield than the common stock of the same company in most cases.

However, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund does not invest exclusively in preferred stock. In fact, just over half of its portfolio is invested in bonds:

CEF Connect

Bonds share many of the same characteristics as preferred stock. In particular, these securities are likewise not really linked to the performance of the issuing company. Rather, a company pays interest to its bondholders at a rate that is set at issuance. The biggest difference between the two security types is that bonds have a maturity date on which the investor will receive their initial investment back but the preferred stock does not mature. Preferred stock and bonds are both priced with interest rates, with the price of these securities falling when interest rates rise and vice versa.

This is something that is critical today because the Federal Reserve has recently switched from a very loose monetary policy to a tight one. This shows up in the fact that the federal funds rate, which is the rate at which banks lend to each other on an overnight basis and upon which interest rates of everything else in the economy are based. As we can see here, the Federal Reserve has increased this rate from 0.08% back in February to 3.78% rate:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The inverse correlation between this rate and the market prices of the fund’s assets has naturally caused its price to decline. As we can see here, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is down 26.25% year-to-date:

Seeking Alpha

This share price weakness is likely to continue, at least for a while. This is because the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise federal funds further from today’s level. The consensus estimate is that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to 4.9% in 2023 and keep them at that rate for at least a full year. I have seen other projections that put the peak target rate at above 5%, although it is uncertain if even that will be sufficient to contain 7%+ inflation rates. Regardless, almost nobody expects that the Federal Reserve will cut the rate in the near future and due to the way that the securities held by the fund are priced, that means any increases in the fund’s share price are unlikely.

The last time that we looked at the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, we saw that the banking sector accounted for the majority of the fund. That is still the case, although the banking sector is now only 54.88% of the portfolio as opposed to 59% a year ago:

Cohen & Steers

This is certainly not unusual given the fund’s propensity for investing in preferred stock. After all, the banking sector is by far the largest issuer of preferred stock in the market. This is because of international banking regulations that require every bank to hold a certain percentage of its assets in the form of Tier one capital. Tier one capital is that proportion of a bank’s assets that are not simultaneously a liability to someone else (such as a depositor). When regulations require a bank to increase its Tier one capital, its only options are to issue common stock or preferred stock. A bank will usually opt to issue preferred stock in order to avoid diluting the common equity holders. As companies in other industries do not need to abide by these regulations, they will typically opt to issue debt when they need to raise capital as debt is much cheaper than preferred stock.

Although the name of the fund does not make this clear, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is an international fund that invests in companies from all over the world. As of the time of writing, only 51.36% of the portfolio is invested in the United States:

Cohen & Steers

The United States only accounts for a little less than 25% of the global gross domestic product so the country is still clearly overweighted in the fund relative to its actual presence in the global economy but it is not nearly as bad as the 60% to 70% weighting that we see in most global funds. The presence of multiple countries’ securities in the fund is nice to see because of the protection that it provides us against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that some government or other authority will take some action that has a negative impact on a company that we are invested in. In the case of fixed-income securities in the portfolio, one obvious example is that countries differ in terms of their interest rates. For example, the United States has been somewhat more aggressive at raising interest rates than the European Union so far this year. The Bank of Japan has not raised rates at all. These differing interest rate policies have an impact on the prices of fixed-income securities from each different country. Thus, the assets held by the fund will perform differently depending on the country that they are from. The fact that the fund is invested in assets from multiple countries provides us with the best of all worlds.

Leverage

As stated in the introduction, closed-end funds such as the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund have the ability to utilize certain strategies that boost their yield beyond that of the underlying assets. One of the strategies that are used by this fund is leverage. Basically, the fund is borrowing money and using that borrowed money to purchase preferred stocks and bonds. As long as the interest rate that the fund pays on this borrowed money is lower than the yield of the purchased assets, the strategy works pretty well to boost the overall portfolio yield. As the fund can borrow at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case.

However, the use of leverage is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we need to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage since that would expose us to too much risk. I do not generally like to see a fund’s leverage above a third as a percentage of assets for that reason. The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is currently slightly above that level as leveraged assets comprise 34.01% of the portfolio. With that said, the fund is not above that level by very much, and considering that the fund is invested in fixed-income securities, which tend to be safer than common stock, it is probably okay. The fund appears to be striking a reasonable balance between risk and return, but we still want to watch this situation in order to ensure that the leverage does not increase by too much.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. The fund accomplishes this by investing in fairly high-yielding securities and then using leverage to boost that yield. Thus, we can assume that the fund itself would have a fairly high distribution yield. This is certainly the case as the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1350 per share ($1.62 per share annually), which gives it an 8.23% yield at the current price. The fund was fairly consistent about its distribution over most of its history, although it recently faltered and has cut the distribution twice since the middle of 2020:

CEF Connect

These two distribution cuts may be somewhat disappointing to any investor that is seeking a stable and secure source of income. It may, however, be somewhat comforting to learn that these distributions consist almost entirely of dividend income, with only a relatively small return of capital component:

Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be somewhat nice to see is that dividend income tends to be by far the most sustainable form of distribution for a fund. After all, a return of capital can be a sign that the fund is simply returning the investors’ own money back to them. That is certainly not sustainable over any kind of extended period. Meanwhile, a capital gains distribution is dependent on the fund actually being able to produce capital gains. This is something that can be exceedingly difficult for a fixed-income fund during a time of rising interest rates. The fact that the fund is mostly distributing the income that it receives from its assets is thus something that should come as a release. However, as I have pointed out before, it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified so we should still investigate exactly how the fund is paying for them in order to determine exactly how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we do have a somewhat recent document that we can consult for that purpose. The fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ending June 30, 2022. As such, it will not include data from the past several months but it should still give us a pretty good insight into how well the fund performed in the early stages of the central bank’s tightening regime. It is also, obviously, a much more recent report than the one that we had available the last time that we discussed the fund. During the six-month period, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund received a total of $8,169,654 million in interest and another $2,412,146 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total income of $10,581,800 during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $7,894,450 available for shareholders. This was not enough to cover the $9,741,583 that the fund actually paid out during the period, although it did admittedly get pretty close. It still may be somewhat concerning that the fund failed to cover its distributions with income, though.

The fund does have the ability to obtain money from other places in order to cover the distribution. The most common of these methods is capital gains. As we might expect from the poor performance of fixed-income securities over the course of 2022 though, the fund generally failed at this task. During the six-month period, the fund reported net realized losses of $7,344,135 and had another $50,754,341 in net unrealized losses. Overall, the fund’s asset base declined by $59,868,761 during the period after accounting for all inflows and outflows. Thus, the fund clearly failed to cover its distribution during the first six months of the year. This is disappointing and it is something that we will want to keep an eye on going forward because this could be a very real sign that the fund may be forced to cut its distribution in the near future. Admittedly though, it should not have to cut it by very much because it is fairly close to covering the payment solely with its net investment income.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return on that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund’s net asset value. A fund’s net asset value is the current market value of its assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than the net asset value. This is because such a scenario implies that we are buying the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. This is, fortunately, the case with this fund today. As of December 12, 2022 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund had a net asset value of $20.81 per share but the shares currently trade for $19.94 per share. This gives the fund’s shares a 4.18% discount to the net asset value. This is quite a bit better than the 2.72% discount that the shares have traded at on average over the past month. Thus, the price certainly appears to be reasonable right now.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund appears to be one of the better fixed-income funds available in the market. The fund has a reasonably diversified portfolio and primarily finances its distribution out of net investment income. With that said, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. will probably continue to decline over the next several months as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates. It may make sense to slowly dollar cost average though as that strategy would minimize your unrealized losses and allow you to build a position and collect income while waiting for an eventual central bank pivot. The price is certainly right at the moment!