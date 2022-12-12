The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) released its third quarter of 2022 results on October 26, 2022.
Note: This article is an update of my article published on July 31, 2022. I have followed AGI on Seeking Alpha since August 2017.
The company posted revenues of $213.6 million in 3Q22 and a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.00 per share. Revenues were up 7.9% from 3Q21.
AGI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share (annualized rate of $0.14, or a yield of 1.38%).
With year-to-date production of 326.2K ounces of gold and a further increase in production expected in the fourth quarter, the Company remains on track to achieve full-year guidance of 440K to 480K ounces.
On a year-to-date basis, $37.5 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. This includes the repurchase of 1.1 million shares at the cost of $8.2 million ($7.41 per share) under the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid.
Luc Guimond has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective September 1, 2022.
Below is shown the 3Q22 highlights:
The quarterly gold production was 123.4K Au ounces, a 17.9% increase from the third quarter of last year. The increase was explained by a solid performance at Mulatos district with 25K Au Oz from La Yaqui and Young Davidson.
La Yaqui Grande achieved initial gold production in June 2022, following the completion of construction ahead of schedule. La Yaqui Grande produced 25k Au Oz in September (Mulatos district).
Alamos Gold also runs two other ongoing projects at the moment. Gold production is expected to increase significantly by 2025.
AGI is outperforming the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and is now up 38.2% on a one-year basis.
John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:
we had a strong third quarter led by another solid performance from Young-Davidson and a standout result from La Yaqui Grande in its first full quarter of operation.
The investment thesis continues to be the same as indicated in my preceding articles. Alamos Gold is an excellent company with excellent financials, no debt, and solid cash.
The La Yaqui Grande is now producing and double production at the Mulatos district in 3Q22. The recently reported results of the Phase 3+ Expansion Study conducted on the Island Gold mine demonstrate a significant growth potential for the next few years, reinforcing the rationale for a long-term investment based on solid multi-year gold production from the Americas.
Gold trended up from a recent selloff in September, forming a bullish Cup and Handles formation. However, the Fed could quickly trash this positive outlook if the CPI for November disappoints. This outlook makes an investment in gold miners even more appealing.
Inflation is a concerning issue for the global economy, and it is increasingly evident that we may slide into a recession in 2023.
|Alamos Gold
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|
Total Revenues $ million
|198.0
|203.1
|184.5
|191.2
|213.6
|Quarterly Earnings in $ million
|25.10
|29.5
|-8.5
|6.4
|-1.4
|EBITDA $ million
|100.0
|88.0
|70.9
|69.7
|84.8
|EPS (diluted) $ per share
|0.06
|0.07
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Cash from Operating Activities $ million
|82.4
|88.1
|46.5
|75.7
|74.0
|CapEx in $
|89.2
|119.0
|87.3
|69.0
|72.6
|Free Cash Flow
|-6.8
|-30.9
|-40.8
|6.7
|1.4
|Total Cash $ million
|234.3
|196.4
|145.2
|144.0
|132.0
|Total LT Debt in $ million
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dividend $/share (semi-annual)
|0.025
|0.025
|0.025
|0.025
|0.025
|Shares Outstanding
|395.9
|392.3
|391.9
|394.5
|391.8
Source: Company press release
* Estimated by Fun Trading
The company indicated a net loss of 1.4 million, or $0.00 per share, down from an income of $25.10 million, or $0.06 per share in 3Q21.
Generated cash flow from operating activities of $74.0 million ($96.1 million, or $0.25 per share, before changes in working capital).
The cost of sales was $168.1 million in the third quarter, 30% higher than the prior-year period.
Trailing 12-month free cash flow was a loss of $63.6 million, and the company posted an FCF of $1.4 million in 3Q22. Free cash flow will likely increase with the completion of La Yaqui.
Alamos Gold ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $116.7 million, equity securities of $15.3 million, and no debt. In the press release:
As at September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $116.7 million and $15.3 million in equity securities, compared to $172.5 million and $23.9 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
In addition, the Company has access to $500.0 million of liquidity available under its credit facility. In the opinion of management, the Company's liquidity position of $616.7 million at September 30, 2022 comprised of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit facility, together with cash flows from operations, is sufficient to support the Company's normal operating requirements and capital commitments on an ongoing basis.
Alamos Gold said it sold 122,780 ounces of gold in the third quarter at an average realized price of $1,740 per ounce for revenues of $213.6 million.
Alamos Gold posted third-quarter production of 123.4K ounces,
Below is the 3Q22 production per mine:
The price of gold realized for the third quarter was $1,740 per ounce, down 7% sequentially.
All-in sustaining costs, AISC, were lower this quarter at $1,178 per ounce. Despite inflationary pressures, the company significantly maintained its AISC below $1,200 this quarter.
As indicated in my previous article, Alamos expects stable production in 2022, with a 4% growth expected in 2023.
Production is expected to be between 440K oz and 480K oz in 2022 and an increase of 4% (mid-point of guidance) to between 460K and 500K oz in 2023 and 2024.
The company's all-in sustaining costs guidance is expected to be $1,190 to $1,240 per ounce in 2022, improving to $950 to $1,050 per ounce in 2024.
AISC is expected to decrease approximately 18% from 2022 to 2024 (based on the mid-point of guidance), reflecting lower costs at Mulatos and Island Gold.
Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.
AGI chart shows an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $10.2 and support at $9.8. The ascending wedge pattern is a bearish chart pattern that signals an imminent breakout to the downside. Another indicator is that the RSI is 63, which is close to overbought.
The general strategy I usually promote in my marketplace for AGI is to keep a core long-term position and use about 30%-40% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $11 and $12.
I suggest selling about 30%-40% of your position between $10.35 and $10.15.
I suggest buying AGI between $9.8 and $8.5. However, depending on the Fed's decisions tomorrow, AGI could retest $7.85 if the market sells off, which is an excellent price for long-term investors.
Conversely, if the market turns bullish after December 14 with 50 points rise and a moderate future outlook, AGI could break out and retest $11-$12.
Watch the gold price like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade AGI short-term as explained in my article. I own a long-term position as well.
