Cindy Shebley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After a few quarters, today we are back to comment about Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY). Here at the Lab, we still consider the company a once-in-a-decade opportunity, and we reaffirm our previous analysis reiterating our long-term positive view. In the meantime, the company released a Q3 update, but more importantly we are going to analyze the latest 2023-2025 strategy repositioning and Enel's latest debt evolution.

Starting with the latter and in line with what has already emerged in the half-year report, we were not surprised to see a significant increase in the group's net financial position in Q3 (Fig 1). This was impacted by 1) higher working capital requirements due to an increase in procurement costs for the high energy prices; 2) the exchange rate evolution that heavily impacted the foreign debt (as a memo, the dollar further appreciated by 5% in the quarter), 3) the effects of the Spanish tariff deficit which will only disappear in the next few months and 4) Enel's July dividend payment that was a €2 billion cash out. However, looking at the Q4, we expect a recovery in the working capital coupled with the company disposals, and so we see a €3 billion capital inflow. If we also consider the efficiency measures taken by management, we ended up with a financial position of -€64 billion versus the CEO's expectation of -€62 billion for 2022 (Fig 2).

Fig 1

Enel Q3 Debt Evolution

Fig 2

Enel Debt Guidance (Enel Q3 Results Presentation)

Strategy Update

During the Capital Market Day, Enel decided to redefine its global presence and scope. How? Thanks to the asset rotation program, a mechanism for continuously verifying the most efficient allocation of invested resources, which has been a pillar of the group's strategy since the beginning of the CEO mandate. In recent months, recourse to divestments has been accelerated, to make definitive the exit from the markets most exposed to political and regulatory risk, which have increased in critical situations following the war and the energy crisis. This will be coupled with a new investment program for a total CAPEX consideration of approximately €37 billion. In parallel, Enel plans to exit 5 foreign markets with a €21 billion disposal plan to be implemented by 2023.

A first signal already came last summer with the agreement to sell all Russian assets to Lukoil. In detail, Enel's CEO presented a 2025 plan with a debt target between €51 and €52 billion in 2023, while annual profit growth is between 10% and 13%.

In detail, 2023 disposals will reduce the net debt by around €20 billion compared to the €69 billion reached at the end of September 2022, with a contraction that will be €12 billion next year to reach around €52 billion in 2023 (between €58 and €62 billion the expected debt at the end of 2022). (Yes, we are incorporating higher debt in our model). The likely disposals will be Romania, Peru, and Argentina. In Chile, Enel already divested. In Brazil, the distribution networks of Ceara, in the north of the country, will be sold to concentrate activities in the urban conglomerates (San Paolo and Rio). Portfolios of gas customers in Spain will also be divested: here the group has already started a procedure for the sale of the wholesale customer portfolio, which will be completed by the end of 2022. In a note, reported by the CFO Alberto De Paoli, we understood that this portfolio exceeds top-line sales of €1 billion and "there are many funds and companies interested in acquiring the large customer based that we intend to sell, for which the sale procedures have already been started".

The group also announced that in 2024 there will be the listing on the stock exchange of Enel North America and Enel X Way, the charging infrastructure company, which should have been listed within this year. The countries considered "core" and on which the €37 billion of investments will be concentrated are Italy, Spain, the United States, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia. 40% of investments, equal to €15 billion, will be concentrated in networks in Europe.

The management has remodeled the business model by focusing on an integrated approach in terms of marketing. And on an electricity generation that by 2025 will have to go from a mix of 28% thermoelectric and 68% renewable to a share of 90% from renewables, with the aim of making 90% of electricity contracts sold (in Spain there will be no gas sales) at a fixed price. The growth in margins will come from the increase in customers, the revision of contract prices (to €150 per megawatt hour), and the reduction of the costs incurred to cover the volatility of energy purchases from fossil fuel sources. The goal is to increase the installed capacity of renewables globally to 21 gigawatts in 2025.

The group intends to focus on PPA contracts, which should take hold, especially in the US and Spain. In Italy, the picture does not seem destined to change much in the medium term (investments of €6 billion for 4 gigawatts are expected by 2025). The CEO explained that investments in renewables in the country could double if there were the implementation of the new EU rules.

Conclusion and Valuation

Going to the numbers, the plan expects EBITDA to reach a value between €22.2 and €22.8 billion in 2025 compared to the over €19 billion expected at the end of 2022. Net profit is set to exceed €7 billion compared to the expected €5 billion at the end of the year. The dividend policy provides for an increasing coupon: compared to €0.4 in 2022, the dividend in the period 2023-25 is expected at €0.43, a threshold considered as "a sustainable minimum". Cross-checking Wall Street analyst estimates, for 2022, EBITDA is forecasted at €18.9 billion, in line with Enel accounts, whereas 2025 EBITDA is set by the consensus at €21.7 billion. Here at the Lab, we worsened Enel's debt position, and we decided to lower Enel's target price from €8.5 to €8 per share, maintaining our buy rating target. Aside from the usual discount at the P/E level, going to the valuation, the company is currently trading at a 10.7x EV/EBITDA versus a sector average of 12.3x. With Enel's dividend forecast and commitment, the company should be yielding more than 8% in 2023 and thus provides an important margin of safety. To sum up, Enel is exiting the riskiest countries, reducing its debt, maintaining and increasing its dividend, and investing in renewable energy projects and also in more stable assets such as the network. Our buy rating is then confirmed.