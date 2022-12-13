Inflation is dead. It's been 5 months. Stop clinging to lagging data on rental rates and move on with your life. allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

The latest CPI report came out this morning. It reinforced what we’ve been telling members for months.

In 2021 and early 2022, there was rapid growth in the price of goods and services. However, as we hit the second half of the year, the monthly growth rate plunged:

BLS Report

Using this chart, it is obvious that the current trend is low; the year-over-year figures are propped up by focusing on what happened six months to a year ago, instead of what is happening today.

Monetary policy (raising and lowering rates) can have a significant lag time between policy changes and their impact. Consequently, raising rates too far is a bigger risk than not raising them far enough.

Unfortunately, many members of the Federal Reserve believe (incorrectly) that failing to raise rates is the bigger risk. This is brought to you by the same team that underestimated inflation after trillions in deficits flooded the economy with cash while supply chains were constrained. Using old data is never a good idea but doing it while wielding a tool that acts slowly leads to overreactions.

CPI: Shelter

CPI: Shelter continues to prop up the numbers. We warned about this months ago as CPI: Shelter is severely lagged.

You can see the difference here:

FRED

The blue line tracks CPI based on all items. It’s barely positive. The red line shows us the value for “CPI: Shelter”, which was still positive at 0.6% even as rental rates are falling in several markets.

Since we know actual rental rates are DOWN and CPI: Shelter is POSITIVE, we need to strip out CPI: Shelter. By stripping out CPI: Shelter, we get the green line.

The green line shows that we’re in deflationary territory. If we average the last five monthly readings for the green line, it comes to about 0%.

Excluding Seasonal Adjustments

If we remove the seasonal adjustments, the chart still looks very similar. It’s not exactly the same, but the difference is too small to create any change in the thesis:

FRED

In this case, the average for the last five months is clearly below 0%.

Hello, Mr. Deflation.

Welcome to the party.

Deflation

Many of the people pleading for higher interest rates are now arguing that inflation isn’t solved unless prices revert to prior levels. That would be deflation. Deflation is not the goal of our system. Arguing for deflation and higher interest rates is asking for exceptionally high “real” rates. Theoretically, if we saw 6% deflation (to reverse out the prior year of increases) with 5% interest rates, it would be 11% real rates. That has never happened in the recorded history of our country. It would be a disaster.

That scenario would involve:

Surging interest expense on federal and state debts. Plunging nominal GDP (lower tax revenue). Higher unemployment leads to more spending. Fewer employed people creating goods and services (low supply).

Think about that for a moment. If we have fewer goods and services produced while running huge deficits (unemployment programs + lower income for taxes + interest expense), what happens? There’s an abundance of dollars relative to goods and services. That creates a massive rebound in inflation.

What Drives Surplus and Deficits?

I’ve told investors over and over again that raising interest rates will not reduce deficit spending. I demonstrate that point using the following chart:

FRED

There is no correlation. There can be correlation without causation, but it is extremely difficult to argue for causation without correlation. By this point in the article, we've probably had a few people already skip to the comments section to yell that higher rates will stop the deficit. It didn't work for 80 years, but they don't need facts when they have emotions.

I’ll give you a chart where there is a strong correlation:

FRED

You can see the negative correlation, right? We can flip the red line upside down by multiplying it by negative 1:

FRED

That’s a strong connection. Unemployment rates and deficit spending have a massive connection. If you agree with the theory that higher unemployment reduces tax revenue and increases spending on unemployment benefits, you’ll probably agree that unemployment is one significant factor that can cause deficit spending.

Fortunately, this data set goes back even further. There is less data on unemployment than on deficits, but it still goes back to the late 1940s. We can spot five surpluses:

FRED

Unemployment: High or Low

Since unemployment reduces the production of goods and services, it means the country has fewer goods and services available. That reduction in production combined with greater debt is an awful combination. But can we really withstand low unemployment? Absolutely.

When unemployment is low, wages increase. That’s true. It reduces earnings for the company. That splits companies into two general types:

The companies who produce goods and services desired by customers will pass on the higher price. Inflationary, but we can offset it elsewhere. Companies that are failing to produce the goods and services desired by customers are unable to pass on price increases.

Companies that cannot pass on the price increases or find a way to cut costs will close. The workers will quickly be hired by other companies. That’s great for the country because it means the labor was reallocated to more productive uses with minimal downtime.

Every country’s economic goals should involve creating more goods and services per person. To maximize labor productivity, companies that are inefficient need to close. That’s part of capitalism at work. Capitalism works by reallocating capital and labor toward more productive uses. Low unemployment is perfect for that.

Low Unemployment and Inflation

Low unemployment increases supply, which is great. However, the sequence of higher wages and higher prices can create a problem as inflation could run ahead of targets. We’ve already seen that lower unemployment goes with lower deficit spending. Low unemployment has been a necessity to achieve even a small surplus.

How can inflation be prevented with low unemployment? A bigger surplus. That removes dollars from the economy. Removing dollars from the economy by running a surplus can be “deflationary”, but that’s hardly an issue today. It would counteract the “Wage-Price Spiral”.

Wage-Price Spiral

I hate the term wage-price spiral.

The argument about wage-price spirals is constantly used to justify attacking wages AFTER prices increase. Here’s a nice image to demonstrate:

Economics Help

The description from Economics Help runs into the same issue. I’ve improved their description by adding everything that isn’t black text:

Economics Help

This is the problem with most wage-price spiral arguments. They suggest that inflation in the price of goods and services is okay, but inflation in the price of labor is not okay.

Conclusion

The latest CPI report was excellent. We are at five consecutive months of weak inflation. The Federal Reserve may still push rates too high. They are focused on lagged data and using a tool that has an impact in the future instead of immediately. That puts a significant delay between the data they are looking at and the impacts of their actions.

We’re not predicting rates will fall immediately or even that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking right away. December will still likely see the target rate increased from a range of 3.75% - 4.00% to a range of 4.25% - 4.5%. We may still see a few hikes early next year also, though they are unnecessary.

Americans rooting for a surplus (or dramatically lower deficits) should be rooting for low unemployment, not higher interest rates. Low unemployment has an extremely strong correlation with surpluses and all five surpluses involved unemployment below 4%.

On the other hand, higher interest rates have absolutely never prevented deficits. There is zero short-term correlation. Over long periods the impact of higher interest rates obviously increases deficits. It should be pretty obvious that compounding high-interest-rate debt is bad for budgets. If someone doesn't understand the idea of cutting interest expenses, they need Dave Ramsey more than Seeking Alpha.

Investors may continue to hear about the wage-price spiral. The best way to solve that spiral is not to crush wages, but to increase supply. That happens naturally with low unemployment as labor is reallocated to more productive uses. However, that takes time. To handle the inflationary impact of higher wages, the solution is surpluses. Surpluses have the benefit of pulling dollars out of the economy and reducing federal debt at the same time.

Can the Federal Reserve create a surplus? No. That is outside their power. However, they could stop actively pushing for larger deficits through higher interest expenses and higher unemployment.

Think we still have 6% to 7% inflation? Just wait another seven months so the old data falls off. Problem solved.