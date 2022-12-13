Feverpitched

“Part of the ten million I spent on gambling, part on booze and women. The rest I spent foolishly….”

Film actor George Raft (1901-1980) replying to a question as to where all the money he had earned in Hollywood had gone.

A snapshot below from the past with a weighty message for investors today.

During a week in 2009, I was on an assignment for a consulting client at a Midwest casino. It was an early Saturday afternoon. I was walking the property with my client. On the second floor the buffet line was curled around the long corridor of shops. We eyeballed the waiting customers at somewhere around 300. There were virtually no seats left in the dining area. We then took the escalator down to the casino floor. This property had 218 gambling tables, mostly blackjack, and 1,800 slots. The place was jammed. The quarter slot zones had a thin sprinkling of available machines. Even the half dollars and dollar slots were loaded with players.

Lots of ringing, lots of that musical clang/ lots of coin noise pouring into the trays. Above it all, strains of Bobby Darin crooning, ”Somewhere over the sea” on the sound system. My client smiled. “Earthquakes, floods, you name it, god bless them, they just keep coming… Of course, not famine—nobody is ever hungry too long in these joints, right?” he said wryly referring to the massive scarfing at the quick snack bar just off the floor. Casinos are indeed places of joyous excess.

To put that day in context, I recall: that week, both the DOW and the NASDAQ had gotten pummeled. Money and business woes stories had migrated in all the papers and news websites to front page status. The old time editor’s ukase applied, If it bleeds, it leads… Major news stories of bank failures, bailouts, massive layoffs, global economic crisis, production down, unemployment up, bumbling government bureaucrats paralyzed in puzzlement with idiotic nostrums to curb the apparent collapse of the U.S. economy. Bad news writ large.

Yet here we were amidst mobs of people happily pouring their coins and stuffing their bills into slot machines or buying more chips at the cage. Of course, there is always the prevailing “wisdom” of cynics who historically claim that robust business in casinos during economic crises is directly related to desperation that a win might put food on the table another week. Put that dumb analysis in the trash.

The desperado segment who populate casinos during recession are the same problem people who can be found there when times are flush. That’s another story for another forum. Nor will we repeat the millennial history of the very human, deep-seated, desire to gamble, a form of entertainment archeologists tell us that is at least 8,000 years in the making as they uncover ancient pairs of dice from the ruins at Sumer.

A closer, more trenchant rationale as to why the casino we walked that day was rocking despite the gloom and doom awash in the land, was best uttered by the great Steve Wynn, in an interview way back in the day. “Casino gambling is colorful and dramatic and theatrical…” It is all those things which hit at the basic truth: In many senses, demand for gambling is inelastic. It is a product that in effect, rises in price as the disposable income of its customers goes down. Continuing to spend money on casino trips in terrible times is seen as a badly needed escape from daily woes in good times or bad.

In a sense it is what Netflix (NFLX) was during the pandemic.

So, if you gather the predominant analysis among industry watchers, investors and economists these days that the coming recession will have a profound impact on casino patronage and, by extension, blitz forward earnings calls, you won’t be entirely wrong for certain. Shrunken incomes produce tighter spending. But they are far from a death knell to the casino sector. In fact, there is reason to believe that like everything else in life, the answer lies in two words: it depends.

Data by YCharts

A glimpse at the 2008/9—financial crisis impact on gaming

We strive as always to compress our data and metric references to quickly digestible and hopefully, instinctively understood information. Our objective is, as always, to provide context, not lengthy screeds and endless charting.

During the financial crisis of 2008/2009, we looked at the broadest possible sampling of gaming activity in a given place to see what happened. That place is the Las Vegas strip. The reason: While its customer base still tips toward Southern California and other key cities in the west, it is truly a national, if not international, destination resort.

2009 proved to be the worst year in the 55-year history of the town, showing a state-wide decline of 10% in gaming revenue. Added to this was the 9% revenue dip in 2008. So totally, nearly 20% of Nevada gaming revenue died in the recession. It was, in many ways, a reflection of what was happening elsewhere in the country. But what was going on in particular regions?

Well, New Jersey, still in the throes of a combined recession as well as oversupply crisis, was down for 2009 by 13.75%. It told us that its key feeder markets, New York and Philadelphia, had been hit by recession without question.

At the same time, research firm RB Gaming Services did a study of 13 gaming states with overweight sampling in the Midwest states of Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Iowa. The 13 states in the study had a combined gaming win of $6.5bm, representing 22% of the national total for that year.

Bear in mind there is little question that the recession was a de facto transfer agent for the regionals, since a percentage of regular Vegas gamblers disinclined to spend the extra travel and expense money to go there, opted to stay close to home as a more economical choice. But even if a percentage of the regional gains came at the expense of Vegas, the enduring truth here was that the end product, a casino visit, remained a compelling draw recession or not for those who indulged. That is what we will see if recession hits in 2023. And PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will be a beneficiary of that migration and why its prospects loom far more bullish than its stock price.

AGA

Above: Trajectory of recovery in U.S. casino revenue from financial crisis years to baseline, pre-covid 2019. At writing, total win above 2019 and growing.

Yet here is a sampling of those states for that year:

Missouri: Up 2.85% y/y.

Pennsylvania: up 21.6% almost entirely due to new property maturation plus considerable poaching from the Atlantic City market. What this tells us: Gaming is all about location. The closer to populations, the shorter the travel time, the better a casino will do against peers even as little as a half our distant.

Colorado: Up 2.60%. This state then and now was experiencing population growth largely due to migrants from high tax, deteriorating lifestyle states like California. Gaming revenue rose while the market capacity remained more or less stable.

Las Vegas proved again in 2010, that it was rebounding to the worst financial crisis in recent U.S. history by posting a 0.6% gain in 2010—the early beginnings of a recovery that today, regardless of the pandemic disaster at its nadir 2020-2021. Visitor volume YTD hit a record 32m through October, a 23% increase over 2021. And again visitation recovery varied by feeder region. But one reality prevailed:

Pent up demand is real, is persistent, it goes against the conventional wisdom that economic woes like recessions will have the same negative impact in areas vastly different in their sources of economic stability and growth.

Penn Entertainment: Defied the last recession in most of its properties and can be expected to do so if and when the heavily predicted recession hits the hardest in 2023.

Penn archives

We don’t dismiss out of hand the possibility that the coming recession will have some kind of impact on the forward earnings profile of Penn. As has happened in the past, some regions where the company has properties will fare better than others. What is most important here is that how a company responds to economic crisis is an accurate measure of the skill sets of management, its financial structure, its marketing know- how and its capex decisions. In all phases here, Penn in our view has the proven management chops to not only prevail, but to continue its strong tracking of organic growth.

Penn has 26m cardholders, about half of Caesars (CZR), but no meaningful number from Las Vegas properties They do own the M Resort outside of Vegas which basically is aimed at local weekenders, casino employees but totally under the radar of the strip or Boulder properties. So Vegas doesn’t count here.

Inflation: There are two primal threats here for Penn. First, wage inflation given that its 18,2000 employee base is among the biggest in the sector. And the pressure on wages is mostly likely to hit customer facing job counts. That is one reason why Penn is pioneering in the cashless, touchless customer service system. The second is operating costs across a broad spectrum of products and services. That again brings us to an appraisal of management skill sets in cost savings measures and managing the ever delicate considerations in areas like menu prices vs. escalating food costs. Management of comping is also key. Tracking play to assure the most valuable patrons get the lion’s share of earned comps is a never ending challenge. Its long extant in the casino business among customer segments skilled in knowing how to work the system, that they can cadge comps over time from willing hosts.

My calculations over the last five-year history of Penn include a grading of management responses to various challenges across a wide spectrum of functions from financial structure, to hotel food and beverage offerings, to casino management, credit, marketing and non-gaming elements like entertainment. My conclusion is that Penn stands among the best-managed regional casino operators.

My rationale: The geographic spread of their properties has very few dog locations, if any. Better than most peers, it has navigated the crucial waters of building its customer base in the 21 to 44-year-old demo. By acquiring the Barstool Sports site, it has used sports gambling as much as a key marketing tool to access that market, than for betting volume alone. Almost from the get-go since it acquired the site, it has aimed its cannons at avoiding as much as possible, the crazed race for customer acquisition bought at too high a price, and using Dave Portnoy’s 52m stoolies as a marketing target for its brick and mortar business. Meanwhile, its Barstool betting platform is nearing profitability, albeit, with a second, or some believe, a third-tier place in the sports betting sector.

With an estimated ~3% share of the total market ($775m in handle in 2021), Barstool led the sector with an 11% hold, against a sector average of ~6.5 to 7%, This is a direct result of its savvy marketing of high hold parlay bets. Also at work is their demonstrably lower average cost of new customer acquisition due to its massaging of its existing stoolie demo.

They don’t have to overspend to chase revenue with the long-term objective of revenue overcoming costs as do its competitors. Sports betting both through Barstool and its Canadian counterpart theScore, positions Penn to emerge among the first operators to turn profitable in that space.

It has no huge capital projects ahead. But it is spending $850m to move an Illinois property from Joliet to Aurora, closer to Chicago and planning ahead for when the announced urban Chicago casino debuts possibly three years from now.

The bull case on Penn

As noted above, Penn is a management story, a location story, a superior asset allocator story rolled into one. Its value in my view is not reflected in the share price because investors are throwing it in with the sector in general which has diverse woes. The Asia facing stocks obviously continue to be held hostage to China covid policies—that could change quickly. The Las Vegas heavy stocks have had a phenomenal pent up demand run but face skepticism now from investors worried how the recession full blown, will impact the Strip. It’s a valid consideration. But Penn has zero exposure to Las Vegas as a destination resort participant.

Full year guidance for Penn is revenue of $6.15b to $6.55b, which in my view is very realistic and attainable. It does factor in a recession contingency for certain, but it is not elemental in our view to its trading range as much as some analysts believe.

Penn, a company that knows value when it sees it, repurchased $168m of its shares at $31.40. That had two effects. First it was reassuring to holders that the company acted for investors as well as themselves. Second, it was a good place to put its money as its capex expansion is essentially a stay in place situation. What management sees is that it has structured a sound business model: Its geographic spread, its diverse portfolio of properties and brands, its good grip on sports betting and its marketing focus on building the ever elusive customer base in the key 21-44 demo.

Barstool Sports

Above: Penn's acquisition of Barstool was strategically sound. They got a way to build new customers at a lower cost due to Barstool's 55m database. And also see it as a marketing tool to build the 21-44 demo for casinos.

Its value has not been lost on an activist fund which recently, through Goldman Sachs, bought 4.5m shares of Penn upping its position to 4.7%. Speculation is that the buyer could be SG Vora. The news spiked Penn shares 4.59% that day and doubled the trading volume. The move follows the 6.1% entry into Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) by activist billionaire casino/restaurant investor Tillman Fertitta that has pushed the stock to $86. What we are seeing now, and what was clear in 2020 when Carl Icahn bought his first 17% of Caesars at a screaming bargain price of an estimated ~$8-$9 a share, is that savvy investors see value.

What this also tells us is that the beating gaming stocks have taken since the pandemic, has hammered them down to where the best of them present tremendous value. Whether Penn will be in play six months from now or not is naturally pure speculation. The numbers tell us financially it lies within the realm of reality. At $31 a share it wouldn’t take a massive premium to gain control of a huge chunk of the common.

For that reason, we believe current analyst earnings and price target numbers trend lower than our own conclusions.

Consensus Analyst price target at writing: $47.59

Our target based on Penn revenue touching near $6.85b and ((FWD)) earnings profile for 2023 between $2.35 to $3.06 per share warrants a mich higher valuation than its current trading range. Our PT: $61 a share by 2Q23. This in our view puts it close to another fine peer, Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) trading at $58 per share, and Caesars of course, basking in the possibilities of the Fertitta position, at $83 at writing.

Our calculation of relative value: $43, or 23% undervalued. But this does not bake in what we believe will be a strong earnings profile for 2023 beginning early in the year. The perception of Penn battling a recession and beating forecasts will have strong change in sentiment swinging into the bull case here.

Our conclusion: STRONG BUY