shaunl

Introduction

Freight is the lifeblood of the economy. I have recently covered the whole North-American Class 1 railroad industry, but, even though railways are going to be increasingly important, we can't overlook that 74% of all the freight transported in the U.S. depends on trucks. Every day, 36.9 million commercial trucks, including 3.9 million heavy-duty trucks, move that freight. This is why in this article we will go over Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR), the largest North-American based truck manufacturer that owns brands such as Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF.

An overview on the company

This is not the first time I have written about Paccar. In fact, one of the industries I cover is the truck manufacturing industry, on which I have written a series earlier this year. At the end of the article, I will leave the links to the previous episodes, for those interested in looking at Paccar's main peers.

When I first wrote about Paccar, I shared how, according to my research (" Paccar: A Buy To Ride The Freight Growth Tide "), the stock was a buy due to the increasing need for freight, since then the stock has provided a total return of 23% and it is now time to see if this has made the stock fairly valued or not. In fact, at that time my target price was $115 and now the stock trades just above $100.

One of the things I liked most about the company was its consistency, which is highlighted by the two graphs below. In the past twenty years, though the company wasn't immune from recessions, it has managed to keep its revenues and its net income on a general upward trend, which shows that this long-established manufacturer is still growing at a pretty decent pace.

Paccar Q3 2022 Results Presentation

The second thing I pointed out about Paccar was that it is the best truck manufacturer when we consider its aftermarket parts business. While 72% of its revenues come from trucks ($16.9 billion), a good 21% comes from parts ($4.9 billion), and another 7% from financial services ($1.7 billion). I wrote an article ("Paccar Has A Growth Driver and A Hedge Against Downturns") that wanted to show how this business is quite important because it provides stable income at high margins. In the past 20 years, it has grown at a CAGR of 8%, with very little volatility even during recessionary periods.

Paccar Q3 2022 Results Presentation

Just to understand the impact of the aftermarket parts business, in a previous article I made a rough calculation of the extra future income that Paccar can earn through spare parts sales. I showed how the company's average revenue per truck sold is $155k and that, on average, it sells around 180,000 vehicles per year. In addition, the average fleet age is increasing and it is somewhere around 15. In this way we can estimate that there are about 2.7 million Paccar vehicles on road.

This fleet generated quarterly revenue of $1.43 billion which translates into $500 per vehicle per quarter. This means that a vehicle sold today on average should generate another $2,000 per year, which we then have to multiply by the current average truck age of 15 to reach an extra $30,000 of future revenue. Let's assume that for the first year a truck doesn't need spare parts, we can state that each truck is worth approximately $28,000 in future aftermarket parts revenue that will flow into Paccar's pockets. This is actually a conservative estimate as spare parts will increase in price and trucks may actually have a longer life given the constant improvements in technology. When we look at gross margins, we see a thing that is even more interesting: not only revenue and pretax profits of this segment are more stable, but also its gross margins show the same upward trend that seems to be very little affected by downturns that have an impact on the truck segment. In this way, the company is now enjoying gross margins above 30% for its spare parts business, as shown below.

Paccar Q3 2022 Results Presentation

One more point. I acknowledged that, in this industry, there are two main leaders who fight head to head for leading profitability metrics: Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Paccar. The other players are all lagging behind, as this graph proves. At the moment, Paccar just took the lead and has now a net profit margin above 10% of total revenues. On the other hand, we see that while Daimler Truck seems to be catching up, Traton and Iveco keep on being the two laggards.

Paccar Q3 2022 Results Presentation

Another aspect I really like about Paccar is its operating cash flow consistency, which is able to support a steady commitment of capital investments and R&D expenses, extremely necessary in order to keep up with the competition and prepare the EV transition among trucks.

Paccar Q3 2022 Results Presentation

We also have to consider that the company has no manufacturing debt which creates a capital structure that is quite resilient even during the lows of every business cycle. This allows the company to be granted an A+/A1 credit rating which enables the company's financial services to have very easy access to the credit markets.

Finally, I would like to show one of my favorite metrics that proves Paccar's quality. It is the most profitable company within a wide range of bigger and more popular companies in the machinery manufacturing industry. We are talking about peers like Caterpillar (CAT), Deere (DE) and Cummins (CMI). When we look at the return on invested capital, only Paccar, in the past five years, has a return above 20%, making it highly profitable and capable of creating a lot of value for its shareholders.

As Preston Feight, Paccar's CEO, explained during the last earnings call, these are the areas where the company is investing:

We have a lot of really neat projects that we're working on. We have some great clean diesel projects. We have some great zero emissions projects. We continue to make investments into our autonomous vehicle platform, our connected services platforms around the world, and enhancing our production capacity so we can build more trucks and engines and all of that is kind of what's driving those numbers.

Paccar Q3 2022 Results Presentation

Capital Allocation Strategy

The high ROIC comes from a very clear capital allocation strategy to which Paccar has stuck to for many decades. Here are the main points that lead the use of capital: investments are made only if a high ROI can be reasonably expected. With the excess cash, the company is committed to pay a quarterly dividend that has been returned to the shareholders since 1941. Usually, total dividends paid are approximately 50% of net income. In the past ten years, the dividend has increased at a 7% CAGR which I think is a very good rate. In addition to dividends, the company executes share buyback programs. Finally, Paccar has no unfunded pension obligation.

The company has also recently announced a 50% stock dividend that will make shareholders receive one extra share for every two shares they already own. The new shares will be issued on February 7 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2023. Every shareholder will then receive a $0.25 dividend for every newly split share. The ex-dividend date will be February 14th, 2023 and the dividend will be paid on March 8th, 2023.

Now, if we look at Paccar's dividend and buyback history, we see that the company has operated efficiently and has been able to return a growing dividend while using share repurchases opportunistically to reduce the amount of shares outstanding and, as a consequence, being able to raise the dividend while lowering the total amount spent for this.

Paccar Q3 Results Presentation

Q3 Results

The results published in the most recent quarterly report were simply fantastic:

Sales totaled $5.2 billion, up 51% YoY

Net income reached $769.4 million (or $2.21 per diluted share) 102% higher than the $380.5 million ($1.09 per diluted share) earned the same quarter last year

Truck, Parts and Other gross margins of 14.9%

The Truck unit's pretax operating profit improved to $431 million versus $80.4 million a year ago in the same quarter

Deliveries 44,400 compared to 32,800 units in the same period a year ago

Heavy-duty market share was 29.4 % in the US and Canada, 17.4% in Europe and 7.2% in South America

Feight also disclosed during the earnings call that Kenworth and Peterbilt now have a backlog that extends into Q2 of 2023. In addition, as supply constraints ease, the company expects to increase its deliveries and see a further margin expansion in Q4 in the 15% to 15.5% range.

If we look at the aftermarket parts unit, here are the results

Record revenues of $1.5 billion, an increase of 17% YoY

Record pretax profit of $374 million, an increase of 32% YoY Parts revenues

The main tailwinds were high customer vehicle utilization, higher average fleet age, industry-leading logistics operations, strong demand for engine parts, and growth in ecommerce platform

When asked about Paccar Parts, Mr. Feight was asked if he was concerned that an upcoming recession may lead to lower utilization of trucks and, as a consequence, weaker demand for spare parts. However, I think that he rightly pointed out that the truck industry is in a particular situation right now:

We think about the truck industry and what's going on within the truck industry that's driving the volumes. And as you can -- as you look at it, right, freight demand is at very high levels. Truck utilization is at a high-level. And the age of the trucks out in the park has increased for the past three years and there continues to be supply based constraints that limit build.

Geography and macrotrends

Let's consider the geographic mix. Paccar earned about 63.2% of its quarterly revenue in North America and just 22.9% in Europe. This is something that I think is very valuable as there are many data that forecast a growing need for freight.

Paccar earnings press release

In addition, we have to keep in mind that, although the U.S. railroad infrastructure is about 92,282 miles long, the national highway system together with interstates roads are more than four times larger with 440,480 miles. We also see that approximately 75% of public sector funding is going to highways and streets which strengthens the bull case for trucks.

U.S. Department of Transportation

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, trucking contributed the largest amount of all the freight modes to GDP with $359.5 billion.

Let's look at one more graph. Below we see that trucking grew the fastest among the freight modes measured in the Transportation Services Index. It was also the most consistent freight mode in terms of steady growth. According to the American Railroad Association, rail intermodal growth was due largely to competitive pricing, track upgrades, and investment in rail intermodal terminals and other infrastructure. Rail carloads was the only mode to decline during this period.

U.S. Department of Transportation

Another reason why I am bullish on trucking and on Paccar in particular is because trucks carry the largest shares by value, tons and ton-miles for shipments moved less than 1,000 miles, while rail becomes dominant in the range between 1,000 and 2,000 miles. Since 82.9% of the value of goods moved in the U.S. travel a distance under 1,000 miles we clearly see that the nation can't go without trucking.

U.S. Department of Transportation

And this is a reason why Paccar is so committed in improving its fuel efficiency model after model, given the fact that trucks will be needed more and more and fuel prices are quite volatile and, in recent times, rather high. For example, the new Kenworth T680 has 7% greater fuel economy just like the new Peterbilt model 579 class 8 truck. Moreover, the company also has a rather large fleet of zero-emission trucks that are extremely useful especially when traveling less than 500 miles (70.4% of the value of goods moved is within this distance band).

Paccar Q3 Results Presentation

Conclusion

My previous price target was $115. Now, the recent rally has brought the stock above $100 and the gap between the actual price and the target price reduced to about 11%. Although the stock trades at a slight PE premium compared to its main peers, not all of them have focused so thoroughly on customer service and spare parts. This gives the company a steady stream of revenue with high margins and I think that this is what makes Paccar's valuation a bit higher compared to Volvo Group or Daimler Trucks. Given the quality of this segment and the contribution it gives to the whole company, I believe the 12 PE is appropriate. This is why I stick to my buy rating, and highly suggest being in this name for the long-term, given the fact that it is affected by economic cycles but that, as we have seen, over a long timeframe the upward and growing trajectory of the business is clear and promising.

If you want to check the previous articles on the trucking industry, you can check these:

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.