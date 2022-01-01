Africa Oil Corporation (OTCPK:AOIFF) is a $900 million USD company that has been punished as oil prices have declined. That recent weakness presents a unique opportunity for investors looking to get in on the ground floor of the company's impressive portfolio of assets and its ability to drive future shareholder returns.
Africa Oil Corporation has turned into a full-fledged exploration and production company, highlighting its strength.
The company is completely debt free and its main company cash balance is almost $210 million. Even counting Prime Oil and Gas' net debt of $165 million attributable to the company, the company still has a net cash position of almost $45 million. That's an incredible performance from a number of more than $1 billion at the start of the acquisition.
The company has a LTM Net debt / EBITDAX of 0.3x, a low and manageable amount. The company had earned $250 million in cash from Prime YTD versus $200 million in the last 2-years. We expect continued cash flows supported by Prime Oil and Gas' hedging program. The company has an almost 3% dividend and it's bought back shares.
It's slowed down share repurchases recently, so we'd like to see that pick-up. The company has continued to have substantial exploration success so we'd like that to perform well as well.
In Nigeria, the company has continued to perform well.
The company is invested in some of the largest Nigerian oil fields with highly experienced operators. The company has strong proven reserves, and for the last 2 years it's managed a RRR >100% which is essential to long-term operations. The company has incredibly low lifting costs of $8 / barrel, which will support massive cash flow.
The company is planning to drill 9 additional production wells and 2 new exploration wells, which will help the company get production back up. The company is continuing to partially hedge production produced from these wells. Overall, we expect the company to use its asset portfolio to generate massive shareholder returns.
Financially, Africa Oil Corporation remains incredibly strong overall.
One incredibly important thing to note is that Prime Oil and Gas has substantially improved its own balance sheet since the acquisition. Since the acquisition, Prime Oil and Gas' net debt has been reduced by more than $450 million and the cash balance has improved by almost $85 million. That is $530 million that went to Prime Oil and Gas over Africa Oil Corp in <3 years.
However, now that Prime Oil and Gas has $165 million in net remaining debt, we expect within the next year, it'll be towards net zero enabling all that cash to go towards Africa Oil Corporation instead. That'll enable much more substantial shareholder returns.
Africa Oil Corporation has a number of catalysts that can help support shareholder returns.
Africa Oil Corporation has a number of catalysts that we expect to appear within the next year. The company's Venus and Gazania wells both have the ability to represent new developments. At the same time, the company is looking for potentially profitable farmouts of existing assets in order to help accelerate development.
Lastly, the company is looking at the potential of new acquisitions and the renewal of Nigerian assets and production with refinancing and new exploration. All of that together can help support continued cash flow and growth for the company.
Africa Oil Corporation has the ability to generate substantial shareholder returns.
The company's core Prime Oil and Gas assets are continuing to replace reserves, generate strong production, and provide cash flow. Improvements in the company's financials will go back to the holding company. The company will be able to utilize this cash for a variety of shareholder returns, highlighting its strength.
Going forward, we expect the company to generate massive returns in relation to its $900 million market capitalization, while continuing to have growth opportunities across the board, making it a valuable investment.
The largest risk to the thesis in our view is crude oil prices. The company has continued to execute incredibly well, however, with Brent crude prices at less than $80 / barrel, the company's profits will drop. The lower prices drop, and they have a history of dropping, the more we expect the company to struggle to generate shareholder returns.
Africa Oil Corporation's recent share price drop, is, in our view, an overreaction to the decline in oil prices. The company has a strong hedging program in place to minimize downside, and the improvement of Prime Oil and Gas' financial position means the ability to increase future dividends out towards shareholders.
Africa Oil Corp. has a reasonable dividend and has been aggressively repurchasing shares. We'd like to see it pick that up, especially in the current lower price environment, although it seems to have slowed down. Overall, we expect Africa Oil Corp. to generate substantial shareholder returns, making it a valuable investment.
